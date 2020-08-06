Labor Day Recipes

Start your Labor Day menu planning here with our favorite recipes for the three-day weekend. Burgers and dogs, salads and slaws, with beverages to boot!

Community Picks

Potato Salad

255
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Juicy Peach Crisp

350
This recipe takes the simplicity of fresh peaches and turns them into a scrumptious dessert!
By CLYN

Missouri Miner Pulled Pork

15
An easy, foolproof recipe for amazing pulled pork. I use a mixture of traditional and hickory/brown sugar barbeque sauce.
By PbBelly

The Labor Day Burger

21
Enjoy the end of summer with a burger with kick with The Labor Day Burger, my own creation. The bacon grease acts as a 'glue' and will cook out on the grill, leaving the flavor in the beef. Excellent with grilled portobello caps! Note: this is a flammable burger due to the grease. It requires constant attention when grilling due to flare-ups.
By The Bachelor Chef

15 Easy Picnic Recipes to Get You Outside All Summer

Get outside faster with these homemade sandwiches and treats.
By Vicky McDonald

Sheboygan Grilled Brats

91
Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
By PBFITZ

Michigan Hot Dog

6
A regional specialty with a chunky beef chili sauce.
By lutzflcat

Adrienne's Cucumber Salad

1348
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
By JSCHMAND

Daddy K's Milk Boiled Corn on the Cob

77
Absolutely sweet and tender corn on the cob! Serve with salt, black pepper, and butter.
By KornDog

The Real Mojito

742
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

83
There is nothing better than this simple favorite with basil and olive oil.
By JOANN HAN
Sponsored By MyPlate

Lemon Icebox Pie III

444
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
By Heather Simpson
Inspiration and Ideas

Recipes For A Perfect Labor Day Cookout
Send summer out in style! Cook up five-star burgers, kabobs, and grilled chicken for your end-of-summer picnic.
Celebrate Labor Day With This Fun Menu
The history of Labor Day began with the celebration of a day off work for employees. It has also become a day that celebrates family and the end of summer.
Creamy, Crowd-Pleasing Pasta Salads
Fun Twists on Potato Salad
Keep Your Cool with No-Bake Summer Desserts
Triple Dipped Fried Chicken
951
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
3227

Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Labor Day Recipes

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

754
Summer peach pie made with two crusts, fresh juicy peaches, and cinnamon.
By BERNIERONE

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

566
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Squash Casserole

2447
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

795
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.
By Chef John

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

171
Grandma's recipe for crisp green beans pickled in dill and chili flakes.
By Jani Whitsett

Blueberry Pie

1996
A fresh blueberry pie with a gorgeous lattice top. Simple and delicious!
By beth

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

720
A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.
By DELTAQUEEN50

Broccoli Salad

1527
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

1157
Easy blueberry cobbler recipe made with fresh blueberries and orange juice.
By Jen

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

265
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

172
Ice cream sandwiches layered with hot fudge, caramel, and whipped topping.
By DAYMOMMY

Best Hamburger Ever

784
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Blackberry Pie

711
Blackberry pie recipe using ready-made pie crust and fresh blackberries.
By Michelle Verdiere

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

765
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By Bonnie

Homemade Corn Dogs

928
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Dave's Low Country Boil

537
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Skillet Peach Pie

26
Peach cobbler made in a skillet. In place of pie crust, try using biscuits.
By Arvilla

Roasted Okra

553
Roasting okra is simple, and bonus: Its texture will be firm and toothsome.
By ncope

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2808
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE

Melt in Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

491
This blueberry cake is a great cake to take along to a summer picnic.
By irenedee

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

700
Homemade buttery crust and fresh peaches make a delicious summer dessert.
By ELETA

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

944
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I've ever tasted!

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3311
Prepared coleslaw mix tossed with a creamy, tangy poppy seed dressing.
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Brazilian Lemonade

425
This refreshing and delicious lemonade is actually made with limes!
