Allrecipes Allstars Appetizer Recipes

A quick and easy recipe with bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. A great base to add a variety of toppings and get the kids involved in the kitchen. We love making these for lunch and as appetizers with whatever leftovers we have available; chicken, steak, vegetables. Enjoy!
These is an easy, cost-efficient way to make home-made fried cheese sticks. Taste just wonderful, light crispiness. More for your dollar and easily stored in the freezer for when you have a craving. I make 2 batches, one for the 'now' and one for later. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Everything seasoning is trending all over the United States. Although it may have made its debut on bagels, it's such a flavorful, multi-purpose blend and tastes so good on just about "everything," including deviled eggs.
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
Crunchy, salty, addictive corn nuts made easy and healthier thanks to the air fryer. This is my basic recipe, but feel free to add additional flavors such as Cajun seasoning, ranch powder, BBQ seasoning, chili powder, taco seasoning, etc.
Three ingredients and 10 minutes in your air fryer are what's needed to make these keto-friendly, bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers. Try different flavors of cream cheese for variety! Thick-cut bacon does not work well, so use regular bacon. Halving the bacon lengthwise makes it easier to wrap around the peppers.
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in less than 30 minutes. They are perfect as an appetizer or add some rice and veggies on the side and you have a balanced meal.
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.