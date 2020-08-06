Potatoes Au Gratin Recipes

Mom's Scalloped Potato Gratin

Rating: 5 stars 1

These scalloped potatoes were one of my favorite foods growing up, but then I went to culinary school and learned, according to classical methods, how it was "supposed" to be made--and that's how I've been making it ever since. But recently, for whatever reason, I went back and tried to recreate my mother's version and was reminded of why I loved hers in the first place.