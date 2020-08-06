Gluten-Free Cake Recipes

Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.
This cake was traditionally a birthday cake in my friend's home. Her mother is from Hungary and only has this recipe in her head! Now it will be preserved.... Note: hazelnuts may be toasted or untoasted. The skins may be removed or left on.
A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
This is a Japanese cheesecake which is so light that it seems a little like a souffle. You only need cream cheese, eggs, and white chocolate to make this easy gluten-free dessert! This cheesecake tastes best after it has been chilled for a a few hours in the fridge. It keeps in the fridge for a few days. Serve as is or with a drizzle of pureed berries.
Coming from a family that has a lot of gluten intolerance, I decided to try and come up with a gluten-free cheesecake cupcake recipe that everyone can enjoy. I've tried many different recipes and finally came up with one that I love, and I hope you all love it, too! It tastes great plain or topped with whipped cream, chocolate ganache, fruits, and more - the options are endless. Happy baking!
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
This chocolate cake is an adaptation of a cake I ate as a child. It's easy, moist, and delicious! I have successfully substituted egg-free mayonnaise for the regular mayonnaise, if eggs are off your list, too. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
When my mother was undergoing chemotherapy for the cancer that eventually took her life, I came up with the basic recipe for the cheesecake. It was one of the few foods that she really enjoyed and would stay down. Now my granddaughter has a gluten allergy, so I've adapted the recipe for her by using the gluten-free crust instead of the original graham crumb crust. I think I like this version better!
This gluten-free lemony ricotta pound cake made with almond flour and a sugar substitute is sure to delight with fresh blueberries in every bite. Top with fresh blueberries, a dusting of sweetener, or make your own glaze.
An easy-to-make Filipino dessert made of cassava. Ingredients are available in most Asian or Filipino stores. My niece made this when I visited them in Columbus, Ohio. We bought the ingredients at an Asian store.