Slushie Recipes

Community Picks Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!
Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
Coffee Slush
This make-ahead frozen beverage made with coffee and half and half is perfect for teas and showers. Simple yet delicious! Save coffee from the day before in the fridge. Everyone will want your recipe!
Banana Slush Punch
This is a favorite recipe of my late mother-in-law's family, used for all celebrations.
By Cheryld Frozen Derby Mint Juleps
Perfect for Derby Day or any day spent lounging in the sun, these cool refreshing drinks are dangerously delicious! Garnish with fresh mint.
Old-Fashioned Root Beer Slushy
This delicious and refreshing concoction is one of my all-time favorite summer drinks. If you know how to make ice cubes and you have a blender, this couldn't be simpler. It's very close to a root beer float but uses only a fraction of the dairy. Be careful, if you sip it too fast, you'll experience the most intense brain freeze of your life-but it will be worth it!
Frozen Summer Slush
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS Luscious Slush Punch
This is without a doubt the best punch I've ever had! Makes enough for 2 punch bowls. This is our Christmas Eve punch tradition, and there is never a drop left!
Inspiration and Ideas Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush
"So good and so easy! Plus, I now know to freeze my surplus melon for use later. I love it!" – Tracey Ferrari Posner
Boozy Slushies For The Ice Cream Maker
If it's going to take up space in your kitchen, the least it could do is make you a drink.
Bourbon Slush Bourbon Slush
A fruity blend of juices, tea and bourbon whiskey are frozen into a slush, and then served topped off with lemon lime soda. This takes a while, but it's worth it!
More Slushie Recipes Citrus Slush
Orange and lime are blended with ice in this refreshing summer drink.
By Lin Fuzzy Navel Slush
This is a great slush for those who enjoy the drink by the same name.
By R WARNER Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults
A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!
By Sharon Wine Slushie
Another great way to enjoy a glass of red wine. I had this once at a state fair and was hooked. So yummy on a hot summer day!
Gin Slush
Excellent for parties of all kinds (cookouts, bridal showers, etc.) Can also be made with vodka.
By Allrecipes Member Red Slush Punch
This Red Slush Punch is a party MUST! It is sooo delicious, I make it for almost every occasion!
By LINDSANN
Lemon Whiskey Slush
Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.
Starbucks® Cotton Candy Frappuccino®
Here is a delicious remake of the popular 'Starbucksu0026reg; Secret Menu' drink. It is made just like Starbucksu0026reg; makes it. Hope you enjoy.
Rhubarb Punch Slush
I always have this in my freezer for when guests pop by. Easy to use in a punch, or just take out what you need by the glass. You can also add vodka, gin or rum; add 1 to 2 cups per bowl of punch and subtract an equal amount of the soda.
Adult Slushies
These drinks can be deceivingly strong. They are very sweet and fruity tasting. So don't drink and drive. Serve with great food and enjoy. I recommend using cherry or apricot brandy.
By qweenbee53 Summer In A Cup Smoothie
With bananas, raspberries, pomegranate and oranges, this smoothie captures the best flavors of the summer in one delicious snack.
Raspberry Rose Wine Slushie
Rose wine blended with raspberries, ice, and a little bit of triple sec makes for a delicious slushie on a hot day!
Grandma's Whiskey Slush
Iced tea is mixed with orange juice and whiskey, then frozen to make a slushy treat for summer.
By STEPHKING1 Easy Whiskey Slush
Easy, pretty drink for the holidays or as a refreshing summer drink. Even my friends who say 'I don't like whiskey' love this drink.
2-Ingredient Pineapple Whip
This 2-ingredient pineapple whip is quick, easy, delicious, and low in calories! Reminiscent of the one served at Disneyland®.
Apricot Brandy Slush
It takes a good 3 days to form a good slush! Combine 1/2 cup slush with 1/2 cup ginger ale to serve.
Juli's Easy Freezer Slushies
Use this easy formula: 4 cups fresh fruit, 3/4 cup vodka, 3 tablespoons each of either white or brown sugar, water, and lime juice, and an optional wild card addition for summer-ready freezer slushies. This recipe features a cherry-peach flavor with two more variations listed below. Makes 4 (12-ounce) cocktails.
Mango Orange Slush
Slush is a frozen drink which is made by frozen juice or pulp. Here I have made a combination slush with two flavorful fruits. Mango orange slush is a great drink for summer. I hope you guys will enjoy this drink.
Strawberry Frose (Frozen Rose Slushy)
A super easy grownup drink/dessert that's made with frozen rose and kind of framazing on a hot summer day. Get it in the freezer at lunch and it'll be ready in time for happy hour.
