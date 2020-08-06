Iced Tea Recipes

This is really similar to the brand Oregonu0026reg; Chai. Simply delicious either hot or iced! This will save you more money than buying the chai. In India, each family has their own way of making it, so you should experiment to find your favorite blend.
Delicious green tea powder blended into a creamy drink that's better than Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino®. I use DoMatcha as it is the best quality around; it is expensive, however, and a little goes a long way.
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a popular drink that originated from Taiwan. I made this coconut variation because I had coconut cream on hand and wanted something different from the regular black milk tea variation. This coconut version tastes just like the one you'll find in a bubble tea cafe.
I drank bubble tea every day when I visited Taiwan, and decided to bring back some tapioca pearls (boba) to make my own at home. This is a versatile recipe: you can vary the type of tea and milk you use, and sweeten it to taste. Brew tea to your preferred strength, though it's a good idea to use strong tea because you're going to dilute it with milk and ice. You'll need a wide straw to drink up the boba, or use a long spoon to fish them out!
I came up with this recipe after reading many Chinese posts; none of them sounded like the milk tea I have had before. Honey milk tea is what I always order when I go to a tea place. Technically, bubble tea is not much different from milk tea (I am not sure why they separate them into two different categories in the tea shop). There are also different styles of bubble/milk tea, like Hong Kong style, Taiwan style, etc. This is a Hong Kong-style milk tea.
Bubble tea is very popular, especially to Asians, but now, more and more people from different backgrounds like the taste of it. I'm no expert at this, but I do know how to make it. It's simple but some of the ingredients may be a little tough to find. Just be patient and look for them in Chinese grocery stores. It is worth the trouble!
I grew up drinking this tea at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, when I am sick (lots of vitamin C!), and at Christmas. It is perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good and to serve to guests. I have no idea why its called 'Russian' tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. Use any tea you like. I've used regular black tea, decaf, and cinnamon spice, and it's all great. If using spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. This is also great reheated!
It's more about choosing a good brand than a recipe. But here's the authentic way you would find it at an Indian restaurant. You can steam the milk first if you have an espresso machine or a milk steamer.
What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
I first tasted this tea in a popular Italian restaurant in my college hometown of Kailua. I have been craving it ever since, and have experimented with a few proportions. Add more tea leaves for a stronger tea, but do not steep longer or the tea will end up tasting bitter. (If it does, add a pinch of baking soda.) Always make something to your liking! This is also great to serve at showers.