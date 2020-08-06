Big Game Appetizer Recipes

Score big at your Super Bowl® party with this winning line-up of 5-star snacks. We'll help you complete your spread with these dips, wings, poppers, sliders, smokies and more.

Staff Picks

Cheesy Burrito Game Day Dip

A quick and easy recipe that has become our favorite for football game day. It is so tasty and is filling too. Low fat cheese works well in this also. Serve with tortilla or corn chips and side of guacamole.
By R J Nequette

Big Game Deviled Eggs

I have been making this dish for several years. I use it primarily for Super Bowl and football parties. It is great for holidays and it never fails to impress company. Preparation time is approximately 45 minutes. Makes 20 deviled egg halves.
By Cowboy Mark

Sheet Pan Nachos

A very simple sheet pan recipe, these nachos are guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.
By The Kitchen Alchemist

"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board

It's a given - you just have to have snacks when watching the big game, so let the game and the snacking begin! With some planning in advance, you can put out a really interesting and tasty selection!
By lutzflcat

Mini Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Long ago, in my more oblivious days, I ordered 'boneless Buffalo wings,' only to be disappointed they weren't wings. It's a bit ironic that all these years later, I'm using chicken breast to create a Buffalo wing alternative, but at least I'm not trying to trick anybody. Less messy than bone-in Buffalo wings and more eventful than the 'boneless' kind, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls are a party snack breakthrough. Serve alongside more hot sauce and celery.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® No-Stress Buffalo Chicken Dip

Want to make Buffalo chicken dip and all you have is frozen chicken? No stress, just cook the frozen chicken breasts in a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot®, start to finish in 30 minutes. Instructions for thawed chicken are included.
By bdweld

Delicious Non-Traditional Guacamole

I made this one day with salsa instead of tomatoes and found it to be a lot more flavorful! Although it does not taste like traditional guacamole, it's so delicious. The nutritional yeast also makes it. Enjoy with a spoon or tortilla chips!
By NeonRosesrecipes

Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
By Chef John

Brown Sugar Smokies

Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John

Jalapeno Popper Mushrooms

My husband loves stuffed jalapenos and I like stuffed mushrooms, so I came up with this recipe that combines the two. Leave some of the seeds or ribs in the jalapeno for more heat! I like to use Neufchatel cheese and turkey bacon for a lower fat version -- it's just as tasty!
By CookinBug

Pizza Balls

Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.
By Kathy
Showstopping Super Bowl Snacks

More Big Game Appetizer Recipes

Guacamole

Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.

Baked Chicken Wings

Try this easy, crispy, and delicious way to prepare chicken wings.
By Kristin C

Easy Guacamole

A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Best Spinach Dip Ever

A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!
By Allrecipes Member

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi is a very popular Hawaiian snack that is just like sushi. Marinated sliced luncheon meat is quickly pan seared then placed on top of rice and wrapped in nori (dried seaweed.) Try it, you'll like it!
By Allrecipes Member

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Seven Layer Taco Dip

Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

Try this hot wings recipe for restaurant-style Buffalo chicken wings.
By Allrecipes Member

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms II

FAST and taste great. Everyone is shocked to know there are only 3 ingredients. There are never any left over.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

Easy lil smokies recipe in the slow that is perfect for potlucks.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Fruit Dip II

This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
By Crystal Gossett

The Best Sweet and Sour Meatballs

Beef meatballs are browned, then simmered in a sweet and sour sauce. Great as an appetizer or as a main dish served over rice.
By KIMMY D

Taco Dip I

This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

Enjoy these lemon-pepper chicken wings just like your favorite restaurant makes them on the day of the big game!
By FleurSweetLoves

Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs include bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Better than your ordinary deviled eggs.
By USEREMILY3260

Nacho Cheese Sauce

Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.
By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

This crowd-pleasing jalapeno poppers recipe is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
By HLSANDS

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.
By JILL1018

Baked Buffalo Wings

These baked Buffalo wings are easy to prep, and so much easier than frying.
By Leesah

How to Make Pico de Gallo

This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts
