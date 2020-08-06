Arugula Salad Recipes

Arugula - fresh, tart, and slightly bitter - really charges up your green salads. Browse arugula salad recipes complete with ratings, reviews and tips.

More Arugula Salad Recipes

Arugula Salad with Asiago and Cranberries

1
This simple arugula salad features nutty Asiago cheese, sweet cranberries, and buttery pine nuts, paired with a simple vinaigrette.
By France C

Berry and Arugula Salad with Homemade Blueberry Vinaigrette

A fresh arugula salad, brimming with peppery greens, mixed summer berries, walnuts, and cranberries, is paired with a homemade vinaigrette featuring blueberries and raspberries.
By Tierra_Beloved

Arugula Salad with Prosciutto, Blue Cheese, and Pear

1
This is a simple but elegant salad when plated correctly.
By Julie Racine

Quinoa and Arugula Salad with Chicken

Perfect for a lunch for two, this arugula salad with seared chicken, quinoa, and a lemony honey-Dijon dressing nods to the signature salad at La Boulange in Palo Alto, California.
By adsomers

Easy Arugula Salad

354
So easy even I could make it, and I am a beginning cook! It looks very presentable for guests and takes only minutes
By KELLID26

Wild Rocket (Arugula) and Parmesan Salad

21
Quick, easy, healthy, looks like the salad dishes you'd find in an upscale restaurant. You can serve it as a salad before the meal or on the plate with the meal.
By HDN

Arugula and Strawberry Salad with Feta Cheese

9
Very easy salad to throw together and the taste is so refreshing.
By acali07

Fig and Arugula Salad

44
So simple and so delicious!
By Serena123

Pineapple Rocket Salad

19
This salad is perfect for warmer weather and is my favorite healthy recipe.
By skonkle

Authentic Lebanese Fattoush

31
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.
By George

Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach

62
Sweet, salty, and refreshing salad with a little bite.
By BamaHaole
Arugula-Fennel Salad

35
A great summer or fall salad with a lemon dressing. Great for company! This makes very large portions of a side salad, so it can be for 4 to 6 people depending on the portion given.
By chrissiek

Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad

24
This is perfect for summer. You can even buy cooked chicken if it's too hot to cook your own. This makes two large dinner portions.
By devilsdancefloor

Sandy's Simple Spring Lettuce Salad

28
Lemon juice combines with mild rice vinegar in a dressing that's both sprightly and slightly sweet to dress young, tender lettuces.
By SandyG

Arugula Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

36
Arugula is a delicious alternative to lettuce, and the citrus juice dressing is a delicious alternative to heavier store bought dressings. A lovely precursor to most meals, or a great stand-alone in the summer. Garnish with walnuts or sunflower seeds, if you like.
By JEANNETTE777

Quick Rocket Salad

5
Easy to make salad for those who like rocket leaves (arugula).
By Anna

Grilled Chicken, Peach, and Arugula Salad

33
Yummy salad!
By trisha1985

Iraqi Sumac Salad (Summag Salad)

One of my favorite lunch spots is a charming little Iraqi restaurant that makes the best food! The first time I tried this salad, I just knew I had to try and recreate it at home. The tangy lemon and sumac flavors make this salad super refreshing and perfect for summer. This makes 2 lunch-sized portions, or 4 side salads.
By France C

Arugula Salad with Cannellini Beans

26
This is a quick and delicious warm salad that can be either a light lunch, or a side dish to a nice steak or pork chop dinner.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Arugula-Fig Salad with Creamy Gorgonzola

1
This easy, low-carb fig salad with creamy Gorgonzola and peppery arugula is a beautiful and elegant dish that's perfect for a light lunch or a summer salad. Makes for easy summer entertaining if you prep everything in advance and assemble just before serving. I didn't feel the need to toss this salad as I was afraid of damaging the gorgeous figs.
By Anastasia

Hazelnut Blue Pecan Salad

8
Here's a light salad with big flavor that pairs perfectly with steak or seafood.
By betsyjane

Arugula-Avocado Salad with Pumpkin Seeds

This arugula-avocado salad will give a power boost to your day with the healthy fats in the avocados and the omega-3s found in the seeds. Especially for the avocado lovers in my family! The serving suggestion is for a side dish.
By Anastasia

Strawberry-Mango Grilled Chicken Salad

5
All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.
By France C

Sugar Snap Pea and Blueberry Salad

When you combine tender sugar snap peas with fresh blueberries, a fruity dressing, and a bit of crunch from the almonds, you're in for a treat. This will make 6 side salads or 4 main course salads.
By lutzflcat
