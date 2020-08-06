Halloween Cookie Recipes

Perfect Cut-Out Cookie Dough

This recipe always comes out perfect. My toddlers and I make these often. I throw the dough together in the morning and let it sit in the fridge. I take it out at dinner time to let it warm just a bit, and we roll them out and ice them after for dessert. You use different flavors of extract and add spices. For fall, I use maple extract and add cinnamon and nutmeg. I use my mixer to prepare dough and it comes together super easy.