Halloween Cookie Recipes

These Halloween cookies are easy to make and hard to resist! We've got recipes for silly, spooky, and tasty fall treats.

Staff Picks

Pumpkin Brownies

460
Bake these two-tone or marbled brownies in a pan or in individual muffin cups.
By CroqueMadame

Spooky Witches' Fingers

850
Mold the dough into bony finger shapes topped with an almond "nail".
By Sandra

Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies with Spiders

4
Creepy-crawly chocolate chip cookies. A treat for all of your little monsters.
By Becky Held

Witches' Hats

48
A cute and simple little Halloween treat that everyone will love. The amount this recipe makes depends on how many cookies and chocolate kisses you have. It just depends on how many you want. The last time I made these, I ended up making about 140 or so.
By jazzchick

Sugar Cookie Icing

3772
This icing dries hard and shiny and the colors stay bright. Choose as many different food colorings as you desire.
By JBS BOX

Halloween Ghost Cookies

3
All you need for these ghost cookies is a cookie cutter in the shape of a tulip and then turn it upside-down - if you don't have that one, you can easily freehand the ghost shapes. These are great giveaways for trick-or-treaters and a nice alternative to all the candy.
By barbara

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

4544
Soft, spiced pumpkin cookies drizzled with icing for a cozy fall treat.
By Gina

Owl Cookies

10
A slice and bake cookie. Owl faces with cashew beaks. Great for Fall.
By Martha

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

11255
Perfect for Halloween decorating!
By J Saunders

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III

1830
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
By Jennifer

Halloween Skeleton Cookies

1
I bake these creepy skeleton cookies every year for Halloween, but they work also for Day of the Dead. You can use any cut-out-cookie recipe as the base. I usually cut out 2 different-shaped figures using my gingerbread men cookie cutters.
By sterubawi05

Acorn Candy Cookies

103
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
By What's for dinner, mom?
More Halloween Cookie Recipes

Meringue Bones

8
These tasty little treats are perfect for Halloween. Crispy and sweet with a little bit of spookiness.
By Sarah Christina Dirkse

Acorn Candy Cookies

103
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Peanut Blossoms II

695
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
By Rosemarie Magee

Royal Icing II

193
This recipe calls for meringue powder rather than egg whites.
By Kristen Pontier

Snickers® Brownies

5
Frost brownies with marshmallow creme and decorate with chocolate spiderwebs for an extra special touch.
By fabeveryday

Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)

137
Soft, moist pumpkin spice cookies topped with sweet cream cheese frosting!
By Sabattis

Chocolate Mice

325
Kids will love these, they are whimsical and fun. Cute chocolate mice rolled in confectioners' sugar or chocolate cookie crumbs are very realistic.
By Rosina

Mary's Sugar Cookies

223
A very good sugar cookie with a hint of almond flavor.
By Pat

Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

198
Excellent moist chocolate chip cookie with oatmeal and mini chocolate chips.
By Ken Sherer

Cat Poop Cookies II

21
These showstoppers are great at parties. For added effect, mix in coconut (tapeworms) ramen noodles (roundworms), or peanuts. You can also coat the scoop with melted chocolate for a startling effect.
By Jackie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies I

257
You will be glad you tried this unique combination of nuts, chocolate, spices, and pumpkin.
By Beth

Pumpkin Protein Cookies

91
Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
By Yellowsunflower9

Broiler S'mores

52
I'll admit making s'mores over a campfire is the best method, but, if your living with a statewide burn ban and don't have a fireplace, this is a fabulous alternative. On the up side, this method does produce perfectly uniform, golden marshmallows.
By MPADEN

Extra Easy Pumpkin Cookies

54
These cookies are made from a cake mix, and very moist and full of flavor.
By chernobletink

Cranberry-Pumpkin Cookies

426
Soft, cake-like cookies.
By Lucy Randall

Perfect Cut-Out Cookie Dough

41
This recipe always comes out perfect. My toddlers and I make these often. I throw the dough together in the morning and let it sit in the fridge. I take it out at dinner time to let it warm just a bit, and we roll them out and ice them after for dessert. You use different flavors of extract and add spices. For fall, I use maple extract and add cinnamon and nutmeg. I use my mixer to prepare dough and it comes together super easy.
By Sarah Z

Peanut Butter Spider Cookies

35
This is a fun Halloween treat that is easy enough for kids to help create. I modified an idea I found on Pinterest to be less expensive and easier to put together.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Almond Joy® Cookies

22
These cookies are super moist and chewy. Everyone will love them and they are so easy to make!
By Judi

Pumpkin Pie Bars

123
These bars are very easy to make and taste like pumpkin pie with a streusel topping. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
By Karin Christian

Pumpkin Cookies V

622
Soft, cake-like cookies with caramel icing.
By Peggy Ackerman

Poop Emoji Cookies

12
Since my daughter is obsessed with emojis and especially the poop emoji, for her birthday this year I made these poop emoji cookies as a treat to share with her class. Needless to say, they were a huge hit! They are based on a German cookie recipe and are different than American cookies — pretty dry and not very sweet as in Germany cookies are always eaten with tea or coffee. I'll be making them again as Halloween cookies.
By barbara

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies

333
Delicious cake type drop cookie. A family favorite and so easy to make.
By Diane

White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies

71
This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Easy to make and everyone loves it. The hardest part is not eating them all while you are baking them!
By Jill Eshenbaugh

Soft Pumpkin Cookies

61
This is a recipe my aunt made every year. I so enjoyed the soft and tasty treat! Enjoy
By Monica Jimenez
