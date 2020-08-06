Quick and Easy Cookie Recipes

Rating: 5 stars 35

I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.