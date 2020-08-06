Party Mix Recipes

Homemade Chex Party Mix

This homemade Chex mix recipe was always a holiday favorite at our house. My mom has had this recipe since it originated in the 1940s. This was so much better than the newer versions with a richer flavor with the extra butter. This is a very hard-to-find recipe, so I thought I'd share it. Great to put in tins and give away. I always quadruple the recipe and store extra in the freezer. Store in an airtight container or large resealable bags.