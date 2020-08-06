Quick and Easy Cookie Recipes

Almond flour is the only flour to use for these delicious treats. Trust me on this one. These fluffy gluten-free yummies will melt in your mouth. Coconut oil keeps these babies moist and flavorful. Enjoy.
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
Quick, easy, and delicious way to make edible cookie dough that the whole family will love. Best with semisweet or milk chocolate Nestle® chocolate chips. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
This is my first creation on this site and I couldn't think of a better recipe to share with everyone. First off, I'm a 22-year-old man and when I was in my teens, my great-grandmother, who I called Muz, would make sugar cookies all the time for me and my grandparents. They were phenomenal, as she had perfected it over the years. She passed at the young age of 95 in 2006 and left the recipe in one of her boxes. Now that I've been cooking, I found her recipe for her Drop Sugar Cookies last week and made them last night. They are awesome, but you'll learn that when you make them. Enjoy!
I am a vegetarian and love to eat these before I go to the gym. I like to add extra whole peanuts sometimes. Substitute 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips for the raisins if desired. If you want to eat them on the go, wrap them in wax paper and tie with a bread tie. Enjoy!
I love these cookies! The only problem I have encountered in the past with making these, is that they seem to fall apart due to dryness. Adding more milk and less oatmeal (as this recipe directs), takes care of that problem.
We were given a lot of strawberries and I had to figure out what to do with them so they didn't go bad. So I came up with this recipe. I hope everyone likes it as much as my kids did. I prefer fresh strawberries over strawberry extract because it gives it a more fruitful flavor. But the extract is good as well. You decide.