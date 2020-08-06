Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
These vegan meringues use the liquid from a tin of chickpeas as the substitute for egg whites - genius! Use these vegan meringues wherever you would use egg white meringue such as summer fruit pavlova and Eton mess.
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.
Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
This recipe is over 150 years old and has been baked by my family for many generations for Christmas. They are much easier to make than other lebkuchen and ingredients have been updated to what's available now. They are made with almond flour, hence are gluten free and also contain no dairy.
I did a combination of two recipes, peanut butter cookies with three ingredients and magic cookie bars. My brother-in-law loves magic cookie bars but is now gluten-free. I have been trying to come up with desserts for him so he doesn't feel left out. This is an amazing dessert and will stay fresh for days...if they last that long in your house! Perfect for Passover - no flour!
These traditional Italian soft cookies are a hit at any get-together. I've made them gluten free but you can use the same amount of all-purpose wheat flour instead of gluten-free flour. There are many variations of this cookie in Italy. Some people add chocolate chips and some drizzle dark chocolate over them once cooled.
These delicious cookies are both grain-free and gluten-free! To make them paleo, substitute ghee or palm shortening for butter, and replace confectioners' sugar with finely powdered coconut sugar. As-is, they taste exactly like the classic snowbell or Mexican wedding cake cookies.