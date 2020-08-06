Carnival and Fair Food Recipes

These chocolate-covered frozen bananas are a great summer treat. The ripe bananas have a wonderful creamy consistency when frozen, and the rich chocolate coating is delicious. You can vary the toppings to suit your taste, including drizzling with melted white or milk chocolate, or caramel. Roll in shredded coconut, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or other toppings.
A hallmark of the Puyallup and Evergreen State Fairs in Washington State. Now you can make them at home any time of year. Just like at the fair, they are best served hot, with butter and raspberry jam.
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
Making homestyle potato chips is fun and easy. Guaranteed they won't last long! A food processor with a slicing attachment is very helpful. Experiment with the thickness; you may like them thicker or thinner.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
Not only are these corn dogs easy and fun, but because we're doing them in the oven and not deep frying them, they are way, way less messy to make. Above and beyond all of that, I thought the timing was perfect for these, since pretty much every carnival and fair got canceled this year. Serve with mustard and ketchup.
These delicious grilled sausage sandwiches are my attempt to duplicate the ones I ate when I was growing up and attended Italian street festivals in the North End of Boston. They come together really quickly, and make a great summer lunch. Choose hot or mild sausages as you prefer.
These is an easy, cost-efficient way to make home-made fried cheese sticks. Taste just wonderful, light crispiness. More for your dollar and easily stored in the freezer for when you have a craving. I make 2 batches, one for the 'now' and one for later. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.