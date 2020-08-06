Pork Loin Recipes

Country-style ribs are cut from the loin, one of the leanest areas of pork. These ribs are seasoned, boiled until tender, then baked with your favorite barbeque sauce. That's it! Back to simplicity, back to the country life. Sigh.
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
One of my favorite recipes passed on to me from a friend many years ago. This pork loin roast with brown sugar is easy to prepare and when it's done, it's so delicious! Serve with a green vegetable or salad and dinner rolls.
Serving a gorgeous, fancy-looking holiday roast doesn't have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. This pork loin proves exactly that. This is fast, easy, and affordable, but when you bring it to the table, it looks like a million dollars. The beautifully warming and aromatic spices really work so well with a pork roast - I hope you give it a try soon!
Pork loin isn't as lean as tenderloin, so it's far better when cooked low and slow, like smoking, roasting, or slow-cooking. It freezes well, too, so pick up an extra pork loin when it's on sale and you'll have a great meal just waiting in your freezer.
My mother-in-law made a large batch of sauerkraut one summer and to use it up, we invented this (both out of hunger and necessity to use up all that sauerkraut!) It takes just seconds to throw in your slow cooker and you come home to a yummy dinner.
This is the best and most basic way to ensure a juicy, perfectly-cooked pork roast every time. This recipe really requires a good thermometer -- either a $10 instant-read type or, even better, the type that pierces the meat and stays in place while connected to an outside-the-oven monitor. If you can swing that, then try your favorite marinade or rub on this recipe. Use your imagination on the rubs and marinades, but ensure you bring your roast directly from the fridge to the roasting pan -- Dad's recipe works best that way.
Juicy, tender pork covered in a pan gravy that is packed with flavor. Great to serve to guests! My mother-in-law who can't cook demanded I teach her how to make this! Substitute chicken stock for pork stock in the gravy, if you wish.
This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.
