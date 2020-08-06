Halloween Cupcake Recipes

Looking for fun ideas for a kid's birthday party, a bake sale, or to celebrate Halloween? Try these cute owl cupcakes that are extremely easy to make. All you need are cookies, some M&Ms, and a little creativity!
Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
I make dozens of these each Halloween. They are so cute! My kids expect to be able to take them to school even when I am not the Halloween party mom! I also take some to work and the people who dress up in costumes get one as a prize - they come looking for me to show me their costumes!
These cyclops cupcakes are perfect for Halloween or for a kid's birthday party if your child likes one-eyed monsters. I used grapefruit leather for the mouth, but you can use other colored fruit leather as well.
You can use any chocolate cupcake or muffin recipe for these scary skull cupcakes which are always are hit at any Halloween party I bring them to. I was inspired by the movie 'Night of the Living Dead' when creating them.
Even if you're not an experienced cupcake decorator, these little mummies are super easy to make and my kids loved them at their Halloween party. You can use any dark-colored cupcake or muffin and turn them into a creepy mummy in a heartbeat.
Mini cupcakes are usually just the right size for most kids. These little monsters are made out of chocolate cupcakes baked from scratch. You will need a grass tip in order to create the fur. You can make them different colors by using other food colors.
Pumpkin cupcakes are great for the holidays, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. I make these cupcakes almost every holiday and my family loves it, even the little kids. I got this recipe from one of my teachers in school and I absolutely loved it.
Moist and delicious carrot cupcakes with pineapple and chocolate chips get frosted with orange buttercream and decorated like jack-o'-lanterns. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
As I was craving a seasonal treat to use some leftover canned pumpkin, I created this modification of a widely available chocolate cake recipe. These delights are moist and delicious! You may frost with your favorite buttercream or cream cheese frosting and decorate, or leave plain. These babies are so moist, they don't demand frosting.
