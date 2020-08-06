Healthy Dessert Recipes

Cheesecake, cookies, and chocolate done healthy! Pick a healthy dessert from more than 280 recipes, tested and reviewed by home cooks like you.

Healthy Banana Cookies

These cookies are nutritious, as well as delicious.
By K.Gailbrath

Pears Panos

Bosc Pears make their own light syrup right on the stove top. Add a touch of vanilla and orange liqueur, and you have an autumn dessert that won't weigh you down.
By steve

Carrot Cake II

This recipe delivers a low-fat version of a perennial favorite through use of applesauce: carrot cake with walnuts, raisins, and pineapple.
By Sally Smircich

Sweet and Silky Strawberry Sorbet

Sweet, soft strawberry sorbet that will rival any brand bought in the grocery store. Not being able to find the perfect recipe, I made up my own! Most homemade sorbets resemble an icy slushie, but this one is thickened before freezing, yielding a melt-in-your-mouth treat that will please even the pickiest sorbet lover! Dually great because it can be made in an ice cream freezer, or in your regular freezer.
By Dana H.

Simple Baked Apples

This is a family standard. We have it at least once a week during the winter. The spices, nuts and raisins can be interchanged or omitted depending upon your tastes. This also serves as a great breakfast, side dish, or dessert.
By MAEVEN6

Sunday Best Fruit Salad

This is a wonderful and easy fruit salad that is also pretty for special occasions or holidays.
By Pattie Price

Juicy Fruit Salad

It's the pineapple syrup combined with the juice of the orange that makes the taste!
By Bobbie

Jo-Ann's Power Bars

These power bars are delicious and much more nutritious than most granola bars. They are very filling, too. Instead of using dried mixed fruit, feel free to substitute any of your favorite dried fruits. Same goes for the nuts.
By Arielle C.E. McGovern

Fruit Salad in Seconds

Caught in a pinch for a salad when unexpected company showed up at mealtime, I improvised with this combination. Instantly it became one of my family's favorites. Best of all, it is quick and easy. You can use lemon yogurt instead of strawberry, if you wish.
By CATHY BYRON

ABC Pudding - Avocado, Banana, Chocolate Delight

The avocado is what makes this raw vegan pudding deliciously thick and creamy - It's taste is unnoticeable.
By Beyker
Summer Berry Compote

A wonderful dessert using fresh summer berries.
By Amelia

Healthier Apple Crisp II

A simply wonderful dessert that's healthier with less sugar, unpeeled apples, white whole wheat flour and walnuts.
By MakeItHealthy
Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.

More Healthy Dessert Recipes

Healthier Bread Pudding II

For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Baked Apple Slices

Warm apples with a cinnamon glaze on the top.
By LEAHHS

Warm Berry Compote

Cook frozen berries with orange juice in your slow cooker for a yummy dessert by itself or over ice cream.
By cupcakeproject

Cranberry Jell-O® Salad

I originally found this recipe in an OLD, OLD e-mail, so thought I'd post it here now.
By Valry1980

Summer Berry Parfait with Yogurt and Granola

This large parfait can be made for a delicious breakfast - or it can be halved for a yummy snack. Enjoy it using fresh or frozen blueberries, but fresh strawberries are recommended.
By Josie59

Brownies In A Jar

Dry ingredients for brownies are layered in a one quart jar and given as a gift, along with baking directions.
By Doreen

Fresh Strawberry Granita

You can make and serve this gorgeous Italian frozen iced dessert anytime, but it's really best enjoyed during the summer months. Not only is it cold and delicious, but it forces you to stick your hot, sweaty face in the freezer four or five times to stir. The technique of using a fork several times to mix the freezing granita results in perfect icy crystals.
By Chef John

Healthy Chocolate Pudding

A healthy little treat to satisfy your chocolate desires. Can be eaten hot from the pan or chilled before serving.
By HealthyTreats

No-Oat Apple Crisp

A crispy crust on top, and sweet apples underneath. Can be served with milk poured over it.
By Sande

Chevre Cheesecake

A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
By MATHGOD

Mincemeat III

This meatless recipe won 2nd prize at the county fair for pie filling. I like to use apricot or peach brandy in this recipe.
By Linda Correia

Squash and Apple Soup

This is just one butternut squash soup recipe that I have, but I LOVE this soup. It's different, and just really delicious.
By dakota kelly

Spiced Pears and Pomegranate

An easy fruit dessert made with fall fruit that can be served with a cheese selection.
By misslisa
Cranberry Salad V

A cool and refreshing light side dish.
By Doug Matthews

Spiced Apples

I'm not sure where this recipe comes from, but I make it for holiday dinners and always receive compliments.
By Ruth Turcotte

Sparkling Grapefruit Pie

I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.
By MARBALET

Chia Seed Pudding

A healthy flavorful start to the morning or to finish the day.
By sjeffery8045

Almond Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding

This is a very quick pudding recipe with chia seeds. No cooking, no fuss, my kind of recipe in the summer. I add strawberry puree, raspberry puree, etc., depending on the availability of fresh fruit.
By lucky

Moore's Cranberry Gelatin Salad

This recipe uses fresh cranberries, pineapple, orange, grapes and apples. Delicious with turkey, chicken or ham. Pineapple juice is an excellent substitute for water if you would like a bit more flavor. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Mary T. Moore

Healthier Easy Sugar Cookies

I love this recipe. I could eat at least ten in one sitting which is why I exchanged some butter with non-fat plain yogurt. They still taste great and I feel a lot better about eating so many.
By MakeItHealthy

Healthier Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Apple pie is my favorite pie. I make it for holidays and just because sometimes too. I wanted to cut out some of the fat from the butter so I cut it down and eliminate the sugar. It makes it caramel and better for you.
By MakeItHealthy

Easy Banana Ice Cream

When bananas are over-ripe, don't throw them away. Peel them, wrap them in plastic wrap, and freeze them. Two ingredients are all you need to make this family-pleaser.
By ANNE MARSHALL

Green Tomato Mincemeat

This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.
By April

Healthier Soft Oatmeal Cookies

My family loves these oatmeal cookies, and with my made-over version, they are a great way to sneak extra fiber and grains into their diet! I reduce the sugar, add whole wheat, use rolled oats and add dates (for extra fiber!)
By MakeItHealthy
