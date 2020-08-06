Pumpkin Bar Recipes

Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
Moist pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the perfect holiday treat for you and your family to enjoy! Keep refrigerated as they taste best served cold.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Bars
These pumpkin pie bars taste like pumpkin pie, but are so much easier because you don't need to bother with the pie crust. The yellow cake mix does all the work.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dessert
This light and delicious three layered pumpkin dessert is a nice alternative to pumpkin pie. An easy to make graham cracker crust forms the foundation for cream cheese and pumpkin layers topped with whipped cream. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
Pumpkin Bars III
These pumpkin bars are more like cake bars. Delicious pieces of baked pumpkin cake are topped with a sweet, creamy frosting.
Frosted Pumpkin Bars
These bars mix up quickly. They are moist and delicious with a wonderful cream cheese frosting. They are especially good when chilled in the refrigerator before serving.
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Bars
Pumpkin sweets are popular at the holidays but really are yummy all year round! Try these pumpkin-oatmeal bars for a delicious mix between pumpkin bread and chewy oatmeal bars!
Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bars
So moist and yummy! You'd never know they were gluten-free unless I told you so! I prefer to buy my rice flour from the Asian market for the extra-fine consistency. I use a convection oven. You may need to adjust your cooking times if you do not. Cool completely before frosting or serving.