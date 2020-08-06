Vietnamese Soups and Stews Recipes

Looking for Vietnamese pho and other soup recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted Vietnamese soup recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

What Is Pho and How Do You Make It?

Here's everything you need to know about this popular Vietnamese dish, including how to correctly pronounce it.
By Melanie Fincher

Authentic Pho

This authentic pho isn't quick, but it is delicious. The key is in the broth, which gets simmered for at least 6 hours.
By Allrecipes

Beef Pho

South Vietnamese-style pho. A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef.
By LETT101

Vegetarian Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

A vegetarian version of this tasty Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Annette Marcelo

My Chicken Pho Recipe

This is one of my favorite soups!!! I love going to Vietnamese restaurants, but since I came up with this soup, we stay in!!!
By Miss Ashley

Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Pho

With the addition of fragrant spices and rice noodles, leftover turkey noodle soup gets a Vietnamese makeover.
By hello angie

Vietnamese Beef Pho

This soup is served with a plate full of fresh garnishes as well as various sauces. This allows each person to season their serving to taste. The soup is somewhat unusual, because the meat is cooked in the bowl. The beef is sliced very thin, almost thin enough to see through. You might want to have the butcher slice it for you. The boiling hot broth is poured over the noodles and raw meat. The meat is quickly cooked in the hot broth in the time it takes to garnish the soup.
By Ben S.

Instant Pot® Beef Pho

The secret to pho, the deeply fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup with meat and flavorful toppings, is all in the stock. Nothing makes a better stock than a pressure cooker. Fairly quickly, a pressure cooker brings together all the flavors of meat bones, aromatics, and, in this case, fish sauce and toasted spices, to make a heady broth. With an Instant Pot®, you can boil the bones, saute the aromatics, and finish the dish with 1 pot. To serve, put small bowls containing thinly sliced onion, bean sprouts, limes, and Thai basil on the table. Give your people each a bowl of pho and let them top the soup as they wish.
By Shauna James Ahern

Pho

This is a shortened and easier version of the delicious Vietnamese soup called Pho Bac. Garnish with pepper, green chiles, hoisin sauce, chili sauce and lime wedges.
By Paula

Amanda's Quick Pho

Based off of recipe for Vietnamese pho, with a twist. Easy enough to make at home and good enough to forego takeout. Garnish with generous helpings of cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh basil, additional hoisin sauce, and sriracha hot sauce.
By Amanda McArthur

Authentic Oxtail Pho

This oxtail pho recipe is authentic. This is the way my husband's family has always made it and it is delicious. My kids have grown up on this comforting noodle soup, which is especially good on a cold rainy day. Garnish with hoisin sauce and sriracha as desired.
By christybell71

Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
By shaggy
Authentic Pho
"If you have a large slow cooker, you can get the broth going and have pho for supper. This is great, it tastes just like the pho at my favorite restaurant!" – Arlene Preston
Chef John's Spicy Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup
"This is my attempt at pho. Garnish with thinly sliced raw beef tenderloin, basil, mint, cilantro, chili sambal, and fresh lime wedges." – Chef John
Pho Ga
Instant Pot® Pho
Minh-ai's Bitter Melon Soup
A Vietnamese-style pork and bitter melon recipe my friend Minh-ai N. taught me to make. It's a homey dish popular in Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine. Its unusual bitter flavor is on par with strong, unsweetened tea. Serve immediately or refrigerate soup for 24 hours. The soup's bitter flavor will mellow with a day's refrigeration. Serve hot, ladled over bowls of steamed white rice.

More Vietnamese Soups and Stews Recipes

Vietnamese Chicken and Long-Grain Rice Congee

Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
By DawnH

Crabmeat and Asparagus Soup

It's an assortment of wonderfully interesting flavors that work well together. Surprisingly. I saw a similar recipe on line somewhere (not here) and I took the base and left out the exotic things (I can't identify or get) and then expounded on it. It's origin is Vietnamese. It has a very healthy and light flavor.
By Victoria M.H.
