Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Top-rated roasted vegetables with recipes and reviews from trusted home cooks.

Roasted Vegetables

A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

762
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Roasted Vegetable Medley

303
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Superfast Asparagus

386
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese

234
These potatoes have a nice Mediterranean flair to them, with the lemon, garlic, and herbs. These are so delicious out of the oven topped with plenty of feta cheese.
By Cat Lady Cyndi

Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Goat Cheese

45
A delicious alternative to pasta! This dish combines roasted spaghetti squash with sauteed asparagus, onions, garlic, and goat cheese, finished with fresh thyme and basil. Garnish with a few basil leaves and some Parmesan cheese.
By KateS

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Parmesan Roasted Acorn Squash

367
Very simple but satisfying way to make acorn squash. This is also good with delicata squash.
By stephtaylor

Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms

14
Transform bland mushrooms into a flavorful side dish to accompany your favorite protein. My favorite way to serve these is with a juicy grilled ribeye.
By France C

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

265
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1498
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies this will bring you back to one of our favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. Also watch out with those vegans because if you like leftovers you might have to make two pans at a time!
By popi1950
Inspiration and Ideas

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables
"This recipe was a hit! I used parsnips, carrots, onions, turnips, beets, and garlic. I think the kids were attracted to the bright color and then realized they liked it." – RedLove
Roasted Zucchini Recipes
Here are 10 roasted zucchini recipes to serve up any time of year. 
How to Roast Every Vegetable (At Least the Ones You'd Want to Roast)
Roasted Potatoes with Greens
Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinners
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
3029

Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1270
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Easy Roasted Broccoli

134
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare using broccoli florets, broccoli stems, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By karenatlincoln

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4272
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

Roasted Baby Potatoes

3
Tossed in an herb and olive oil blend, these roasted baby potatoes make a quick and easy weeknight side dish.
By Jenny

Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious

33
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.
By curryfamily2012

Roasted New Red Potatoes

1373
These are roasted potatoes at their best—plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

1655
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Roasted Cabbage

288
Roasted cabbage, seasoned with garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and salt, is a quick and easy side dish for weeknight dinners.
By samnan2

Balsamic-Roasted Vegetables

2
If you're tired of the same old side dishes, this recipe is for you! Wonderfully unique flavors of balsamic vinegar, garlic, and thyme combine to make a roasted vegetable dish that is going to win you many compliments!
By Cindy Davis

Roasted Green Beans

244
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon

Fondant Potatoes

247
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.
By Chef John

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

233
This recipe delivers lemon-flavored roasted potatoes to your table, making a great side dish for Greek dishes such as souvlaki.
By koko

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

422
Brussels sprouts are roasted with bacon, maple syrup, and olive oil for a smokey, caramelized side dish.
By stefychefy

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

8
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Roasted Onions

63
I love roasted onions—no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn a rich caramel brown.
By Ben S.

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3214
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Roasted Romanesco

41
This crazy looking vegetable is better than broccoli!
By MK!

Roast Potatoes

699
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
By KIY

Roasted Okra

533
Roasting okra is simple and easy, and as a bonus, the vegetable's texture is much firmer when roasted.
By ncope
