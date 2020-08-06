Halloween Cake Recipes

Makes a perfectly smooth coating for cakes. Roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness for best results. Glucose and glycerin can be found at most cake decorating supply stores. You may color it with three drops of whatever food coloring you desire.
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie mix.
I always have tons of Halloween candy from my kids and this is a great way to use up Kit Kats®. I served this at Thanksgiving for those who didn't want pie. Everybody loved this cake. Frosting will be like a syrup but will thicken as it cools.
This cake is the one my mother is preparing like a chef! It is really simple but excellent. You cannot fail it. Good luck and degustez avec bon! (The cake will look dark orange so if you use black decoration on it, it is a perfect Halloween dessert).
A rich treat that will get many compliments. You can add just about any candy bar combination. Let your imagination run wild. I used the Halloween cookies with orange filling; the flavor is still the same. Before serving, carefully remove sides of pan and place on a serving dish. I added candy corn on top before serving.
Pumpkin, gingersnaps, and pecans team up to form the ultimate fall cheesecake. A spider web marbling makes it extra spooky for Halloween. Start ahead, because if there's one word that describes this cheesecake, it's 'chilling.'
An incredible and easy double-layer pumpkin pie cheesecake. A recipe that is loved and adored even by people who are readily known at Thanksgiving and Christmas as hating pumpkin pie. This recipe will win everyone over and make a new family favorite!