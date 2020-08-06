Healthy Chicken Breasts

This is a really versatile recipe. I vary it depending on what I have in the fridge. I think the most important ingredients are the onion, garlic, and mushroom. You could probably even do a vegetarian version. This is also a good recipe for people with allergies.
This is very basic. My husband isn't a fan of veggies in things, so if you add onions and peppers even better! It can get very spicy so this isn't a dish for bland food lovers - even the 'mild' ways to cook it have a bite.
A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
This is my mom's and I think it's genius. Chicken is so tender and spicy flavor of korean red pepper paste with fresh big chunks of apple, celery, and bell pepper is just so wholesome and hearty..Serve with a bowl of steamed white rice, tortilla, pita bread, or sandwich bread.
This is a low-fat, low-cal soup that's incredibly filling and delicious. I eat this at least once a week! I don't know how it tastes cold, though. Don't be afraid to vary the proportions of various foods on your own!
This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts in the slow cooker, simmered on High for 4 hours. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
Chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce, lemon, garlic, and sesame oil, then grilled to a tasty finish. Very easy and great for a hot summer's evening. Leftovers are great on a green salad or sandwich. Be sure to grill very hot and very fast!!
The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles.
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
My family loved ordering this dish at our local Thai restaurant, but then they closed down for some unknown reason (they were always busy). So I decided to recreate this traditional dish at home. My husband says it's just like the restaurant...maybe even better? Please note that some people like to eat the ginger, while others don't but like the flavor it gives off. You can easily double this recipe to serve a larger group...plus it makes great leftovers.
This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.