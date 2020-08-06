Iced Tea Recipes

Looking for a refreshing iced tea recipe? Try recipes for mint tea, lemon tea, sweet tea and more.

The Best Lemon Iced Tea

7
This is the best iced tea I've ever tasted. It comes very close to the Good Hostu0026reg; brand we Canadians are used to.
By WANDAREN

What Is Boba?

Learn what those chewy little pieces are in your bubble tea.
By Hayley Sugg

Raspberry Iced Tea

19
This is the best, easiest summer drink EVER!
By martibj5

Lemonade-Mint Iced Tea

44
A refreshing and easy to prepare iced tea. You can vary the amounts of mint and sugar depending on your tastes.
By Diana S

Smooth Sweet Tea

1461
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

Chai Tea Latte

33
This is really similar to the brand Oregonu0026reg; Chai. Simply delicious either hot or iced! This will save you more money than buying the chai. In India, each family has their own way of making it, so you should experiment to find your favorite blend.
By greatbaker12

Honey Lemon Tea

139
This is my favorite tea, my dad used to make it for me all the time. It is a sweet and sour tea. You taste the honey and then the lemon! YUM,YUM,YUM! Great for soothing sore throats!
By COOKIN*KTH

Instant Russian Tea

77
This is an instant tea mix that can be given as a gift in a large jar. It tastes like mulled cider.
By Laura

Matcha Frappe

13
Delicious green tea powder blended into a creamy drink that's better than Starbucks Green Tea Frappuccino®. I use DoMatcha as it is the best quality around; it is expensive, however, and a little goes a long way.
By Cookin_In_Cali

Good Ol' Alabama Sweet Tea

175
This sweet tea is found in houses, churches, and cafes all over the great state of Alabama. If you're north of the Mason-Dixon, you've NEVER had tea this good! Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can be added for an extra flavor.
By LOVECATS2001

Friendship Tea

68
This is a lemony spiced tea mix with cinnamon and clove that makes great gifts during the holidays, or any time!
By Julie

Boba (Coconut Milk Black Tea with Tapioca Pearls)

4
Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a popular drink that originated from Taiwan. I made this coconut variation because I had coconut cream on hand and wanted something different from the regular black milk tea variation. This coconut version tastes just like the one you'll find in a bubble tea cafe.
By Risa
Smooth Sweet Tea
"Great recipe! I love sweet tea, and this definitely satisfies my craving—and this is coming from someone raised in Louisiana!" – miranda868
Sweet Lime Iced Tea
104
"What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? My grandma has made this as long as I can remember, and it's the BEST! The fresh lime juice? Amazing!" – CookinginFL
Lemon-Mint Iced Tea
13
Honey Milk Tea - Hong Kong Style
69
Homemade Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

I drank bubble tea every day when I visited Taiwan, and decided to bring back some tapioca pearls (boba) to make my own at home. This is a versatile recipe: you can vary the type of tea and milk you use, and sweeten it to taste. Brew tea to your preferred strength, though it's a good idea to use strong tea because you're going to dilute it with milk and ice. You'll need a wide straw to drink up the boba, or use a long spoon to fish them out!

The Best Lemon Iced Tea

7
This is the best iced tea I've ever tasted. It comes very close to the Good Hostu0026reg; brand we Canadians are used to.
By WANDAREN

Iced Tea II

149
This iced tea is fabulous - it tastes like the brand names!
By mands

Tea Punch

17
A different twist to a standard punch. Brewed tea is mixed with orange juice, pineapple juice, lemonade and ginger ale.
By MARKR

Very Popular Bubble Tea

37
Bubble tea is very popular, especially to Asians, but now, more and more people from different backgrounds like the taste of it. I'm no expert at this, but I do know how to make it. It's simple but some of the ingredients may be a little tough to find. Just be patient and look for them in Chinese grocery stores. It is worth the trouble!
By skybaby

Grandma's Russian Tea

16
I grew up drinking this tea at my grandmother's house. I now fix it at my house on really cold days, when I am sick (lots of vitamin C!), and at Christmas. It is perfect to let simmer on the stove to make the house smell good and to serve to guests. I have no idea why its called 'Russian' tea; that is just what my grandmother always called it. Use any tea you like. I've used regular black tea, decaf, and cinnamon spice, and it's all great. If using spiced tea, you may want to adjust the amount of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. This is also great reheated!
By SJTOOLE

Chai Latte

20
It's more about choosing a good brand than a recipe. But here's the authentic way you would find it at an Indian restaurant. You can steam the milk first if you have an espresso machine or a milk steamer.
By Lisa

Homemade Peach Tea

4
This delicious peach iced tea tastes eerily similar to a famous Italian chain restaurant's peach tea. Serve tea over ice and garnish with peach slices, if desired.
By lxydn

Iced Tea I

37
Like real iced tea, but do you hate boiling the water and then waiting for the tea to cool? Try making it with hot tap water.
By Jill

Sweet Lime Iced Tea

104
What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
By CookinginFL

Almond Tea

24
This beverage is a wonderful Summer treat that pleases all! Great for parties or just to have on hand.
By BahamaMama62

Hawaiian Iced Tea

18
I first tasted this tea in a popular Italian restaurant in my college hometown of Kailua. I have been craving it ever since, and have experimented with a few proportions. Add more tea leaves for a stronger tea, but do not steep longer or the tea will end up tasting bitter. (If it does, add a pinch of baking soda.) Always make something to your liking! This is also great to serve at showers.
By QueenofSuburbs

Caribbean Sorrel Tea

2
Get dried sorrel flowers from Asian, African, or Caribbean stores.
By Rabbi Ryan

Boston Iced Tea

157
After tasting Boston Iced Tea, I just had to try and concoct my own. Delicious and refreshing! You can also serve with a slice of fresh orange.
By DAMODDAHALIEN

Instant Russian Tea Mix

55
This recipe was given to me two Christmas's ago from a very good friend. She said to pass it on. So I am.
By Sissy
