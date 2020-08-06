Healthy Chicken Breasts

Boneless, skinless, and tasty! These baked, grilled, and even pan-fried recipes are loved by home cooks everywhere.

Healthier Chicken Vegetable Stew

9
This is a really versatile recipe. I vary it depending on what I have in the fridge. I think the most important ingredients are the onion, garlic, and mushroom. You could probably even do a vegetarian version. This is also a good recipe for people with allergies.
By KIMMORAES

Baked Crispy Potato Chicken

14
This recipe is adapted from one I found in a magazine to make it a little easier. It has less fat and fewer calories than fried chicken, with plenty of crispy flavor.
By Ryan

Basic Chipotle Chicken Tacos

1
This is very basic. My husband isn't a fan of veggies in things, so if you add onions and peppers even better! It can get very spicy so this isn't a dish for bland food lovers - even the 'mild' ways to cook it have a bite.
By Omi Longmire

Chicken Sweet Potato Skillet

50
A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
By Always Cooking Up Something
Chicken Cabbage Wraps

2
Easily microwaveable for lunch or dinner. This meal is very filling and full of flavor.
By easche

Korean Spicy Chicken Tenders with Sweet Apple

31
This is my mom's and I think it's genius. Chicken is so tender and spicy flavor of korean red pepper paste with fresh big chunks of apple, celery, and bell pepper is just so wholesome and hearty..Serve with a bowl of steamed white rice, tortilla, pita bread, or sandwich bread.
By mirikim03

Italian White Bean Chicken

46
Flavorful, simple, and quick!
By hauliewytmo

Coriander Chicken with Mango Salsa

31
A great dish to try anytime. Whitefish can be substituted for chicken if you don't care for chicken.
By the butterfly

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

3051
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Easy White Chili

503
A very tasty, somewhat spicy, variation of chili made with cooked chicken.
By Nancie Thompson

Thai Chicken Cabbage Soup

208
This is a low-fat, low-cal soup that's incredibly filling and delicious. I eat this at least once a week! I don't know how it tastes cold, though. Don't be afraid to vary the proportions of various foods on your own!
By KLEENESTAR

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

579
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78
Braised Balsamic Chicken
4630
"My whole family, including the kids, loved this chicken. It was easy to prepare and great served over rice." – LADYMW
Simple Lemon Herb Chicken
315
Lemon Chicken Soup II
96
Pesto Pasta with Chicken
1068

Delicious bowtie pasta with sautéed chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto.

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

972
A simple red wine sauce with braised chicken makes a simply delicious meal.
By Robin

Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

801
These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.
By dailyn2003

Garlic Chicken Fried Brown Rice

253
Leftover brown rice is reborn in this chicken fried rice with peppers and onions. Black pepper, paprika, or dried parsley may be used to season after this is cooked.
By JOYCE

Thai Peanut Chicken

664
This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.
By Nimitz

Whiskey Chicken

116
Sauteed chicken chunks braised in a sweet, savory whiskey sauce.
By JLLYBEAN24

Grilled Chicken and Potato Foil Packs

53
Moist, flavorful chicken with potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms cooked on the grill in foil packs, makes clean-up a breeze!
By alaskaninthesouth

Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken

111
This is the easiest marinade I have ever used, and one of the most popular with my family. This recipe also works well with any cut of chicken--thighs, legs, etc.
By CANDIELIPS

Greek Chicken Pasta

1586
This pasta dish incorporates some of the flavors of Greece. It makes a wonderfully complete and satisfying meal. For extra flavor, toss in a few kalamata olives. Use whatever pasta you have or prefer.
By Lorna

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

253
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts in the slow cooker, simmered on High for 4 hours. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
By Sue

Chicken Satay

664
Why go out for Thai food when you can make it at home? These delicious Thai-style chicken satay are made of chicken marinated in a peanutty sauce, and then grilled.
By BROWNYN

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

107
Hot, succulent Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a tropical treat. You'll love the heat and flavor of this fiery marinade.
By Yardie

Easy Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

471
Chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce, lemon, garlic, and sesame oil, then grilled to a tasty finish. Very easy and great for a hot summer's evening. Leftovers are great on a green salad or sandwich. Be sure to grill very hot and very fast!!
By prissycat

Chicken in a Pot

612
This dish uses just one skillet to prepare. Quick, easy and delicious. Tomato paste and chicken broth combine to make a tasty sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By Jo Ann

Pesto Chicken Florentine

1871
Extremely rich combination of chicken, spinach and creamy pesto sauce. Serve with crunchy bread and romaine salad--it's the best!
By MINERFAMILY

Creamy Chicken

197
This dish is so simple to make - easy, creamy, dreamy chicken!
By Michaela Thomas

Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

364
The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles.
By MARY MOON

Mediterranean Chicken with Eggplant

153
I've learned to make this dish from my grandmother who still lives on the shore of the Mediterranean.
By thepamperedchefny

Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken

228
A simple flavorful baked chicken, specially created for my husband! This is great served with rice.
By Karen Hefner

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

249
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Thai Ginger Chicken (Gai Pad King)

121
My family loved ordering this dish at our local Thai restaurant, but then they closed down for some unknown reason (they were always busy). So I decided to recreate this traditional dish at home. My husband says it's just like the restaurant...maybe even better? Please note that some people like to eat the ginger, while others don't but like the flavor it gives off. You can easily double this recipe to serve a larger group...plus it makes great leftovers.
By Shae's Mama

Jenny's Grilled Chicken Breasts

570
This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.
By Jenny English

Chicken Kabobs

60
Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!
By DAVESARAH

Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

233
Boneless chicken and broccoli make a delicious pairing in a tomato-garlic sauce. Use your favorite shaped pasta - penne and shells work well.
By Gloria McShane

Ultra Easy Pineapple Chicken Kabobs

74
For people who love chicken, pineapple, and pepper.
By c siebester
