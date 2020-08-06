Pork Loin Recipes

Pork Roast and Sauerkraut

My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.