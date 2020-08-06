Vietnamese Soups and Stews Recipes

What Is Pho and How Do You Make It?
Here's everything you need to know about this popular Vietnamese dish, including how to correctly pronounce it.
Authentic Pho
This authentic pho isn't quick, but it is delicious. The key is in the broth, which gets simmered for at least 6 hours.
Beef Pho
South Vietnamese-style pho. A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef.
My Chicken Pho Recipe
This is one of my favorite soups!!! I love going to Vietnamese restaurants, but since I came up with this soup, we stay in!!!
Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Pho
With the addition of fragrant spices and rice noodles, leftover turkey noodle soup gets a Vietnamese makeover.
Vietnamese Beef Pho
This soup is served with a plate full of fresh garnishes as well as various sauces. This allows each person to season their serving to taste. The soup is somewhat unusual, because the meat is cooked in the bowl. The beef is sliced very thin, almost thin enough to see through. You might want to have the butcher slice it for you. The boiling hot broth is poured over the noodles and raw meat. The meat is quickly cooked in the hot broth in the time it takes to garnish the soup.
Instant Pot® Beef Pho
The secret to pho, the deeply fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup with meat and flavorful toppings, is all in the stock. Nothing makes a better stock than a pressure cooker. Fairly quickly, a pressure cooker brings together all the flavors of meat bones, aromatics, and, in this case, fish sauce and toasted spices, to make a heady broth. With an Instant Pot®, you can boil the bones, saute the aromatics, and finish the dish with 1 pot. To serve, put small bowls containing thinly sliced onion, bean sprouts, limes, and Thai basil on the table. Give your people each a bowl of pho and let them top the soup as they wish.
Pho
This is a shortened and easier version of the delicious Vietnamese soup called Pho Bac. Garnish with pepper, green chiles, hoisin sauce, chili sauce and lime wedges.
Amanda's Quick Pho
Based off of recipe for Vietnamese pho, with a twist. Easy enough to make at home and good enough to forego takeout. Garnish with generous helpings of cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh basil, additional hoisin sauce, and sriracha hot sauce.
Authentic Oxtail Pho
This oxtail pho recipe is authentic. This is the way my husband's family has always made it and it is delicious. My kids have grown up on this comforting noodle soup, which is especially good on a cold rainy day. Garnish with hoisin sauce and sriracha as desired.
Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup
Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.