Allrecipes Allstar Recipes

Baked Italian Chicken Thighs

52
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.
By France C

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

207
This low-carb dish is tasty and filling, even if you're not watching your waistline! Spicy and flavorful, this dish is always sure to please!
By SunnyDaysNora

Chicken Enchilada Soup

16
This soup takes the flavor of enchiladas and turns it into a soup that is both savory and hearty. It's good on those blustery winter days, or nippy fall days! It can easily be prepped, frozen, and then popped into a slow cooker.
By thedailygourmet

"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board

It's a given - you just have to have snacks when watching the big game, so let the game and the snacking begin! With some planning in advance, you can put out a really interesting and tasty selection!
By lutzflcat

Coconut Curry Chicken and Vegetables in the Slow Cooker

6
Try this easy coconut curry in your slow cooker with sweet potato, green beans, bell pepper, and onion. Serve over either riced cauliflower or jasmine rice, as you prefer.
By Bibi

Baked Tomato Mac 'n Cheese

11
Watch out! This delicious macaroni and cheese recipe will have you making mac 'n' cheese from scratch instead of from a box forever. You and your family will be enjoying the warm, creamy, cheesy, comfort-foody deliciousness quicker than you think-perfect for a school night! And with the surprise of a bit of Mexican flavor, you'll be number one in their books.
Sponsored By Hunts

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks

17
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these French toast sticks make a delicious breakfast!
By Yoly

Tortellini Primavera

24
This is a quick pasta salad that is kicked up a notch by using tortellini instead of regular pasta. It is great for a cook-out or potluck because it doesn't include mayonnaise.
By Happyschmoopies

Air Fryer Ravioli

7
These air fryer ravioli make a nice appetizer or afternoon snack, without the guilt. Serve them with our favorite marinara sauce for dipping!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

50
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Strawberry Sheet Cake

1
This strawberry sheet cake uses fresh strawberry puree for big flavor.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

75
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Allstars' Favorite Budget-Friendly Meals
There's simply no one better than a home cook when it comes to devising wallet-friendly recipes that the whole family will love. That's why we turned to our talented community of Allstars to share their favorite easy and affordable meals.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
380
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs
21
Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl
407
Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette
481

This is a simple, sweet, and savory balsamic vinaigrette you can prepare in a matter of minutes.

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

380
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

21
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

407
Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette

481
This is a simple, sweet, and savory balsamic vinaigrette you can prepare in a matter of minutes.
By Singer6

Marry-Me Chicken

30
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and this chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal!
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

9
Use your air fryer to make roasted asparagus and you will have it on your table in less than 20 minutes—a perfect vegetarian side dish for a weeknight.
By Yoly

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
These crispy home fries are so easy to make and perfect for breakfast.
By magicallydelicious

Air Fryer Meatballs

15
Air fryer meatballs are quick and easy and cook up browned and tender.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Corn Dogs

909
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

71
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.
By Bibi

Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1099
This comforting chicken and dumpling soup is so delicious...it'll warm you inside and out. Enjoy!
By Christina

Easter Egg Cheese Ball

2
This cheese ball is shaped like an egg for the perfect Easter appetizer.
By fabeveryday

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

357
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

31
Parmesan-crusted pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Blueberry-Lemon Breakfast Biscuits

7
With only 4 ingredients, these biscuits are so tasty that you could serve them for dessert.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Blueberry Hand Pies

These air fryer blueberry hand pies take less than 30 minutes to make.
By fabeveryday

Instant Pot Corned Beef

161
Instant Pot corned beef with all of the fixings can be ready in just 2 hours.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Baby Carrots

459
Sweet carrots cooked with honey, butter, and brown sugar are irresistible.
By Lisa Altmiller

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

230
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

171
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
By Melissa Goff
