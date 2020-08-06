Healthy Lunch Recipes

Healthy lunch ideas for the kids or for work. More than 330 healthy resolution-worthy recipes, including tasty salads, wraps, soups and one-bowl dishes.

Staff Picks

Apple Curry Turkey Pita

36
This is great for turkey leftovers. Simple, quick and flavorful. This is a good one for substitutions too. I've used white wine in place of lemon, sour cream in place of yogurt, chicken in place of turkey and Indian naan in place of the pita. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member
Greek Farro Salad

11
This is a great alternative to a cold pasta salad as farro doesn't get soggy and holds up to the dressing very well. Farro is an ancient Mediterranean grain, so I wanted to merge it with a Greek-style salad that's perfect for summertime. This is great served with grilled lamb or chicken. Add black olives or fresh herbs to your liking!
By WestCoastMom

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

BBQ Tuna Fritters

118
A fun way to make canned tuna taste less like canned tuna. These thin tuna patties are tasty enough to be eaten plain or in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.
By emily

Refreshing Lentil Salad

44
I tried to duplicate this light, refreshing salad that my Tunisian in-laws make. I put my own 'twist' on this with the addition of lemon zest. Using colorful vegetables makes for a light salad with a beautiful presentation. Garnish with sliced hard-boiled eggs and serve with crusty baguettes.
By TUNISIANSWIFE

Green Bean and Potato Salad

188
A twist on potato salad. Green beans and potatoes are served in a Dijon mustard and balsamic vinaigrette.
By OMEGAJASMINE

Slow Cooker Spicy Black-Eyed Peas

782
Enjoy this easy crock pot recipe that's perfect for pot luck dinners and barbecues.
By MJ46NY
How to Make a Mason Jar Salad for Grab-and-Go Lunches and Picnics

Mason jar salads are equal parts cute and practical. All of those beautiful layered ingredients placed in a pretty glass jar with a screw top definitely deliver the wow factor — but they also keep your food fresh, portable, and perfectly portion-controlled. But here's the other good news: Unlike many Pinterest fails you find out there, almost any salad can live in a Mason jar, and the technique is easy enough for anyone to master. We've collected a few good recipes for inspiration and some simple tips for making your favorite salads Mason jar ready.
By Hilary Meyer

The Best Vegetable Salad

11
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
By DUSTYDO157

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Healthier Sloppy Joes II

45
This healthier version of sloppy joes includes more veggies and real garlic. Be sure to serve on whole wheat buns!
By MakeItHealthy

Raw Beet Salad

80
I was looking for a way to use raw beets and found a recipe online. I changed it a bit to use ingredients that I grow and use. It's so yummy and is so nutritious because the nutrition isn't cooked out of the beets. Everyone that has tried it, likes it. It's better if let set for a few hours but doesn't have to be. Serve for a cold lunch with boiled eggs on a bed of lettuce.
By cheesemaker
Three Bean Salad
281

We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.

More Healthy Lunch Recipes

Best Bean Salad

246
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
Freezer Slaw

14
My husband kept talking about 'Freezer Slaw' that his mom made and I couldn't find a recipe for it and she couldn't find hers. Luckily, his aunt still had it! This is a great make-ahead slaw that stays crisp! I shred the cabbage and other vegetables in the food processor.
By Gail

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

1533
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
By FISHLOVE

Turkey Carcass Soup

360
Get every last bit of turkey goodness from your turkey by making broth from the carcass and simmering it into a hearty soup with lots of delicious vegetables and barley.
By Please Close My Account

Onigiri - Japanese Rice Balls

53
Onigiri are Japanese rice balls. They're fun to make and are a staple of Japanese lunchboxes (bento). You can put almost anything in an onigiri; try substituting grilled salmon, pickled plums, beef, pork, turkey, or tuna with mayonnaise.
By Li Shu

Mexican Ceviche

66
This is Authentic Mexican Ceviche, I've had it several times in Mexico, and also have learned to cook Mexican food for my husband. Every time I make this it's a hit.
By PHXGURL

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Taco Slaw

72
The local taco truck serves their chicken tacos with cabbage, cilantro and lime. This is my attempt to recreate their taco toppings.
By mixingmedias

Grilled Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

331
A sweet, warm breakfast idea. Cooked like a grilled cheese, but filled with melted peanut butter and warm bananas.
By KATIES8422
Slow Cooker Ham and Beans

147
This recipe is perfect for those blustery days when you don't really have time to cook, but want a hearty meal for the family. It's a very basic, nutrient-packed meal for all to enjoy!
By Jessica Kimble

Sopa de Fideos

60
I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
By amandascookin

Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

216
This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.
By Ann Davis

Warm Dijon Potato Salad

81
A tangy take on LaVerne Kaeppel's original recipe; this one has more dressing and a bit of a kick!
By MommyKirsten

Ukrainian Salat Vinaigrette (Beet Salad)

60
A delicious Ukrainian beet salad! Great with meat and poultry dishes (especially Chicken Kyiv) with a side of mashed potatoes! The preparation takes some time, but I really like the salad! It is one of the few salads popular in Ukraine that doesn't contain mayonnaise! Enjoy!
By BrandyLoveWine

Vegan Black Bean and Sweet Potato Salad

75
This is a great side dish using fresh ingredients. There are never leftovers!
By chefcs

Summer Grilled Cabbage

60
This is an easy side dish that we can't seem to get enough of once the grill starts firing in the summer. We use one large metal baking dish just for cabbage, that way none of the others get ruined on the grill.
By sjohutch

Black Bean and Chickpea Chili

67
This easy, filling meal uses lots of fresh vegetables, and some frozen or canned to make it easy. Ground turkey breast can be added for meat lovers. Serve over wild rice with shredded cheddar cheese, or with tortilla chips.
By Jenny

Pico de Gallo with Cabbage (Mexican Coleslaw)

15
It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.
By mommy
