Caesar Salad Recipes

This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
A well-balanced meal in a bowl! Goes well with a nice slice of Italian or French bread. This is a FAVE to take to work or school for lunch with both my teenaged daughters and son! I vary how much meat, pasta, and salad I use depending on how many servings I need. If you want to make it in advance or have leftovers, don't add the dressing and croutons beforehand. Mix croutons right before packaging and send dressing on the side. I make this whenever I have leftover steak!
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, our Brussels sprouts Caesar salad starts with the raw crispiness of the Brussels sprouts smothered in a creamy, mayo Caesar dressing, topped with bacon and croutons. If you've never liked Brussels sprouts, you're going to now--you're welcome.
Traditional Caesar salad that uses kale instead of romaine! Makes 4 side-dish portions, but you can make it a main dish meal by topping it with a grilled protein, such as chicken or salmon! You may have leftover dressing, depending on how much you like. It keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a week.
This can be a quick last minute appetizer or something you can throw together quickly to take to a pot luck. Generally I always have these items on hand which adds to the ease. I have also subbed out other dressings like Green Goddess with fantastic results. I love it because it looks impressive, yet it is easy to make. Serve immediately or you may put the platter in the refrigerator for a few hours.