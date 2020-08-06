Iced Tea Recipes

Grandma's Russian Tea

I grew up drinking this tea at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, when I am sick (lots of vitamin C!), and at Christmas. It is perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good and to serve to guests. I have no idea why its called 'Russian' tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. Use any tea you like. I've used regular black tea, decaf, and cinnamon spice, and it's all great. If using spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. This is also great reheated!