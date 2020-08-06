Party Mix Recipes

These snacks are quite a handful—of deliciousness. You'll find many styles of Chex® Mix, plus tasty nut mixes and spicy pretzels

Community Picks

Original Chex® Party Mix

386
Still great after all these years! Chex® party mix has been a party staple for 50 years.
By Chex

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

412
Mixed nuts coated in a spicy sugar syrup, then oven-roasted until crunchy.
By Chef John

Toasted Party Mix

64
A version of the tasty cereal snack mix that can often be bought in stores. It's great for a snack or a party!
By PATSYSH

Sweet Party Mix

165
This is a great snack mix. Wherever I bring this, I am asked for the recipe. You can't stop eating it!
By BOBBI POTE

White Chocolate Snack Mix

214
Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Pretzels

226
Pretzels with a bite! This snack is shaken, not baked. Lemon pepper is the secret ingredient, and gives the spice marinade mixture a wonderful zest.
By Valarie

Puppy Chow I

377
A great crunchy sweet snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Caramel Corn and Pretzel Mix

29
A crunchy and delicious snack mix made with pretzels, popcorn, and pecans.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

27
The first time I made this I had a small tub of raw nuts in my cabinet and didn't know what to do with them. My mom gave me the recipe, and after I made it I couldn't stop eating them. I am not a nut person, but I am totally addicted to these coated nuts. They're perfect for parties and festive occasions!
By veggigoddess

Dana's Party Mix

27
This is a nice change from the traditional mix you bake in the oven.
By Bea Gassman

Crispy Cereal Mix

25
This great cereal mix is another version of the favorite crispy cereal party mix that everyone loves!
By Allrecipes Member

Kids' Party Mix

16
This simple snack mix creates an opportunity to let the 'wee ones' be in charge of the cooking!
By Valerie Cain Cuff
Inspiration and Ideas

Tasty Maple Trail Mix
6
"Man, this stuff is good! It's a healthy snack staple in our house!" – magicpam
Chex Muddy Buddies
190
Easy no-bake, sweet, crunchy Chex snack mix that's irresistibly delicious.
Original Chex® Party Mix
386
Spicy Party Pretzels
90

Who needs all the distractions offered by typical party mixes? It's the toasted, seasoned pretzels you really want! This recipe is simple, and particularly tasty when straight from the oven.

More Party Mix Recipes

Soccer Chex® Mix

24
This is a variation of a snack mix. I have had so many requests for this from our school's soccer team, that it has now become our soccer snack mix. Sometimes I add a few extra bagel chips once the mix is done cooking because that is our favorite part.
By Christie407

Chex® Lemon Buddies

92
Stir up a delicious snack that is bursting with a bright lemony flavor!
Sponsored By Chex

Chocolate Chex® Caramel Crunch

84
Plain brown sugar and butter turns into caramelly goodness that surrounds chocolate cereal squares for a scrumptious crunchy snack.
Sponsored By Chex

Grandma Jensen's Nuts and Bolts

57
My Grandma Jensen used to make this spicy snack at Christmas every year, and she always made several batches so she could give plenty away and still serve it in her home. Kinda spicy, kinda garlicy, and completely addictive.
By Hawkified

Reindeer Food

41
This snack mix is so addictive, it's known as 'Christmas Crack' among my circle of friends and family! You can choose a holiday mix of M&M's® to make these extra festive!
By inkmistress

Angel Poop

19
I'm currently deployed, and someone in my office had this sent to them. I'm kind of making up the directions, so you may need to adjust! It is wonderful!!!!!!
By Jeannine McGuire Wilson

Truffle Lovers' Popcorn

12
The flavors of truffle oil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese combine to create a whimsical gourmet appetizer or snack.
By Holly

Cheesy Ranch Chex® Mix

84
You'll really enjoy this tasty snack that's highlighted with the popular flavor of ranch dressing.
Sponsored By Chex

Snack Crackers

59
Oyster crackers coated in delicious ranch-style dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Ranch Snack Mix

3
This ranch snack mix is one of my favorite snack recipes that I love making for family get-togethers.
By Des

Homemade Chex Party Mix

This homemade Chex mix recipe was always a holiday favorite at our house. My mom has had this recipe since it originated in the 1940s. This was so much better than the newer versions with a richer flavor with the extra butter. This is a very hard-to-find recipe, so I thought I'd share it. Great to put in tins and give away. I always quadruple the recipe and store extra in the freezer. Store in an airtight container or large resealable bags.
By Wick of Twizt

Smoky and Spicy Party Mix

14
A spicy, salty, and addictive cereal snack mix makes a big batch for giving away or serving in bowls at parties. It's great to send to your deployed loved ones, and it keeps well in the freezer.
By N2family

Christmas Snack Mix

32
This is so pretty in a decorative glass container to give to friends, sitters, paper boys, music teachers or co-workers during the holidays.
By Cindy Carnes

Terrific Trail Mix

22
Fruit, seeds, and nuts are mixed together in this flavorful snack mix.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Buffalo Chex® Mix

11
Chex® mix with a spicy, Buffalo-wing kick.
By Jon

Reindeer Snack Mix

39
This is a great updated twist on the traditional 'Nuts and Bolts' cereal snack mix.
By Jennifer Dery

Cinnamon Heart Popcorn

16
A favorite on Valentines Day! From Doreen P.
By CLField

Caramel Pretzel Nut Popcorn

99
This is a very good holiday treat the my kids can't get enough of. It combines the sweetness of caramel with the saltiness of pretzels, nuts and popcorn. There is no mess because it is mixed in a large throw-away brown bag!
By rookieswife

White Chocolate Party Mix

108
This is that old party standby that people just love to munch on.
By Althea2

Puppy Chow II

105
Great at parties or just as a sweet snack. Use whichever flavor cereal squares you like.
By Allrecipes Member

Healthier Seven Layer Taco Dip

17
I love sharing this dip with my friends. I do want to make sure that I am giving them something healthy to snack on as well. I changed this with some no-fat-added beans and more veggies.
By MakeItHealthy

Kids' Snack

18
This quickly thrown together snack is a sure child pleaser.
By KIMBERLYM

Toasty Sweet Coconutty Graham Chex Mix®

16
I was given this recipe from a good friend. It was really good. Then I toasted the coconut and almonds and it was really, really good! Great finger food for watching football and parties!
By TADA

Camp Trail Mix

8
This is a great take anywhere snack. Good for camping and long car trips.
By Erin
