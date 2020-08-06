Caesar Salad Recipes

Add Caesar salad, homemade Caesar salad dressing, and chicken Caesar salad to your salad rotation with these trusted recipes.

The Best Caesar Salad Dressing

48
I have been working with chefs for years and found out how to make the best Caesar dressing. I thought I would share!
By Patricia K

Classic Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

1
This classic Caesar salad with homemade croutons is restaurant-quality!
By NicoleMcmom

The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

118
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
By Britt Brouwer

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

82
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
By sarahcrites

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
Caesar Salad I

99
A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.
By Cathy Hofmann

Chicken Caesar Salad on a Stick

4
This chicken Caesar-on-a-stick appetizer is a fun twist on a classic salad!
By Lindsey

Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

102
This is an easy supper for one or more, I'll tell you this one isn't a bore. Could be used as an entree or a main dish, for lunch or for supper whatever you wish.
By Melissa Bellemare

Tortellini, Steak, and Caesar

163
A well-balanced meal in a bowl! Goes well with a nice slice of Italian or French bread. This is a FAVE to take to work or school for lunch with both my teenaged daughters and son! I vary how much meat, pasta, and salad I use depending on how many servings I need. If you want to make it in advance or have leftovers, don't add the dressing and croutons beforehand. Mix croutons right before packaging and send dressing on the side. I make this whenever I have leftover steak!
By LROHNER

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

2
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, our Brussels sprouts Caesar salad starts with the raw crispiness of the Brussels sprouts smothered in a creamy, mayo Caesar dressing, topped with bacon and croutons. If you've never liked Brussels sprouts, you're going to now--you're welcome.
By Chef Sous Chef

Kale Caesar Salad

1
Traditional Caesar salad that uses kale instead of romaine! Makes 4 side-dish portions, but you can make it a main dish meal by topping it with a grilled protein, such as chicken or salmon! You may have leftover dressing, depending on how much you like. It keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a week.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad with Gouda

This grilled chicken Caesar salad is a nice summertime meal!
By Stuart
All Kale Caesar
"Love the use of kale instead of the usual romaine. I massaged the kale with a sprinkle of salt before pouring the dressing on [to make] the kale soften up a bit." – France C
Almost Authentic Caesar Salad
A lemony anchovy-based dressing makes this close to the Tijuana original.
Hearty Caesar Salad
7 Trendy Caesar Salads to Conquer Summer
Caesar Salad Bites
1
Easy-Peasy Caesar Salad Lunch

Great meal for school lunches, even for picky eaters.

