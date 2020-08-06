Potatoes Au Gratin Recipes

These super creamy and rich restaurant style potatoes will be gobbled up fast. They are excellent as leftovers warmed up in the microwave with eggs and bacon the next day. They are not a light or low fat dish. Save this for a special occasion.
I used a mix of brown and lobster mushrooms, which worked very nicely, but this recipe will be spectacular with any mushroom. If you can find some wild mushrooms like morel, chanterelle, porcini, or lobster, use them. But if you can't, use regular supermarket mushrooms and you will still be rewarded with a very memorable potato side dish.
You'll be saying, 'move over boxed potatoes' once you try these cheesy au gratin potatoes cooked to perfection in your multi-functional pressure cooker. For a little bit of kick, use pepper Jack cheese in place of the Monterey Jack.
Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
These scalloped potatoes were one of my favorite foods growing up, but then I went to culinary school and learned, according to classical methods, how it was "supposed" to be made--and that's how I've been making it ever since. But recently, for whatever reason, I went back and tried to recreate my mother's version and was reminded of why I loved hers in the first place.
I got a Food Wish for a classic creamed cod recently (which, by the way, was one of my childhood favorites), but instead of doing the traditional version, I decided I'd try to make it a little bit fancier and refined and present basically all the same ingredients, but in an individual-sized, beautifully browned and bubbling, gratin form. Not to spoil the ending, but I was very happy with how this came out!
My mom made scalloped potatoes this way, and I love the recipe because it always tastes great. You don't have to add seasonings and you will always have a consistent product. Turn it into a main dish by adding ham slices to bottom of pan or ham pieces layered in.
