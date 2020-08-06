Allrecipes Allstar Recipes

Baked Italian Chicken Thighs
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
This low-carb dish is tasty and filling, even if you're not watching your waistline! Spicy and flavorful, this dish is always sure to please!
Chicken Enchilada Soup
This soup takes the flavor of enchiladas and turns it into a soup that is both savory and hearty. It's good on those blustery winter days, or nippy fall days! It can easily be prepped, frozen, and then popped into a slow cooker.
"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board
It's a given - you just have to have snacks when watching the big game, so let the game and the snacking begin! With some planning in advance, you can put out a really interesting and tasty selection!
Coconut Curry Chicken and Vegetables in the Slow Cooker
Try this easy coconut curry in your slow cooker with sweet potato, green beans, bell pepper, and onion. Serve over either riced cauliflower or jasmine rice, as you prefer.
Baked Tomato Mac 'n Cheese
Watch out! This delicious macaroni and cheese recipe will have you making mac 'n' cheese from scratch instead of from a box forever. You and your family will be enjoying the warm, creamy, cheesy, comfort-foody deliciousness quicker than you think-perfect for a school night! And with the surprise of a bit of Mexican flavor, you'll be number one in their books.
Air Fryer French Toast Sticks
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these French toast sticks make a delicious breakfast!
Tortellini Primavera
This is a quick pasta salad that is kicked up a notch by using tortellini instead of regular pasta. It is great for a cook-out or potluck because it doesn't include mayonnaise.
Air Fryer Ravioli
These air fryer ravioli make a nice appetizer or afternoon snack, without the guilt. Serve them with our favorite marinara sauce for dipping!
Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
Air Fryer Potato Wedges
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.