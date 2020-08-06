Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes

Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
A Sicilian grandmother taught me to make roasted lettuces this way. I like it for a change from serving cold salad. It is healthy and delicious! Most people like it served with crunchy bread. This also works very well with omelets in the morning or for brunch. Leftovers can be easily re-heated in the microwave.
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.
This unusual combination of strawberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds and romaine lettuce in a sweet and tangy dressing is sure to please your guests. A guaranteed pleaser for any potluck or BBQ meal!!!
My mom began making this salad a few years ago and, as soon as I tried it, I just had to get the recipe. This is my version, but can be varied in many different ways because it's all about the dressing! So simple, yet so delicious that you are sure to get requests for the recipe whenever you make it! You can use pecans, almonds, or pine nuts in place of the walnuts.
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
This is a very tasty salad; a swanky version of a regular everyday salad. The addition of blue cheese and dried cranberries give it something special. Wherever it is brought people always ask for the recipe!