Labor Day Recipes

Potato Salad
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
Juicy Peach Crisp
This recipe takes the simplicity of fresh peaches and turns them into a scrumptious dessert!
Missouri Miner Pulled Pork
An easy, foolproof recipe for amazing pulled pork. I use a mixture of traditional and hickory/brown sugar barbeque sauce.
The Labor Day Burger
Enjoy the end of summer with a burger with kick with The Labor Day Burger, my own creation. The bacon grease acts as a 'glue' and will cook out on the grill, leaving the flavor in the beef. Excellent with grilled portobello caps! Note: this is a flammable burger due to the grease. It requires constant attention when grilling due to flare-ups.
15 Easy Picnic Recipes to Get You Outside All Summer
Get outside faster with these homemade sandwiches and treats.
Sheboygan Grilled Brats
Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
Adrienne's Cucumber Salad
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
Daddy K's Milk Boiled Corn on the Cob
Absolutely sweet and tender corn on the cob! Serve with salt, black pepper, and butter.
The Real Mojito
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
There is nothing better than this simple favorite with basil and olive oil.
Sponsored By MyPlate
Lemon Icebox Pie III
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.