Allrecipes Allstars Appetizer Recipes

Find more than 2,390 trusted appetizer recipes from our Brand Ambassadors complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Bacon, Tomato, and Avocado Flatbread

4
A quick and easy recipe with bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. A great base to add a variety of toppings and get the kids involved in the kitchen. We love making these for lunch and as appetizers with whatever leftovers we have available; chicken, steak, vegetables. Enjoy!
By tcasa

Gorgonzola Stuffed Mini Potatoes

13
These miniature potatoes make the perfect finger food. Use a strong-flavored Cheddar or feta instead of Gorgonzola for a nice twist!
By France C

Roasted Sriracha Cheese Cauliflower Bites

22
Roasted cauliflower topped with melted cheese, sriracha sauce, and green onions makes a perfect afternoon snack or even a main meal side dish. This pairs well with a glass of chilled milk.
By got milk?(R)
Sponsored By California Milk Advisory Board

Home-Fried Cheese Sticks

115
These is an easy, cost-efficient way to make home-made fried cheese sticks. Taste just wonderful, light crispiness. More for your dollar and easily stored in the freezer for when you have a craving. I make 2 batches, one for the 'now' and one for later. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
By Melissa Goff

Jewel's Roasted Corn Salsa

1
This dish is inspired by my favorite salsa at Chipotle®. You can use it to top tacos or burritos, or just scoop it up with tortilla chips.
By RainbowJewels

Chorizo Pizza Bites

5
Spicy chorizo is paired with cool tomatoes and cotija cheese to create a crowd pleasing appetizer!
Sponsored By Hunts

Loaded Potato Mini Hand Pies

2
These mini hand pies are like a loaded baked potato encased in a buttery flaky crust! Great for snack time or a light lunch. Serve with additional sour cream for dipping, if desired.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Instant Pot® Mediterranean Pizza Dip

6
Next time you are planning a party, be sure to include this Mediterranean-flavored pizza dip you can make right in your Instant Pot®.
By Chef Mo

Easter Egg Cheese Ball

2
This cheese ball is shaped like an egg for the perfect Easter appetizer.
By fabeveryday

Microwave Quesadilla

2
Microwave quesadillas are a quick budget snack for dorm living.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Parmesan Chicken Bites

Parmesan chicken bites are quickly prepared in the air fryer.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

36
Air-fried taquitos are quick and easy to make at home and healthier than deep-fried store-bought ones.
By Yoly
Inspiration and Ideas

Everything Deviled Eggs
1
Everything seasoning is trending all over the United States. Although it may have made its debut on bagels, it's such a flavorful, multi-purpose blend and tastes so good on just about "everything," including deviled eggs.
Air Fryer Lemon-Pepper Wings
Lemon-pepper gives these air fryer chicken wings extra flavor.
Air Fryer Grilled Cheese with Mayo
Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs
25

I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.

More Allrecipes Allstars Appetizer Recipes

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

5
These cheesy pasta chips made in the air fryer are crunchy, salty, and addicting. Eat them plain or serve with a marinara dipping sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese comes out perfectly crisp in the air fryer.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Calamari

1
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

1
Homemade pepperoni rolls with pepperoni and cheese are a great appetizer.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

50
An air fryer guarantees crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips without the guilt of deep-frying in lots of oil.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Best Baked French Fries

467
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
By Life Tastes Good

Air Fryer Corn Nuts

7
Crunchy, salty, addictive corn nuts made easy and healthier thanks to the air fryer. This is my basic recipe, but feel free to add additional flavors such as Cajun seasoning, ranch powder, BBQ seasoning, chili powder, taco seasoning, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Keto Air Fryer Jalapeno Poppers

4
Three ingredients and 10 minutes in your air fryer are what's needed to make these keto-friendly, bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers. Try different flavors of cream cheese for variety! Thick-cut bacon does not work well, so use regular bacon. Halving the bacon lengthwise makes it easier to wrap around the peppers.
By France C

Air Fryer Potato Chips

1
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
By thedailygourmet

Lumpia in the Air Fryer

4
Air-fried lumpia? Your taste buds will never know the difference, but your waistline will! The same crispiness and tastiness is in this lumpia recipe without having to deep fry.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Salmon Nuggets

Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
By lutzflcat

Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings

6
These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in less than 30 minutes. They are perfect as an appetizer or add some rice and veggies on the side and you have a balanced meal.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Sugared Pecans

6
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Pakoras

2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Almond and Orange-Crusted Honey Goat Cheese Log

Honey goat cheese is coated in almonds and minced dried orange peel.
By France C
