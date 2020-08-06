Slushie Recipes

We have 70+ rated & reviewed slushy and slush recipes, so give your blender a workout.

Community Picks

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

49
Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!
By FULLTON

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

22
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
By foodelicious

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Allrecipes Member

Coffee Slush

5
This make-ahead frozen beverage made with coffee and half and half is perfect for teas and showers. Simple yet delicious! Save coffee from the day before in the fridge. Everyone will want your recipe!
By karenpoole

Easy Orange Cream Slush

84
This is a simple and delicious recipe for a cool and creamy orange drink.
By Mandy Maholick

Wine Slushies (With Ice Cream Maker)

3
These are wine slushies that are fast and simple.
By ly1310

Lemon Berry Slushy

76
This is a great summertime drink!
By MGREE688

Banana Slush Punch

82
This is a favorite recipe of my late mother-in-law's family, used for all celebrations.
By Cheryld

Frozen Derby Mint Juleps

2
Perfect for Derby Day or any day spent lounging in the sun, these cool refreshing drinks are dangerously delicious! Garnish with fresh mint.
By SunnyDaysNora

Old-Fashioned Root Beer Slushy

4
This delicious and refreshing concoction is one of my all-time favorite summer drinks. If you know how to make ice cubes and you have a blender, this couldn't be simpler. It's very close to a root beer float but uses only a fraction of the dairy. Be careful, if you sip it too fast, you'll experience the most intense brain freeze of your life-but it will be worth it!

Frozen Summer Slush

49
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS

Luscious Slush Punch

1412
This is without a doubt the best punch I've ever had! Makes enough for 2 punch bowls. This is our Christmas Eve punch tradition, and there is never a drop left!
By Valerie Cain Cuff
Inspiration and Ideas

Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush
19
"So good and so easy! Plus, I now know to freeze my surplus melon for use later. I love it!" – Tracey Ferrari Posner
Boozy Slushies For The Ice Cream Maker
If it's going to take up space in your kitchen, the least it could do is make you a drink.
Chef John's Blackberry Slush Intermezzo
8
Strawberry-Kiwi Slush
1
Blueberry Cream Slushy
44
Icy Blender Lemonade
83
Bourbon Slush
91

A fruity blend of juices, tea and bourbon whiskey are frozen into a slush, and then served topped off with lemon lime soda. This takes a while, but it's worth it!

More Slushie Recipes

25 Frozen Cocktails You'll Want to Make All Summer

Whether you're at the beach, the pool, or just your front porch, you'll want to make these frozen cocktails all summer long.
By Bailey Fink

Citrus Slush

8
Orange and lime are blended with ice in this refreshing summer drink.
By Lin

Fuzzy Navel Slush

49
This is a great slush for those who enjoy the drink by the same name.
By R WARNER

Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults

50
A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!
By Sharon

Wine Slushie

Another great way to enjoy a glass of red wine. I had this once at a state fair and was hooked. So yummy on a hot summer day!
By Carey2103

Gin Slush

8
Excellent for parties of all kinds (cookouts, bridal showers, etc.) Can also be made with vodka.
By Allrecipes Member

Red Slush Punch

67
This Red Slush Punch is a party MUST! It is sooo delicious, I make it for almost every occasion!
By LINDSANN

Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight

34
Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.
By Brenda

Singapore Sling Slush

4
This is a Christmas or hot summer day favorite alcoholic beverage. A must try.
By Kris

10 Speedy Slushies for Lazy Summer Parties

All you'll need is some fruit, ice, a blender, and some alcohol.
By Vicky McDonald

Lemon Whiskey Slush

13
Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.
By Ssharp

Starbucks® Cotton Candy Frappuccino®

6
Here is a delicious remake of the popular 'Starbucksu0026reg; Secret Menu' drink. It is made just like Starbucksu0026reg; makes it. Hope you enjoy.
By Jackson Juvland

Rhubarb Punch Slush

1
I always have this in my freezer for when guests pop by. Easy to use in a punch, or just take out what you need by the glass. You can also add vodka, gin or rum; add 1 to 2 cups per bowl of punch and subtract an equal amount of the soda.
By Tracy

Adult Slushies

23
These drinks can be deceivingly strong. They are very sweet and fruity tasting. So don't drink and drive. Serve with great food and enjoy. I recommend using cherry or apricot brandy.
By qweenbee53

Summer In A Cup Smoothie

With bananas, raspberries, pomegranate and oranges, this smoothie captures the best flavors of the summer in one delicious snack.
By Almond Breeze

Raspberry Rose Wine Slushie

4
Rose wine blended with raspberries, ice, and a little bit of triple sec makes for a delicious slushie on a hot day!
By Elizabeth

Grandma's Whiskey Slush

2
Iced tea is mixed with orange juice and whiskey, then frozen to make a slushy treat for summer.
By STEPHKING1

Easy Whiskey Slush

2
Easy, pretty drink for the holidays or as a refreshing summer drink. Even my friends who say 'I don't like whiskey' love this drink.
By kiwismom

2-Ingredient Pineapple Whip

2
This 2-ingredient pineapple whip is quick, easy, delicious, and low in calories! Reminiscent of the one served at Disneyland®.
By Yoly

Whiskey Sidecar Slush

This frozen sidecar is great to cool off in the summer heat.
By Cally

Apricot Brandy Slush

It takes a good 3 days to form a good slush! Combine 1/2 cup slush with 1/2 cup ginger ale to serve.
By KARLEEN77

Juli's Easy Freezer Slushies

Use this easy formula: 4 cups fresh fruit, 3/4 cup vodka, 3 tablespoons each of either white or brown sugar, water, and lime juice, and an optional wild card addition for summer-ready freezer slushies. This recipe features a cherry-peach flavor with two more variations listed below. Makes 4 (12-ounce) cocktails.
By Juliana Hale

Mango Orange Slush

2
Slush is a frozen drink which is made by frozen juice or pulp. Here I have made a combination slush with two flavorful fruits. Mango orange slush is a great drink for summer. I hope you guys will enjoy this drink.
By peekncook

Strawberry Frose (Frozen Rose Slushy)

4
A super easy grownup drink/dessert that's made with frozen rose and kind of framazing on a hot summer day. Get it in the freezer at lunch and it'll be ready in time for happy hour.
By Nicholio
