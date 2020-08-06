Healthy Lunch Recipes

This is great for turkey leftovers. Simple, quick and flavorful. This is a good one for substitutions too. I've used white wine in place of lemon, sour cream in place of yogurt, chicken in place of turkey and Indian naan in place of the pita. Enjoy!
This is a great alternative to a cold pasta salad as farro doesn't get soggy and holds up to the dressing very well. Farro is an ancient Mediterranean grain, so I wanted to merge it with a Greek-style salad that's perfect for summertime. This is great served with grilled lamb or chicken. Add black olives or fresh herbs to your liking!
I tried to duplicate this light, refreshing salad that my Tunisian in-laws make. I put my own 'twist' on this with the addition of lemon zest. Using colorful vegetables makes for a light salad with a beautiful presentation. Garnish with sliced hard-boiled eggs and serve with crusty baguettes.
Mason jar salads are equal parts cute and practical. All of those beautiful layered ingredients placed in a pretty glass jar with a screw top definitely deliver the wow factor — but they also keep your food fresh, portable, and perfectly portion-controlled. But here's the other good news: Unlike many Pinterest fails you find out there, almost any salad can live in a Mason jar, and the technique is easy enough for anyone to master. We've collected a few good recipes for inspiration and some simple tips for making your favorite salads Mason jar ready.
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
I was looking for a way to use raw beets and found a recipe online. I changed it a bit to use ingredients that I grow and use. It's so yummy and is so nutritious because the nutrition isn't cooked out of the beets. Everyone that has tried it, likes it. It's better if let set for a few hours but doesn't have to be. Serve for a cold lunch with boiled eggs on a bed of lettuce.
My husband kept talking about 'Freezer Slaw' that his mom made and I couldn't find a recipe for it and she couldn't find hers. Luckily, his aunt still had it! This is a great make-ahead slaw that stays crisp! I shred the cabbage and other vegetables in the food processor.
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
Onigiri are Japanese rice balls. They're fun to make and are a staple of Japanese lunchboxes (bento). You can put almost anything in an onigiri; try substituting grilled salmon, pickled plums, beef, pork, turkey, or tuna with mayonnaise.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
A delicious Ukrainian beet salad! Great with meat and poultry dishes (especially Chicken Kyiv) with a side of mashed potatoes! The preparation takes some time, but I really like the salad! It is one of the few salads popular in Ukraine that doesn't contain mayonnaise! Enjoy!
This is an easy side dish that we can't seem to get enough of once the grill starts firing in the summer. We use one large metal baking dish just for cabbage, that way none of the others get ruined on the grill.
This easy, filling meal uses lots of fresh vegetables, and some frozen or canned to make it easy. Ground turkey breast can be added for meat lovers. Serve over wild rice with shredded cheddar cheese, or with tortilla chips.
It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.