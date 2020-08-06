Halloween Cupcake Recipes

Find Halloween cupcake ideas, from horrible to adorable. Allrecipes has easy halloween cupcake recipes and decorations to suit your party needs.

Community Picks

Owl Cupcakes

5
Looking for fun ideas for a kid's birthday party, a bake sale, or to celebrate Halloween? Try these cute owl cupcakes that are extremely easy to make. All you need are cookies, some M&Ms, and a little creativity!
By Nesrine

Halloween Fondant Ghost Cupcakes

3
I made these little fondant ghosts last year for Halloween as my creepy dessert and they were so easy and quick to decorate that I will make them every year from now on.
By barbara

Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes

967
Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
By Lisa Lewis

Bat Cupcakes

117
I make dozens of these each Halloween. They are so cute! My kids expect to be able to take them to school even when I am not the Halloween party mom! I also take some to work and the people who dress up in costumes get one as a prize - they come looking for me to show me their costumes!
By Tosha Fields

Halloween Cyclops Cupcakes

These cyclops cupcakes are perfect for Halloween or for a kid's birthday party if your child likes one-eyed monsters. I used grapefruit leather for the mouth, but you can use other colored fruit leather as well.
By mooku007

Cupcake Graveyard

89
Great at Halloween time! I always bring these ghoulish treats to class parties.
By Liz Harrison

Chocolate Cupcakes with Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling

7
Chocolate cupcakes with pumpkin cheesecake filling are a delicious combination of rich, moist chocolate cake and a creamy pumpkin smoothness inside.
By Culinary Envy

Creepy Halloween Skull Cupcakes

5
You can use any chocolate cupcake or muffin recipe for these scary skull cupcakes which are always are hit at any Halloween party I bring them to. I was inspired by the movie 'Night of the Living Dead' when creating them.
By pieperle

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting

25
Definitely a hit for Halloween!
By Cupcakebakinfeind

Easy Halloween Mummy Cupcakes

4
Even if you're not an experienced cupcake decorator, these little mummies are super easy to make and my kids loved them at their Halloween party. You can use any dark-colored cupcake or muffin and turn them into a creepy mummy in a heartbeat.
By pieperle

Monster Mini Cupcakes

Mini cupcakes are usually just the right size for most kids. These little monsters are made out of chocolate cupcakes baked from scratch. You will need a grass tip in order to create the fur. You can make them different colors by using other food colors.
By gen_x

Worm Cake

25
A favorite of youngsters in our house. Grownups love them too!
By Sarah
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Spider Cupcakes
93
"Loved these! Very simple to make, though they do take time. I topped with chocolate sprinkles to add the 'hair' look. Everyone thought they were great!" – JaSharp021
Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes
97
With a little creativity, you can create some scary-looking cupcakes.
Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Icing
574
Candy Corn Cupcakes
16
Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting
746
Candied Yam Cupcakes
13
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
585

Deliciously spiced homemade cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

More Halloween Cupcake Recipes

Candied Yam Cupcakes

13
A great use for all those leftover yams you'll have this season!

Worm Cake

25
A favorite of youngsters in our house. Grownups love them too!
By Shaleo

Fluffy Pumpkin Spiced Cupcakes

5
Perfect for autumn, these moist and fluffy cupcakes are a must for any holiday gathering.
By MarieLizette

Spiced Spider Cupcakes

8
Delicious Halloween cupcakes to die for!
By melakee24

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

2
Pumpkin cupcakes are great for the holidays, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. I make these cupcakes almost every holiday and my family loves it, even the little kids. I got this recipe from one of my teachers in school and I absolutely loved it.
By stephanyss

Halloween Chocolate Cupcakes with Monster Peanut Butter Eyes

Chocolate cupcakes are turned into scary monsters with big eyes, perfect for Halloween. The eyes are made out of peanut butter and white chocolate - yum!
By MarkSeabourne

Ann's Chocolate Chip Carrot Cake Pumpkins

5
Moist and delicious carrot cupcakes with pineapple and chocolate chips get frosted with orange buttercream and decorated like jack-o'-lanterns. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
By Ann Sayegh

Chocolate-Pumpkin Cupcakes

1
As I was craving a seasonal treat to use some leftover canned pumpkin, I created this modification of a widely available chocolate cake recipe. These delights are moist and delicious! You may frost with your favorite buttercream or cream cheese frosting and decorate, or leave plain. These babies are so moist, they don't demand frosting.
By MMMICHELLE

Halloween Cyclops Cupcakes

These cyclops cupcakes are perfect for Halloween or for a kid's birthday party if your child likes one-eyed monsters. I used grapefruit leather for the mouth, but you can use other colored fruit leather as well.

Harvest Pumpkin Cupcakes

313
Rich and spicy pumpkin cupcakes with orange cream cheese frosting!
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
Sponsored By Argo

Monster Chocolate Cupcakes for Halloween

Who doesn't love a monster? After my kids watched the movie 'Monsters, Inc' they wanted me to make them monster cupcakes and I obliged...and now we make them every year, especially during Halloween.

Vegan Halloween Chocolate Cupcakes with Vegan Matcha Icing

These moist and fluffy chocolate cupcakes are enhanced by the matcha icing that tops them. Matcha powder is aromatic with an earthy and slightly sweet flavor.
By Sandra Garth

Monster Mini Cupcakes

Mini cupcakes are usually just the right size for most kids. These little monsters are made out of chocolate cupcakes baked from scratch. You will need a grass tip in order to create the fur. You can make them different colors by using other food colors.
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com