Strawberry Shortcake Recipes

You don't need a food processor, pastry cutter, rolling pin or cookie cutter to make these sweet biscuits. This shortcake recipe I've developed yields a simple, foolproof biscuit that's crisp yet delicate.
Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
These strawberry shortcake biscuits have been in my husband's family for over 40 years. It is the best sweet biscuit to have under your strawberry and cream dessert. Delicious right out of the oven slathered with butter. They are also very good on their own with peanut butter.
As a teenager (born and raised in Germany) I made what we call Biskuitteig weekly, which is similar to sponge cake. I never really liked Bisquick for shortcake and remembered the spongy, tender texture of the Biskuitteig. I altered an old German recipe and came up with this delicious version. Also good with other fruit toppings!
This recipe has been in my mother's family for over 100 years. In fact, the tube cake pan I use is my grandmother's, which she bought in the 1930s. I jazzed it up with the strawberries and whipped cream. My grandkids go crazy for this rendition of strawberry shortcake served with vanilla ice cream.