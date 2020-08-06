Party Mix Recipes

Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.
The first time I made this I had a small tub of raw nuts in my cabinet and didn't know what to do with them. My mom gave me the recipe, and after I made it I couldn't stop eating them. I am not a nut person, but I am totally addicted to these coated nuts. They're perfect for parties and festive occasions!
This is a variation of a snack mix. I have had so many requests for this from our school's soccer team, that it has now become our soccer snack mix. Sometimes I add a few extra bagel chips once the mix is done cooking because that is our favorite part.
My Grandma Jensen used to make this spicy snack at Christmas every year, and she always made several batches so she could give plenty away and still serve it in her home. Kinda spicy, kinda garlicy, and completely addictive.
This homemade Chex mix recipe was always a holiday favorite at our house. My mom has had this recipe since it originated in the 1940s. This was so much better than the newer versions with a richer flavor with the extra butter. This is a very hard-to-find recipe, so I thought I'd share it. Great to put in tins and give away. I always quadruple the recipe and store extra in the freezer. Store in an airtight container or large resealable bags.
This is a very good holiday treat the my kids can't get enough of. It combines the sweetness of caramel with the saltiness of pretzels, nuts and popcorn. There is no mess because it is mixed in a large throw-away brown bag!