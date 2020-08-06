Holiday Cupcake Recipes

Fun cupcake recipes for Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, Christmas, and more!

8 Mardi Gras Cupcakes to Get the Party Started

Let the good times roll with these fun and festive Mardi Gras cupcake ideas.
By Corey Williams

10 St. Patrick's Day Cupcakes for You and Your Lucky Friends

Go on and treat yourself and your lucky friends and family.
By Vanessa Greaves

17 Delicious and Delightful Spring Cupcake Recipes

Put some spring in your step and in your desserts, too.
By Sarra Sedghi

Rainbow Cupcakes

138
Rainbow cupcakes or cake, taste the same as normal cupcakes, but more fun to eat! Perfect for kids and people of all ages!
By Cookiemonster

15 Most Adorable Easter Cupcakes

By Carl Hanson

Lemon Meringue Cupcakes

An enjoyable twist on the traditional Easter dessert, these lemon meringue cupcakes consist of the moistest cupcakes you will ever have, filled with creamy--yet fairly light--lemon curd and topped with a marshmallow-like meringue.
By CookieGirl

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

248
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri

Black Bottom Cupcakes I

858
Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.
By Laura Duncan Allen

Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes

449
Little versions of classic red velvet cake! Frost with cream cheese frosting or white frosting.
By pinkspoonula

Lemon Cupcakes

558
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

Sweetheart Cupcakes

229
Instead of just plain white cupcakes, I took it a step further and made them special. You can change the colors for any holiday. Shades of green for St. Patrick's Day, pastel colors for Easter, red white and blue for the 4th of July. You get the picture.
By Celeste

Cream Filled Cupcakes

458
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W.
Key Lime Cupcakes
3
This recipe is quick and easy to make. Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!
Cake Balls
2250
This recipe is very versatile and heavily addictive. You can mix and match cake and icing flavors as well as the chocolate coatings. The variations are unlimited, and they can be nicely packaged and given as gifts.
Chocolate Cupcakes with Bailey's Creme Frosting
37
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
176
Easy Flower Cupcakes
1
Buttercream Icing
1483
Mini Cheesecakes with Vanilla Wafers
359

Easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion!

