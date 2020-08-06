Pumpkin Bar Recipes

Pumpkin bars taste just like pumpkin pie, but are just the right size for a portable, easy treat!

Community Picks

Pumpkin Bars I

223
Good with cream cheese frosting.
By A Schreier

Pumpkin Squares

138
Cakelike pumpkin pie filling with no crust in fun, snack-sized squares!
By GINGER P

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

1507
Moist, cakey bars topped with luscious cream cheese icing for a fall treat.
By Deb Martin

Pumpkin Bars V

50
This is a wonderful recipe that my family loves. And it's very easy to make.
By Emily C

Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

143
Moist pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the perfect holiday treat for you and your family to enjoy! Keep refrigerated as they taste best served cold.
By WeibellMommy

Easy Pumpkin Pie Bars

48
These pumpkin pie bars taste like pumpkin pie, but are so much easier because you don't need to bother with the pie crust. The yellow cake mix does all the work.
By Rose Marie

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dessert

47
This light and delicious three layered pumpkin dessert is a nice alternative to pumpkin pie. An easy to make graham cracker crust forms the foundation for cream cheese and pumpkin layers topped with whipped cream. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By Marian Collins

Pumpkin Bars III

44
These pumpkin bars are more like cake bars. Delicious pieces of baked pumpkin cake are topped with a sweet, creamy frosting.
By Vicki Brown

Easy Pumpkin Bars

47
A sweet and simple way to enjoy pumpkin
By SPLACE

Frosted Pumpkin Bars

4
These bars mix up quickly. They are moist and delicious with a wonderful cream cheese frosting. They are especially good when chilled in the refrigerator before serving.
By Kris

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Bars

3
Pumpkin sweets are popular at the holidays but really are yummy all year round! Try these pumpkin-oatmeal bars for a delicious mix between pumpkin bread and chewy oatmeal bars!
By Kate

Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bars

3
So moist and yummy! You'd never know they were gluten-free unless I told you so! I prefer to buy my rice flour from the Asian market for the extra-fine consistency. I use a convection oven. You may need to adjust your cooking times if you do not. Cool completely before frosting or serving.
By momx3pcm
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

These Share-Worthy Pumpkin Pie Bars Are Easier Than Baking a Whole Pie
These pumpkin pie bars taste just like the real thing, but are easier to transport and act as a real crowd pleaser.
Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Filling
2
A layered pumpkin bar with cream cheese filling and a gingersnap crust.
Pumpkin Energy Bars
9
Pumpkin Pie Blondies
1
Frozen Pumpkin Squares

Quick and easy freezable pumpkin dessert for the holidays. Serve with whipped cream.

More Pumpkin Bar Recipes

Pumpkin Harvest Bars

Lovely fall flavors! This recipe for pumpkin bars made with applesauce will have you thinking of autumn all year long!
By yogurtraisin
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com