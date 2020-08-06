Big Game Appetizer Recipes

Cheesy Burrito Game Day Dip
A quick and easy recipe that has become our favorite for football game day. It is so tasty and is filling too. Low fat cheese works well in this also. Serve with tortilla or corn chips and side of guacamole.
Big Game Deviled Eggs
I have been making this dish for several years. I use it primarily for Super Bowl and football parties. It is great for holidays and it never fails to impress company. Preparation time is approximately 45 minutes. Makes 20 deviled egg halves.
Sheet Pan Nachos
A very simple sheet pan recipe, these nachos are guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.
"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board
It's a given - you just have to have snacks when watching the big game, so let the game and the snacking begin! With some planning in advance, you can put out a really interesting and tasty selection!
Mini Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Long ago, in my more oblivious days, I ordered 'boneless Buffalo wings,' only to be disappointed they weren't wings. It's a bit ironic that all these years later, I'm using chicken breast to create a Buffalo wing alternative, but at least I'm not trying to trick anybody. Less messy than bone-in Buffalo wings and more eventful than the 'boneless' kind, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls are a party snack breakthrough. Serve alongside more hot sauce and celery.
Instant Pot® No-Stress Buffalo Chicken Dip
Want to make Buffalo chicken dip and all you have is frozen chicken? No stress, just cook the frozen chicken breasts in a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot®, start to finish in 30 minutes. Instructions for thawed chicken are included.
Delicious Non-Traditional Guacamole
I made this one day with salsa instead of tomatoes and found it to be a lot more flavorful! Although it does not taste like traditional guacamole, it's so delicious. The nutritional yeast also makes it. Enjoy with a spoon or tortilla chips!
Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders
We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
Brown Sugar Smokies
Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
Jalapeno Popper Mushrooms
My husband loves stuffed jalapenos and I like stuffed mushrooms, so I came up with this recipe that combines the two. Leave some of the seeds or ribs in the jalapeno for more heat! I like to use Neufchatel cheese and turkey bacon for a lower fat version -- it's just as tasty!
Pizza Balls
Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.