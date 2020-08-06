Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes

Crunchy romaine lettuce makes the best salad. Try recipes for grilled romaine salad, BLT salad, Greek salad and more, rated and reviewed.

Staff Picks

Roasted Artichoke Greek Salad

1
A roasted artichoke Greek salad.
By Heather

The Brutus Salad

21
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
By Chef John

Roasted Lettuce, Radicchio, and Endive

3
A Sicilian grandmother taught me to make roasted lettuces this way. I like it for a change from serving cold salad. It is healthy and delicious! Most people like it served with crunchy bread. This also works very well with omelets in the morning or for brunch. Leftovers can be easily re-heated in the microwave.
By Buckwheat Queen

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

82
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
By sarahcrites

Poppy Seed Salad

9
Mandarin oranges add the color and the dressing adds the zing to this mixture of greens. You can use spinach or iceberg lettuce in place of romaine, or use a combination of any of them.
By Rhonda

Crunchy Romaine Salad

38
A wonderful combination of flavors in this very easy to prepare salad. A ton of crunch comes from ramen noodles, pecans, and romaine lettuce.
By Georgia Julie

Jennifer's Fennel and Grapefruit Summer Salad

9
Fresh and citrusy salad of fennel, red onions, hearts of palm, grapefruit, and gorgonzola tossed in a grapefruit vinaigrette - perfect and refreshing for the warm weather!
By jkoltov

Maroulosalata (Greek Romaine Salad)

1
In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Strawberry and Feta Salad

This unusual combination of strawberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds and romaine lettuce in a sweet and tangy dressing is sure to please your guests. A guaranteed pleaser for any potluck or BBQ meal!!!
By Andrea Longo Policella

Greek Salad I

This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
By Meesh

Salata

This is a light, refreshing Middle Eastern salad dressing that has been served at family functions since I was a baby.
By Leslie

Romaine with Garlic Lemon Anchovy Dressing

42
Flavorful green salad. Can be prepared in 10 minutes or less.
By Hong Quan
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Hearts of Romaine
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot.
Knife and Fork Grilled Caesar Salad
Toss grilled Romaine and homemade grilled croutons with Caesar dressing, and you have yourself a winning salad.
BLT Salad
Romaine and Mandarin Orange Salad
98
Favorite Mexican Salad
25

More Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes

Caesar Salad Supreme

1852
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Classic Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

1
This classic Caesar salad with homemade croutons is restaurant-quality!
By NicoleMcmom

Strawberry Romaine Salad I

314
For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.
By Mary J

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
Sponsored By Cracker Barrel Shreds

Mandarin Almond Salad

254
A wonderful medley of flavors and textures!
By BDEGER

Nutty Strawberry Salad

38
This is a sweet tasting salad that is perfect for spring and summer outings.
By LILBUGGER71

Restaurant-Style House Salad

89
This is a recipe from a St. Louis based pasta restaurant chain and I have served this many time to rave reviews. I always the double the recipe.
By BEBBEE

Caesar Salad I

99
A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.
By Cathy Hofmann

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

848
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
By Nora LaCroix

Deliciously Sweet Salad with Maple, Nuts, Seeds, Blueberries, and Goat Cheese

74
My mom began making this salad a few years ago and, as soon as I tried it, I just had to get the recipe. This is my version, but can be varied in many different ways because it's all about the dressing! So simple, yet so delicious that you are sure to get requests for the recipe whenever you make it! You can use pecans, almonds, or pine nuts in place of the walnuts.
By Monica

Strawberry Salad

18
An easy, delicious salad that is sure to please!
By Kay

Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

244
An easy salad to make with a bag of salad greens, pineapple, bacon bits, nuts and toasted coconut. Use fresh pineapple, if you can, and substitute toasted almonds for the macadamia nuts, if desired.
By Marianne G

Classic Tossed Salad

163
This is a delicious salad that goes great with any meal, especially Italian!
By Toni Bankson

Spicy Italian Salad

122
Requests for this salad are never ending at any gathering!!!
By Diana

Grilled Hearts of Romaine

40
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
By Chef John

Blue Cheese and Dried Cranberry Tossed Salad

45
This is a very tasty salad; a swanky version of a regular everyday salad. The addition of blue cheese and dried cranberries give it something special. Wherever it is brought people always ask for the recipe!
By Michelle

Simple Salad Dressing

2
Salad dressing from scratch that you can mix up to your own taste preference. This is so delish!
By Grillzilla

Steak Salad

298
This is a quick and easy meal for those hot summer evenings.
By Linda
