Halloween Cake Recipes

Whether you're looking for spooky or sweet, we've got festive Halloween cakes to feed all your favorite ghouls.

Halloween Buttermilk Bundt® Cake

1
A dense, moist Bundt® cake colored for Halloween. This cake can easily be converted to a gluten-free version simply by exchanging the wheat flour with your favorite cup-to-cup gluten-free flour.
By Buckwheat Queen

Rolled Fondant

203
Makes a perfectly smooth coating for cakes. Roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness for best results. Glucose and glycerin can be found at most cake decorating supply stores. You may color it with three drops of whatever food coloring you desire.
By Marlene

Chocolate Web Cake

3
If you like chocolate, make this cake recipe of a chocolate cake with chocolate filling. You'll love it.
By Silvia Busse

Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting

748
Use this recipe to get an ideal buttercream for frosting and borders on cakes, cupcakes, or even cookies.
By Rick Mazzuca

Popcorn Cake II

13
I think this is a fantastic recipe. I absolutely love it! Kids love it! I hope you will too. You may use cashews instead of peanuts if desired.
By AUTUMNFALL

Marshmallow Fondant

1270
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
By Kiele Briscoe

Black Magic Cake

3105
Super spooky dark chocolate cake. Suitable for all your black magic get-togethers.
By Marsha C

Pumpkin Cake

93
This recipe uses pumpkin puree in a cake batter seasoned like a pumpkin pie for a cake that is good anytime of the year.
By D Adams

Spiderweb Pumpkin Cheesecake

9
This spooky pumpkin cheese cake is a Halloween treat for all.
By treen9499

Dirt Cake

790
Kids love the rich layers of vanilla pudding and crushed chocolate cookies.
By Tammy Hooper

Kitty Litter Cake

442
Great Halloween cake! You'll need a new kitty litter box, box liner and litter scoop as props to get the full effect with this cake!
By Dee

Pumpkin Cake

1024
Delicious pumpkin spice cake baked in a sheet pan. Very moist and great for potlucks. When cool, top with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
By SUE CASE
Graveyard Cake for Halloween
1
Use any chocolate cake or brownie recipe to make this easy dessert.
Cake Balls
2317
"I made them for a Halloween party. A huge hit." – HomeschoolMom78
Granny Kat's Pumpkin Roll
1414
Pumpkin Cake I
309
Pumpkin Sheet Cake
233
Great Pumpkin Dessert
671
Pumpkin Sheet Cake
231

This cake is great for potlucks!

More Halloween Cake Recipes

Pumpkin Magic Cake with Maple Cinnamon Whipped Cream

21
This magical confection is part pudding, part cake, entirely delicious.
By Julie Hubert

PHILADELPHIA Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

130
Impress your guest with this marbled cheesecake that's surprisingly easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Pumpkin Cheesecake I

270
I'm glad my mother gave me this recipe. I think it's better than regular pumpkin pie, because it doesn't have a really strong pumpkin taste.
By J M Thomas

Pumpkin Pie Cake with Yellow Cake Mix

60
This is a good winter holiday cake. Great when topped with whipped cream or nondairy whipped topping.
By Rosie De Coito

Nickie's Apple-Pecan Cheesecake

33
Nickie, my boss, made this cheesecake and brought to work. Everyone raved about it, and it is to die for! I know of no one who does not like it, although it may not be so beautiful to look at.
By Lindy72

Pumpkin Roll with Ginger and Pecans

191
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie mix.
By Tammy Elliott

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

14
Three layers of deliciousness in every bite get great reviews from the fam!
By Cassandra

Potato Chocolate Cake

4
A versatile cake made with mashed potatoes and chocolate. Add 1 teaspoon each cinnamon and allspice for a chocolate spice cake!
By LOUANNL

Pumpkin Spiced Dump Cake

15
This is my favorite dessert! It is an easy dessert to prepare and everyone loves it. They all want the recipe.
By Stacy

Kit Kat® Bundt® Cake

3
I always have tons of Halloween candy from my kids and this is a great way to use up Kit Kats®. I served this at Thanksgiving for those who didn't want pie. Everybody loved this cake. Frosting will be like a syrup but will thicken as it cools.
By KELSEYANDTYLERSMOMMY

Pumpkin Pie No-Bake Cheesecake

6
For those of us who cannot bake cheesecake but love this classic dessert!
By Beattie-Bolin

Marie-Claude's Orange Cake

30
This cake is the one my mother is preparing like a chef! It is really simple but excellent. You cannot fail it. Good luck and degustez avec bon! (The cake will look dark orange so if you use black decoration on it, it is a perfect Halloween dessert).
By EMMITSKA

Pumpkin Crunch Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

8
This tastes a bit like pumpkin cheesecake on a sugar cookie crust, but the ingredients may surprise you (they did me!). This was served at a holiday party and everyone kept going back for more.
By Mimsy

Trick or Treat Cheesecake

2
A rich treat that will get many compliments. You can add just about any candy bar combination. Let your imagination run wild. I used the Halloween cookies with orange filling; the flavor is still the same. Before serving, carefully remove sides of pan and place on a serving dish. I added candy corn on top before serving.
By luv2bake

Halloween Cheesecake

A scary cheesecake sure to please everyone at your Halloween party. Once cool, decorate with colored sprinkles and scary gummy candies - I like worms, mice, and spiders.
By brittneyart

Pumpkin Upside Down Cake

39
My mom would make this every Thanksgiving. It's better than pumpkin pie!
By RAINBOWFROGS12

Smart Cookie's Spiderweb Pumpkin Cheesecake

2
Pumpkin, gingersnaps, and pecans team up to form the ultimate fall cheesecake. A spider web marbling makes it extra spooky for Halloween. Start ahead, because if there's one word that describes this cheesecake, it's 'chilling.'
By Smart Cookie
Double Layer Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

5
An incredible and easy double-layer pumpkin pie cheesecake. A recipe that is loved and adored even by people who are readily known at Thanksgiving and Christmas as hating pumpkin pie. This recipe will win everyone over and make a new family favorite!
By RaVenneSky
