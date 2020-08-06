Quick and Easy Cookie Recipes

These quick and easy cookies bake up in a jiffy and taste great!

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

32
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever

1127
This is an amazing no-flour peanut butter cookie. It is so easy, even kids like to make it.
By BAKINGNUTS

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies for Two

3
Yummy cookies.
By TAMMY111877

Fudgy Brownies II

70
These brownies are very fudgy and soft. They'll be gone before you know it!
By DA_BEST_COOK

White Chocolate Lime Blondies

5
Deliciously sweet white chocolate bars with a tangy taste of the tropics!
By Allison S.F.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

25
Almond flour is the only flour to use for these delicious treats. Trust me on this one. These fluffy gluten-free yummies will melt in your mouth. Coconut oil keeps these babies moist and flavorful. Enjoy.
By Jean

Pecan Clouds

48
Melt in your mouth pecan cookies.
By CHEF621

Pecan Pie Cookies

121
Wonderful mini pecan pies. Perfect for cookie parties where you want to make something slightly different. You can spice up the cookies by adding cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg to the cookie mix!
By eibbed0001

Quick and Easy Brownies

1888
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

438
These 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and are ready in less than 30 minutes using ingredients already in your pantry.
By heather

Seven Layer Bars

635
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Lemon Pound Cake Cookies

61
I was trying to make lemon cookies, but ended up making something totally different and I was glad with the outcome.
By jaibux
Easy Lemon Cookies
1852
Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats
26
Easter Bird's Nests
45
Easy Kids' Recipe for Fluffy Banana Cookies
35

I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

23
Quick, easy, and delicious way to make edible cookie dough that the whole family will love. Best with semisweet or milk chocolate Nestle® chocolate chips. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
By Lauraalex

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

68
No fuss, no bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies! One of our Christmas favorites! You can also freeze these! Enjoy!
By Mama Corsilli

Chocolate Sugar Drop Cookies

66
My daughter and I had fun experimenting in the kitchen one night creating our own recipe.
By Jamie7

No Sugar Oatmeal Cookies

124
When you have a sweet tooth and want to stay on track. Sugar is not an added ingredient. No flour or lactose either.
By Gene Payne

Muz's Drop Sugar Cookies

75
This is my first creation on this site and I couldn't think of a better recipe to share with everyone. First off, I'm a 22-year-old man and when I was in my teens, my great-grandmother, who I called Muz, would make sugar cookies all the time for me and my grandparents. They were phenomenal, as she had perfected it over the years. She passed at the young age of 95 in 2006 and left the recipe in one of her boxes. Now that I've been cooking, I found her recipe for her Drop Sugar Cookies last week and made them last night. They are awesome, but you'll learn that when you make them. Enjoy!
By twardyyy

Energy Balls

76
A healthy pick-me-up snack on the run. Healthy enough for the kids, too!
By Tamsz
Perfect Vegan Sugar Cookies

12
These delicious cookies keep their shape when baked and are perfect for decorating!
By Fioa

Easy Almond Butter Cookies

47
Melt-in-your-mouth recipe from Switzerland.
By NESSITA

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

94
I had a craving for chocolate chip cookies with caramel chunks. All I had on hand for salt was coarse salt and, much to my surprise, the result was delicious.
By tahoegirl

Oatmeal Energy Balls

44
I am a vegetarian and love to eat these before I go to the gym. I like to add extra whole peanuts sometimes. Substitute 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips for the raisins if desired. If you want to eat them on the go, wrap them in wax paper and tie with a bread tie. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

340
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
By CARRUTH

Simple Gluten-Free Snickerdoodle Cookies

10
These perfectly baked gluten-free snickerdoodle cookies are soft on the inside and crisply coated with that sweet cinnamon-sugar mixture.
By Fioa

Super-Moist No-Bake Chocolate and Oatmeal Cookies

28
I love these cookies! The only problem I have encountered in the past with making these, is that they seem to fall apart due to dryness. Adding more milk and less oatmeal (as this recipe directs), takes care of that problem.
By Beth Pearce

Chewy Strawberry Sugar Cookies

58
We were given a lot of strawberries and I had to figure out what to do with them so they didn't go bad. So I came up with this recipe. I hope everyone likes it as much as my kids did. I prefer fresh strawberries over strawberry extract because it gives it a more fruitful flavor. But the extract is good as well. You decide.
By Junia Sonier

Graham Cracker Carmelitas

14
These are delicious and easy to make! People won't believe that you made these with graham crackers!
By Mary Smith
