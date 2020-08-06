Gluten-Free Cake Recipes

Get top recipes for cupcakes, chocolate cakes, yellow cakes, and more—all completely gluten-free.

Flourless Chocolate Cake II

Rating: 4.55 stars
755
Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.
By Shana Hillman

Gluten-Free Yellow Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
246
Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.
By Amy

Mocha Cream

Rating: 4.69 stars
29
A tasty coffee flavored whipped cream perfect for fillings and/or frostings.
By Carol

Simply Lemon

Rating: 4.36 stars
33
An easy, crust-free cheesecake that is topped by store-bought lemon curd. Lemon curd can be found in the 'jams and jellies' aisle of the grocery store.
By RSHARRL

Hungarian Flourless Hazelnut Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
88
This cake was traditionally a birthday cake in my friend's home. Her mother is from Hungary and only has this recipe in her head! Now it will be preserved.... Note: hazelnuts may be toasted or untoasted. The skins may be removed or left on.
By LAURANERIC

Perfect Flourless Orange Cake

Rating: 4.37 stars
60
A beautiful moist light cake with complex and full flavors of oranges and orange peel. Super easy to make, and people love it! Serve in wedges with a mound of whipped cream or ice cream.
By Lucence

Chocolate Mousse Cake I

Rating: 4.5 stars
36
Oooooooh! Chocolate...
By shirleyo

Easy Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.86 stars
35
I have had many people try this and couldn't believe how moist and delicious it was for gluten free.
By SueAnne McInnis

Amazing Chocolate Quinoa Cake!

Rating: 4.76 stars
105
This delicious cake is made with quinoa and no flour! Enjoy!
By Stacy Evans

The Best Pavlova

Rating: 4.64 stars
107
Australian dessert with a meringue base, topped with fresh cream and fruit. This is a recipe that I have experimented with and all my friends and family say it's the best pavlova they've ever tasted!
By Virginia

Quince Polenta Cake

Rating: 5 stars
1
Quinces in a cake! This polenta and almond flour cake with a hint of orange is topped with fresh quinces. It's a deliciously delicate cake that just happens to be gluten-free.
By Buckwheat Queen

Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce

Rating: 4.59 stars
164
A rich complex bittersweet chocolate cake which is simple to make and always loved by all.
By GANCHROW
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Rating: Unrated
755
"Great for entertaining; deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. I 'flour' the pan using cocoa powder." – Shana Hillman
Lemon Polenta Cake
Rating: Unrated
14
This tender cornmeal cake uses almond meal in place of flour, and is soaked with a sweet lemon syrup after baking.
Chevre Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
29
Gluten-Free Coconut Cake
Rating: Unrated
49

Flourless Chocolate Cake I

Rating: 4.66 stars
1061

A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.

Chocolate Decadence Cake I

Rating: 4.58 stars
89
This is the richest chocolate cake ever! Any questions?
By Robin

Garbanzo Bean Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free!)

Rating: 4.62 stars
913
A very good high-protein alternative to flourless chocolate cake. Give it a try!
By CCUMMINS

Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
15
So decadent yet so simple, you'll be saying 'flour who!?' when you let this sweet lava flow.
By Chateau Ste Michelle
Chevre Cheesecake

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
A gluten-free, soy-free, cow dairy-free New York cheesecake that has that decadent mouth-feel. I have served it several times without anyone noticing it wasn't the REAL STUFF. At a recent party my husband mentioned that he had not had cheesecake for 20 years because of his allergies so this became my goal and voila! Enjoy!
By MATHGOD

Hungarian Chestnut Cake

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This rich dessert is full of all sorts of wickedness, and is a bit labor-intensive, but well worth the work. Chestnuts and marrons glace are available in specialty food stores and gourmet stores.
By MARBALET

3-Ingredient Cheesecake

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
This is a Japanese cheesecake which is so light that it seems a little like a souffle. You only need cream cheese, eggs, and white chocolate to make this easy gluten-free dessert! This cheesecake tastes best after it has been chilled for a a few hours in the fridge. It keeps in the fridge for a few days. Serve as is or with a drizzle of pureed berries.
By anna77

Steamed Vegan Rice Cakes (Banh Bo Hap)

Rating: 2 stars
1
Easy recipe for steamed rice cake, banh bo hap, a spongy, sweet, and gorgeous-looking vegan dessert. It costs next to nothing to make and fun for the kids.
By NPFamily Recipes

Norwegian Almond Cake

Rating: 4.41 stars
27
A light almond cake with a rich custard topping. Not a pretty cake, but never met a person who didn't like it. However, be careful - not all the ingredients are good for the waistline.
By TIGERDYR

Gluten-Free Cheesecake Cupcakes

Rating: 4.86 stars
28
Coming from a family that has a lot of gluten intolerance, I decided to try and come up with a gluten-free cheesecake cupcake recipe that everyone can enjoy. I've tried many different recipes and finally came up with one that I love, and I hope you all love it, too! It tastes great plain or topped with whipped cream, chocolate ganache, fruits, and more - the options are endless. Happy baking!
By Amenah

Orange Rice Cake

Rating: 4 stars
8
This moist and delicately flavored cake has been a favorite of my family at Easter for years. I like to fill the center opening with chocolate dipped strawberries in the spring.
By Lois Albanese

Low-Carb Sugar-Free Instant Pot® Cheesecake

Rating: 4.08 stars
12
A crustless Instant Pot® cheesecake. Garnish with strawberry syrup or whipped cream, if desired.
By margie c.

Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
46
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
By King Arthur Flour
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

Rating: 3.96 stars
28
This chocolate cake is an adaptation of a cake I ate as a child. It's easy, moist, and delicious! I have successfully substituted egg-free mayonnaise for the regular mayonnaise, if eggs are off your list, too. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By shelleelorayne

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

Rating: 3.81 stars
21
When my mother was undergoing chemotherapy for the cancer that eventually took her life, I came up with the basic recipe for the cheesecake. It was one of the few foods that she really enjoyed and would stay down. Now my granddaughter has a gluten allergy, so I've adapted the recipe for her by using the gluten-free crust instead of the original graham crumb crust. I think I like this version better!
By SEAMSTERRIFIC

Gluten Free Red Velvet Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
46
This is the cake I am having made for my wedding. It was certainly a challenge to find somebody to use my recipe and to do it gluten free!
By ktonks

Lemon Polenta Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
A syrupy lemon thrill that is my favorite! This cake recipe uses ground almonds instead of flour.
By kiminal

Keto Cocoa Mug Cake

Rating: 3.42 stars
12
This keto cocoa mug cake is like a massive chocolate cup just waiting for you to take a bite. This rich keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free treat will be sure to become a staple in your home.
By Housewife

Gingerbread Cake - Vegan and Gluten-Free

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This nicely spiced gingerbread cake is loaded with whole grains for a gluten-free, vegan treat.
By Mandi_in_Toronto

Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon and Blueberries

This gluten-free lemony ricotta pound cake made with almond flour and a sugar substitute is sure to delight with fresh blueberries in every bite. Top with fresh blueberries, a dusting of sweetener, or make your own glaze.
By Lucille

Apricot Cheesecake

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
I entertain frequently. My guests always expect me to create something new, a real showstopper! Here is my latest creation. Decorate with whipped cream just before serving.
By Linda M. Malek

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chickpea Cupcakes

Rating: 4.85 stars
55
Delicious gluten-free cake that is a cinch to make. Rave reviews from everyone! No one can tell that the secret ingredient is chickpeas.
By THORSKY

Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Red Velvet Cupcakes With Sugar-Free Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4 stars
12
From the kitchen of Cara at Cara's Cravings (http://www.carascravings.com/).
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Filipino Cassava Cake

An easy-to-make Filipino dessert made of cassava. Ingredients are available in most Asian or Filipino stores. My niece made this when I visited them in Columbus, Ohio. We bought the ingredients at an Asian store.
By Ana Park
