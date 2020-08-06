Holiday Cupcake Recipes

8 Mardi Gras Cupcakes to Get the Party Started
Let the good times roll with these fun and festive Mardi Gras cupcake ideas.
Rainbow Cupcakes
Rainbow cupcakes or cake, taste the same as normal cupcakes, but more fun to eat! Perfect for kids and people of all ages!
Lemon Meringue Cupcakes
An enjoyable twist on the traditional Easter dessert, these lemon meringue cupcakes consist of the moistest cupcakes you will ever have, filled with creamy--yet fairly light--lemon curd and topped with a marshmallow-like meringue.
Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
Black Bottom Cupcakes I
Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.
Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes
Little versions of classic red velvet cake! Frost with cream cheese frosting or white frosting.
Lemon Cupcakes
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
Sweetheart Cupcakes
Instead of just plain white cupcakes, I took it a step further and made them special. You can change the colors for any holiday. Shades of green for St. Patrick's Day, pastel colors for Easter, red white and blue for the 4th of July. You get the picture.
Cream Filled Cupcakes
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.