Potatoes Au Gratin Recipes

Whether you call it potatoes au gratin or au gratin potatoes, it's still the creamiest, yummiest side dish and goes great with any dinner.

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5727
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Spinach, Caramelized Onion, and Muenster Au Gratin Potatoes

139
A creamy cheesy au gratin potato dish with added spinach and caramelized onion goodness.
By MrsWilliams

Steak House Au Gratin Potatoes

183
These super creamy and rich restaurant style potatoes will be gobbled up fast. They are excellent as leftovers warmed up in the microwave with eggs and bacon the next day. They are not a light or low fat dish. Save this for a special occasion.
By Ingalyn

Chef John's Truffled Potato Gratin

32
I used a mix of brown and lobster mushrooms, which worked very nicely, but this recipe will be spectacular with any mushroom. If you can find some wild mushrooms like morel, chanterelle, porcini, or lobster, use them. But if you can't, use regular supermarket mushrooms and you will still be rewarded with a very memorable potato side dish.
By Chef John

Au Gratin Potatoes

Simple, simple, simple! This frozen hashbrown and canned soup recipe is the perfect side dish because it takes almost no preparation time, leaving your hands free for the main dish!
By JBOPP

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

58
Potatoes Romanoff feature tender, cheesy potatoes fluffed up with sour cream.

Healthier Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

65
These potatoes are so creamy, even with reduced-fat cheese and milk. This is a great side dish to a low-fat meat entree. Just add a green salad to complete the meal!
By MakeItHealthy

Au Gratin Potatoes II

136
This was a favorite recipe of mine growing up. My mom made it for Thanksgiving every year. Simple and delicious. I have served it with chicken and beef.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Rosemary Au Gratin Potatoes

18
Layers of rich creamy potatoes and onion baked with cheese, béchamel sauce, and a hint of rosemary makes a tasty, hearty, and comforting casserole.
By Sharlene J McKee

Instant Pot® Au Gratin Potatoes

12
You'll be saying, 'move over boxed potatoes' once you try these cheesy au gratin potatoes cooked to perfection in your multi-functional pressure cooker. For a little bit of kick, use pepper Jack cheese in place of the Monterey Jack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Potato Gratin

Sweet and savory gratin packed with flavor and nutrition.
By souplover Sue

Potato and Parsnip Gratin

Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.
By Chef John
Creamy Cod and Potato Gratin

2
I got a Food Wish for a classic creamed cod recently (which, by the way, was one of my childhood favorites), but instead of doing the traditional version, I decided I'd try to make it a little bit fancier and refined and present basically all the same ingredients, but in an individual-sized, beautifully browned and bubbling, gratin form. Not to spoil the ending, but I was very happy with how this came out!

Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin

38
My mom made scalloped potatoes this way, and I love the recipe because it always tastes great. You don't have to add seasonings and you will always have a consistent product. Turn it into a main dish by adding ham slices to bottom of pan or ham pieces layered in.
By Barbara Burns

Parmesan-Crusted Au Gratin Potatoes and Onion

50
Potatoes and onions mixed with a creamy cheese sauce and baked with a crispy cheese topping.
By Tom Paull

Pommes Anna with Gruyere

16
Layers of thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes, stacked with Gruyere cheese and golden sauteed onions make this French side dish.
By Ann

Double Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes

69
Potatoes cooked in heavy cream with Parm cheese, topped with Cheddar cheese. Not for those on a low fat diet! I never use measurements, so go with your gut!
By VOLCANOASH

Tartiflette (French Potato, Bacon, and Cheese Casserole)

34
This striking looking dish is basically a potato, onion, and bacon casserole, topped with Reblochon cheese.
By Chef John

Vegan Potatoes au Gratin

22
A vegan version of a popular dish that non-vegans will enjoy.
By Allrecipes Member

Pretty Darn Quick Potato Gratin

7
Use your food processor to quickly prep this easy, cheesy potato side dish.
By NickiSizemore

Vegan Potato Leek Gratin

3
I've always loved these creamy, delicious dishes and find that it's difficult to recreate them without dairy. This creamy casserole style dish is perfect for anyone who is vegan or allergic to dairy.
By Clara Schryer

Au Gratin Potatoes on the Grill

2
Simple and delicious au gratin potatoes on the grill.
By shackbart

Mom's Au Gratin Potatoes

5
Creamy and rich side dish perfect for holidays with ham or roast.
By DALTONFAMILY

Ben Nesbitt's Smoky Au Gratin

Potatoes au gratin with a smoky paprika sauce. Sprinkle paprika on top for color.
By Ben Nesbitt

Potato and Pumpkin Gratin

1
A bit of a twist from your standard au gratin potatoes ... layers of thinly sliced potatoes and pumpkin combined with Swiss Gruyere and a hint of thyme make for a tasty and elegant side dish.
By Kim's Cooking Now
