Food and Wine Pairing Recipes

Baked Dijon Salmon

Rating: 4.57 stars
3661
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

Garlic Prime Rib

Rating: 4.79 stars
2366
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

Rating: 4.6 stars
1856
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
By Joel Manthei

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

Rating: 4.44 stars
1472
This is an elegant and quick romantic dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.
By LINDA W.

What Is Orange Wine?

Nope, we're not talking about orange juice mixed with wine (aka mimosas).
By Karla Walsh

Chicken Pot Pie IX

Rating: 4.81 stars
13063
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

Rating: 4.44 stars
5393
A hearty, savory slow cooker stew with potatoes, carrots, celery, broth, herbs and spices. You won't be slow to say 'yum'!
By BUCHKO

Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1392
Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.
By Kathleen Burton

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3435
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Homemade Lasagna

Rating: 4.54 stars
344
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
By CRAIG

All American Roast Beef

Rating: 4.5 stars
514
This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.
By RCP80

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

Rating: 4.82 stars
8028
This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22
Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
Rating: Unrated
1347
Cioppino
Rating: Unrated
872
Chicken Tortilla Soup I
Rating: Unrated
1992

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

Rating: 4.54 stars
3660

This is a recipe I got from my mother years ago—it's great.

Prime Rib

Rating: 4.53 stars
216
Prime rib roast the easy way. Tastes delicious!
By Dale

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.72 stars
500
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

Easy Paella

Rating: 4.59 stars
618
An easy to make paella using chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.
By mls

Marinated Flank Steak

Rating: 4.63 stars
1685
A wonderful flank steak on the grill recipe I invented that friends just love! My girls think this is great, and it doesn't take long to grill. This also works great when sliced and used for fajitas.
By GUYCON

Roast Leg of Lamb

Rating: 4.68 stars
142
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

Rating: 4.62 stars
1193
This is a recipe I made by taking the best of three or four popper recipes and combining them to make something that tastes wonderful. A frequent request at my house, and at others. I usually make 100 and put them in the fridge. They don't last long. Adjust the amount of bacon bits and type of shredded cheese to taste. Increase the recipe as necessary! Lots of tests helps to best figure out the way you like it. Be sure to wear rubber gloves while seeding the jalapenos -- they will burn.
By HLSANDS

Pork Dumplings

Rating: 4.62 stars
371
These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.
By Lorna

Traditional Osso Buco

Rating: 4.62 stars
239
This recipe is a traditional but simple way of cooking Osso Buco (veal shanks). The white wine is a must in this dish.
By PICKLEDPOSSUM

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.43 stars
1048
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

Rating: 4.83 stars
2851
This soup embodies all the wonders of Italian cooking: Italian sausage, garlic, tomatoes and red wines. Serve with hot bread and salad for a delicious meal. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.
By Mary P

Caesar Salad Supreme

Rating: 4.77 stars
1873
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
975
The easiest way to get perfect Hollandaise sauce is to use a blender. This recipe has all the same ingredients as the classic, but no double boiler and no chance of the sauce separating. I love the lemony flavor on fresh steamed asparagus!
By chellebelle

Chicken Tortilla Soup V

Rating: 4.72 stars
2380
An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.
By Betty

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.83 stars
1385
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Scott David Hibbard

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Indian Chicken Curry II

Rating: 4.28 stars
1437
This is an adaptation of yellow chicken curry from India. The aromas and flavors are a delight to the senses! It is best served with fresh Naan bread and Jasmine or Basmati rice.
By Amanda Fetters
Moussaka

Rating: 4.43 stars
658
Here is a great recipe for moussaka, a Greek dish. It includes sliced eggplant baked in a ground beef sauce and then smothered in a thin white sauce.
By PEGGY AYSCUE

Slow Cooker Roast Beef

Rating: 4.49 stars
699
Excellent roast beef with plenty of juices which can be thickened for gravy.
By GLASSWOMN9

Coconut Shrimp I

Rating: 4.79 stars
1993
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Easy Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
413
Home made chicken pot pie. This one is so quick and easy that everyone will be amazed with your culinary skills.
By Tressie Grant

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.38 stars
3738
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Easy Fried Eggplant

Rating: 4.37 stars
315
An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN

Roquefort Pear Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
2107
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Artichoke & Spinach Dip Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.66 stars
2939
Tastes very similar to ones served in chain restaurants in our area. This one uses refrigerated Alfredo sauce as its base to give it a wonderful creamy texture.
By TERRAD
