Halloween Cookie Recipes

A cute and simple little Halloween treat that everyone will love. The amount this recipe makes depends on how many cookies and chocolate kisses you have. It just depends on how many you want. The last time I made these, I ended up making about 140 or so.
All you need for these ghost cookies is a cookie cutter in the shape of a tulip and then turn it upside-down - if you don't have that one, you can easily freehand the ghost shapes. These are great giveaways for trick-or-treaters and a nice alternative to all the candy.
I bake these creepy skeleton cookies every year for Halloween, but they work also for Day of the Dead. You can use any cut-out-cookie recipe as the base. I usually cut out 2 different-shaped figures using my gingerbread men cookie cutters.
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
I'll admit making s'mores over a campfire is the best method, but, if your living with a statewide burn ban and don't have a fireplace, this is a fabulous alternative. On the up side, this method does produce perfectly uniform, golden marshmallows.
This recipe always comes out perfect. My toddlers and I make these often. I throw the dough together in the morning and let it sit in the fridge. I take it out at dinner time to let it warm just a bit, and we roll them out and ice them after for dessert. You use different flavors of extract and add spices. For fall, I use maple extract and add cinnamon and nutmeg. I use my mixer to prepare dough and it comes together super easy.
Since my daughter is obsessed with emojis and especially the poop emoji, for her birthday this year I made these poop emoji cookies as a treat to share with her class. Needless to say, they were a huge hit! They are based on a German cookie recipe and are different than American cookies — pretty dry and not very sweet as in Germany cookies are always eaten with tea or coffee. I'll be making them again as Halloween cookies.