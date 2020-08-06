Strawberry Shortcake Recipes

Strawberry shortcake makes an easy summer dessert that everyone will love.

Strawberry Shortcake

An old-fashioned, tender shortcake with two layers of strawberries topped with whipped cream.
By Denyse

Perfect Berry Shortcakes

273
You don't need a food processor, pastry cutter, rolling pin or cookie cutter to make these sweet biscuits. This shortcake recipe I've developed yields a simple, foolproof biscuit that's crisp yet delicate.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake

428
Serve with whipped cream on top.
By sal

How To Make Strawberry Shortcake From Scratch

How To Make Strawberry Shortcake From Scratch
By Jackie Freeman

Old Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake

77
Old fashioned, made from scratch strawberry shortcake.
By MALIA2

Sensational Strawberry Shortcake

33
This pretty strawberry dessert really hits the spot on a hot summer day.
By Brent BeSaw

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

56
I like to serve this shortcake on Valentine's Day. It's really good and looks nice on the table. I have had this recipe for over 40 years.
By Login

Easy Strawberry Shortcake

18
This is a very easy and quick dessert. If you love strawberries and shortcake, then this is the recipe for you!
By Amy Trombley

Skillet Strawberry Shortcake

Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
By Darcy Lenz

Chef John's Classic Strawberry Shortcake

For this strawberry shortcake recipe, I modified the way my grandfather made his and used self-rising flour and toasted butter for a nutty flavor. I'm hoping Armand Cianfoni would approve.
By Chef John

Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake

33
A delightful twist on traditional strawberry shortcake using a glazed doughnut. Easy to prepare, yet an impressive dessert! Use store-bought doughnuts or your own glazed doughnut recipe.
By voraciousgirl

Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake

I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease and high cholesterol. Here is a gluten-free recipe my whole family loves.
By Dawn Opicka Stier
Cottage Pudding
"This is a wonderful shortcake recipe my grandmother used to make for strawberry shortcake. It is moist and sweet." – Kaylene
16 Ways to Make the Best Strawberry Shortcake
Here are 16 ways to make strawberry shortcake, from classic to creative, including shortcut versions. 
Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake
241
Petra's Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake Toss
6

Classic Strawberry Shortcakes

76
Shortcakes are the sweet sister to biscuits, and they make an awesome dessert when topped and filled with strawberries and whipped cream.
By Bisquick
Sponsored By Bisquick

Super Easy Strawberry Shortcake Biscuits

2
These strawberry shortcake biscuits have been in my husband's family for over 40 years. It is the best sweet biscuit to have under your strawberry and cream dessert. Delicious right out of the oven slathered with butter. They are also very good on their own with peanut butter.
By manella

Cottage Pudding (Cake for Strawberry Shortcake)

105
This is a wonderful shortcake recipe my grandmother used to make for strawberry shortcake. It is moist and sweet and can be eaten by itself too.
By Kaylene

Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake

225
Spectacular Fourth of July Dessert! Present at night with a couple of sparklers for the best effect. Can make with shortcake mix, too.
By Tara Salerno

Strawberry Shortcake from Scratch

1
This strawberry shortcake is delicious! I cooked it and everyone loved it!
By heardy33

Quick Strawberry Shortcake

11
A quick and easy delicious strawberry shortcake recipe using condensed milk, whipped cream, and shortcake cups.
By STARBUCKJB

Strawberry Shortcakes

27
This culinary deviation from the traditional angel food cake version is a refreshing spring and summertime dessert.
By Divinity Turley

Fresh Strawberry Lemon Shortcake

2
Lemon zest and yogurt bring out the sweet flavors of this fresh strawberry shortcake.
By fioremarie

Strawberry and Rhubarb Shortcakes

Rectangular shortcake biscuits surround a yummy strawberry-rhubarb filling.
By Kaleb

16 Ways to Make the Best Strawberry Shortcake

There's more than one way to make delicious strawberry shortcake. Get 15 of our favorite strawberry shortcake variations.
By Vanessa Greaves

Petra's Strawberry Shortcake

38
As a teenager (born and raised in Germany) I made what we call Biskuitteig weekly, which is similar to sponge cake. I never really liked Bisquick for shortcake and remembered the spongy, tender texture of the Biskuitteig. I altered an old German recipe and came up with this delicious version. Also good with other fruit toppings!
By Petra

Quick and Yummy Strawberry Shortcake

1
Simple strawberry shortcake with an extra surprise inside. You can use melted chocolate chips instead of chocolate syrup, if desired.
By ilovebaking

Carry Cake with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

29
This recipe has been in my mother's family for over 100 years. In fact, the tube cake pan I use is my grandmother's, which she bought in the 1930s. I jazzed it up with the strawberries and whipped cream. My grandkids go crazy for this rendition of strawberry shortcake served with vanilla ice cream.
By Rick Brown
