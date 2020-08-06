Arugula Salad Recipes

Arugula is a delicious alternative to lettuce, and the citrus juice dressing is a delicious alternative to heavier store bought dressings. A lovely precursor to most meals, or a great stand-alone in the summer. Garnish with walnuts or sunflower seeds, if you like.
This is one of those recipes that takes all of about 10 minutes to prep, but comes off as fancy and sophisticated. Great salad if you want to show off while entertaining guests. For a main meal option add grilled salmon or chicken.
I had this salad at a once popular New-American restaurant in Jersey City, but it's no longer in business. The restaurant used a house-made Romesco dressing, but I made my own roasted red bell pepper dressing that also complements the peppery rocket leaves, also known as baby arugula. It makes a great appetizer or a side to a nice entree.
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.
One of my favorite lunch spots is a charming little Iraqi restaurant that makes the best food! The first time I tried this salad, I just knew I had to try and recreate it at home. The tangy lemon and sumac flavors make this salad super refreshing and perfect for summer. This makes 2 lunch-sized portions, or 4 side salads.
This easy, low-carb fig salad with creamy Gorgonzola and peppery arugula is a beautiful and elegant dish that's perfect for a light lunch or a summer salad. Makes for easy summer entertaining if you prep everything in advance and assemble just before serving. I didn't feel the need to toss this salad as I was afraid of damaging the gorgeous figs.
This arugula-avocado salad will give a power boost to your day with the healthy fats in the avocados and the omega-3s found in the seeds. Especially for the avocado lovers in my family! The serving suggestion is for a side dish.
All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.