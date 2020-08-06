Pork Loin Recipes

See how to cook pork loin with more than 230 recipes including pork loin roast, stuffed port loin and smoked pork loin.

Balsamic Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.6 stars
2699
A zesty, yet simple meal with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar marinade. A crowd pleaser!
By Melissa S.

Simple BBQ Ribs

Rating: 4.78 stars
1850
Country-style ribs are cut from the loin, one of the leanest areas of pork. These ribs are seasoned, boiled until tender, then baked with your favorite barbeque sauce. That's it! Back to simplicity, back to the country life. Sigh.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.42 stars
319
Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.
By Kathie Boettger

How are Pork Tenderloin and Pork Loin Different?

Pork loin and pork tenderloin are similar, but they're not easily interchangeable.
By Vanessa Greaves

Pork Roast with the World's Best Rub

Rating: 4.61 stars
96
A pork loin is marinated with a nice rub flavored with thyme and three chiles. The dry rub penetrates all the way through and bakes into a sticky, sweet glaze.
By DADCOOKS

Maple-Brined Pork Loin

Rating: 4.8 stars
439
This recipe for maple-brined pork roast is a delicious way for you to experience just how easy a simple brine really is. I love the way the meat gets infused with that subtly-sweet maple flavor.
By Chef John

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

Rating: 4.68 stars
688
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
By ScorpioGG

Pork Marsala

Rating: 4.58 stars
841
Herbed and garlic pork with a sweet Marsala wine--easy to make!
By Junnieann

Slow Cooker Pork Loin Roast with Brown Sugar and Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.51 stars
72
One of my favorite recipes passed on to me from a friend many years ago. This pork loin roast with brown sugar is easy to prepare and when it's done, it's so delicious! Serve with a green vegetable or salad and dinner rolls.
By galet09

Slow Cooker Pernil Pork

Rating: 4.46 stars
233
Puerto Rican style pork roast, but done in the slow cooker. It's so tender and flavorful. Best of all, it's so easy to make!
By Country Cook

Moroccan-Spiced Pork Roast

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
Serving a gorgeous, fancy-looking holiday roast doesn't have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. This pork loin proves exactly that. This is fast, easy, and affordable, but when you bring it to the table, it looks like a million dollars. The beautifully warming and aromatic spices really work so well with a pork roast - I hope you give it a try soon!
By Chef John

Pozole Rojo (Mexican Pork and Hominy Stew)

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
The traditional Mexican dish in the red version: pork and hominy in a thick broth colored and flavored with guajillo chiles. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Consuelo Aguilar
Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1393

Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.

Slow Cooker Sauerkraut Pork Loin

Rating: 4.4 stars
77
My mother-in-law made a large batch of sauerkraut one summer and to use it up, we invented this (both out of hunger and necessity to use up all that sauerkraut!) It takes just seconds to throw in your slow cooker and you come home to a yummy dinner.
By Jamie Justice Yost

Dad's Basic Moist Pork Roast

Rating: 4.57 stars
42
This is the best and most basic way to ensure a juicy, perfectly-cooked pork roast every time. This recipe really requires a good thermometer -- either a $10 instant-read type or, even better, the type that pierces the meat and stays in place while connected to an outside-the-oven monitor. If you can swing that, then try your favorite marinade or rub on this recipe. Use your imagination on the rubs and marinades, but ensure you bring your roast directly from the fridge to the roasting pan -- Dad's recipe works best that way.
By CHEFSINGLEDAD

Pork Loin, Apples, and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.74 stars
62
Pork and sauerkraut is the traditional New Year's Day meal here in Pennsylvania Dutch Land. This is my rendition of that holiday meal. I usually serve it with mashed potatoes and applesauce.
By Kehl Berry

Stuffed Pork Loin

Rating: 4.38 stars
34
Favorite Sunday meal. Serve this dish with garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, and peas.
By skinnychef

Asian Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.61 stars
435
This is a simple and flavorful recipe. For best results, marinate the pork at least 8 hours (overnight is best) and flip it after 4 hours. It's great with rice and Asian veggies like bok choy! Enjoy!
By ONOLICIOUS10

New Year Day Dinner

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Happy New Year's Day! Start the year off right with a meal of pork and cabbage for luck! Serve with noodles or spaetzle.
By Debbie

Roasted Loin of Pork with Pan Gravy

Rating: 4.63 stars
136
Juicy, tender pork covered in a pan gravy that is packed with flavor. Great to serve to guests! My mother-in-law who can't cook demanded I teach her how to make this! Substitute chicken stock for pork stock in the gravy, if you wish.
By France C

Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast

No store-bought spice rub here. An easy-to-make, homemade rub adds great flavor to the pork!
By VMB

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.47 stars
695
This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
By Teri Carrillo-Fox
Easy, Two-Ingredient Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.65 stars
37
Use a slow cooker to make these great sandwiches using just a pork loin and your favorite BBQ sauce. Easy.
By Jeannie

Traditional Pork Posole

Rating: 3.5 stars
32
Traditional New Mexican spicy stew. Red chile and pork come together with hominy to warm your belly and your palate. Serve with tortillas or corn bread.
By mic_babe

Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.43 stars
148
Here's a great recipe for a pork tenderloin marinated overnight and smothered in a warm apple jelly.
By Cookinkim

Canadian Pork Loin Chops

Rating: 4.7 stars
251
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
By WestCoastMom

Herb Roasted Pork

Rating: 4.74 stars
1488
Herb-rubbed roasted pork loin with a sweet, tangy glaze.
By WENDEE_H

Pork Roast and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.24 stars
17
My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.
By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Goan Pork Vindaloo

Rating: 4.28 stars
18
The traditional Goan pork dish flavored with chilies, garlic and vinegar. It's spicy and tangy at the same time. Leaves your taste buds tingling for more. Serve with rice or crusty rolls.
By Alina

Herb Roasted Pork Loin and Potatoes

Rating: 4.44 stars
373
This roast pork loin and potatoes is a snap to prepare. Serve with a vegetable side dish and your favorite salad for an extra special meal.
By mom2wildchild

Easy Roasted Pork

Rating: 4.41 stars
455
Delicious, easy pork roast that everyone raves about.
By Denise Jo Garner

Sweet Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
157
This juicy, tender pork loin is wrapped in bacon and roasted with a sweet honey balsamic glaze.
By prettykitty_0000

