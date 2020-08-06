Roasted Vegetable Recipes

A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
A delicious alternative to pasta! This dish combines roasted spaghetti squash with sauteed asparagus, onions, garlic, and goat cheese, finished with fresh thyme and basil. Garnish with a few basil leaves and some Parmesan cheese.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies this will bring you back to one of our favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. Also watch out with those vegans because if you like leftovers you might have to make two pans at a time!
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.
If you're tired of the same old side dishes, this recipe is for you! Wonderfully unique flavors of balsamic vinegar, garlic, and thyme combine to make a roasted vegetable dish that is going to win you many compliments!
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.