Healthy Dessert Recipes

Sweet, soft strawberry sorbet that will rival any brand bought in the grocery store. Not being able to find the perfect recipe, I made up my own! Most homemade sorbets resemble an icy slushie, but this one is thickened before freezing, yielding a melt-in-your-mouth treat that will please even the pickiest sorbet lover! Dually great because it can be made in an ice cream freezer, or in your regular freezer.
This is a family standard. We have it at least once a week during the winter. The spices, nuts and raisins can be interchanged or omitted depending upon your tastes. This also serves as a great breakfast, side dish, or dessert.
These power bars are delicious and much more nutritious than most granola bars. They are very filling, too. Instead of using dried mixed fruit, feel free to substitute any of your favorite dried fruits. Same goes for the nuts.
Caught in a pinch for a salad when unexpected company showed up at mealtime, I improvised with this combination. Instantly it became one of my family's favorites. Best of all, it is quick and easy. You can use lemon yogurt instead of strawberry, if you wish.
For a family that LOVES bread pudding, double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13-inch pan. Enjoy this healthier version - which features whole wheat bread, reduced sugar, and apple or pear - for breakfast or dessert! Optional: Dust lightly with confectioners sugar before serving. Yum!
You can make and serve this gorgeous Italian frozen iced dessert anytime, but it's really best enjoyed during the summer months. Not only is it cold and delicious, but it forces you to stick your hot, sweaty face in the freezer four or five times to stir. The technique of using a fork several times to mix the freezing granita results in perfect icy crystals.
A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
This recipe uses fresh cranberries, pineapple, orange, grapes and apples. Delicious with turkey, chicken or ham. Pineapple juice is an excellent substitute for water if you would like a bit more flavor. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
Apple pie is my favorite pie. I make it for holidays and just because sometimes too. I wanted to cut out some of the fat from the butter so I cut it down and eliminate the sugar. It makes it caramel and better for you.
This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.
My family loves these oatmeal cookies, and with my made-over version, they are a great way to sneak extra fiber and grains into their diet! I reduce the sugar, add whole wheat, use rolled oats and add dates (for extra fiber!)