Carnival and Fair Food Recipes

Looking for deep-fried butter and other State Fair-style recipes? Browse more than 60 recipes for fair foods like funnel cakes, elephant ears, corn dogs, and just about anything fried!

Staff Picks

Deep Fried Oreos

276
This is a carnival favorite where I grew up. Oreos get dipped into pancake batter and fried - yummy!! You can do this with or without a deep fryer.
By Olivia C

Real Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

93
Beer battered and deep fried, these cheese curds are a real Wisconsin treat. Eat while clutching a cold brewski in other hand. Yah, hey dere.
By Markg238

Grilled Turkey Legs

57
These spicy turkey legs are sweet and hot--just like the smoked turkey legs you get at the fair or theme park!
By Tony B

Monkey Tails

33
These chocolate-covered frozen bananas are a great summer treat. The ripe bananas have a wonderful creamy consistency when frozen, and the rich chocolate coating is delicious. You can vary the toppings to suit your taste, including drizzling with melted white or milk chocolate, or caramel. Roll in shredded coconut, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or other toppings.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Elephant Ears

116
Crispy cinnamon-sugar fried bread confections!
By LEEMA

Fair Scones

23
A hallmark of the Puyallup and Evergreen State Fairs in Washington State. Now you can make them at home any time of year. Just like at the fair, they are best served hot, with butter and raspberry jam.
By Drew Britten

Fried Ice Cream

202
Vanilla ice cream is coated with egg white and corn flakes spiced with cinnamon, then quickly fried for a paradoxical paradise.
By Allrecipes Member

Vintage Lemonade

323
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Kettle Corn

1507
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Churros

815
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Corn Dogs

907
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Funnel Cakes

223
You don't need to wait for the county fair to enjoy delicious old-fashioned funnel cakes. You just need a funnel with a 1/2-inch opening that can hold a cup of batter.
By TARMIA
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Over-the-Top Carnival and Fair Foods You Can Make at Home
12 Homemade Treats That Make You Feel Like You're at the Fair, Minus the Long Lines
Carnival and fair food busts all the boundaries — and the more outrageous the better.
20+ Fair Foods You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Homestyle Potato Chips
216
Candied Almonds
422
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
130
Chef John's Apple Fritters
165

I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.

More Carnival and Fair Food Recipes

Deep Fried Oreos

276
This is a carnival favorite where I grew up. Oreos get dipped into pancake batter and fried - yummy!! You can do this with or without a deep fryer.
By Olivia C

Kettle Corn

1507
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Churros

815
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Corn Dogs

907
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Fried Ice Cream

202
Vanilla ice cream is coated with egg white and corn flakes spiced with cinnamon, then quickly fried for a paradoxical paradise.
By Allrecipes Member

Funnel Cakes

223
You don't need to wait for the county fair to enjoy delicious old-fashioned funnel cakes. You just need a funnel with a 1/2-inch opening that can hold a cup of batter.
By TARMIA

Homestyle Potato Chips

216
Making homestyle potato chips is fun and easy. Guaranteed they won't last long! A food processor with a slicing attachment is very helpful. Experiment with the thickness; you may like them thicker or thinner.
By ALMALOU

Real Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

93
Beer battered and deep fried, these cheese curds are a real Wisconsin treat. Eat while clutching a cold brewski in other hand. Yah, hey dere.
By Markg238

Candied Almonds

422
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
By Darla K

Elephant Ears

116
Crispy cinnamon-sugar fried bread confections!
By LEEMA

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

130
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Chef John's Apple Fritters

165
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
By Chef John

Easy Fun-Size Corn Dogs

5
Not only are these corn dogs easy and fun, but because we're doing them in the oven and not deep frying them, they are way, way less messy to make. Above and beyond all of that, I thought the timing was perfect for these, since pretty much every carnival and fair got canceled this year. Serve with mustard and ketchup.
By Chef John

Elvis Sandwich

31
This sandwich may sound unappealing, but it's actually very tasty, especially on cold winter days! Legend has it that this was a favorite of The King.
By Zach

Vintage Lemonade

323
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonadeu002du002dyou can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Caramel Apples

262
The caramel coating is very gooey, so refrigerate the apples for about 15 minutes, or until the caramel has firmed up. (You will need 6 wooden craft sticks for this recipe.)
By Allrecipes Member

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

59
Straight out of Wisconsin, fried cheese curds are a favorite at carnivals and fairs. They look like little balls of popcorn and taste like cheese! Use up to 2 pounds of cheese curds with this recipe.
By Janet

Deep Fried Dill Pickles

215
Delicious dill pickles that are battered then fried. This recipe also works well with other pickled vegetables, like pickled peppers.
By MARBALET

Frozen Vanilla Custard

34
American-style ice cream uses no eggs, but this is the French style--with eggs! It's rich and creamy and, although traditionally served soft in cones, I prefer to freeze it firm then scoop it.
By Chef John

Festival-Style Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwiches

56
These delicious grilled sausage sandwiches are my attempt to duplicate the ones I ate when I was growing up and attended Italian street festivals in the North End of Boston. They come together really quickly, and make a great summer lunch. Choose hot or mild sausages as you prefer.
By carina

Home-Fried Cheese Sticks

115
These is an easy, cost-efficient way to make home-made fried cheese sticks. Taste just wonderful, light crispiness. More for your dollar and easily stored in the freezer for when you have a craving. I make 2 batches, one for the 'now' and one for later. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
By Melissa Goff

Deep Fried Jalapeno Slices

171
These are addictively delicious. Spicy and sinful. Best if served with melted nacho cheese sauce.
By Micah Smith

A Plus Fair Corn Dogs

215
Make your own corn dogs just like at the fair with this rich buttermilk corn batter.
By ROBY

Funnel Cakes III

121
Easy fried cakes very similar to pancakes.
By LV2SHOP
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com