Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Going gluten-free doesn't mean you can't eat cookies! Try these five-star recipes for peanut butter cookies and more.

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
2698
Heavy, yummy, and very peanut-buttery. You'll need lots of milk to eat these!!
By Stephanie T.

Pignoli Cookies I

Rating: 4.39 stars
190
They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.
By Adele

Simple Gluten-Free Snickerdoodle Cookies

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
These perfectly baked gluten-free snickerdoodle cookies are soft on the inside and crisply coated with that sweet cinnamon-sugar mixture.
By Fioa

Peppermint Patties

Rating: 4.49 stars
245
I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
By PATTY STOCKTON

14 Flourless Cookies You Can Make Anytime

By Melanie Fincher

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Gluten Free)

Rating: 4.47 stars
209
Gluten-free, egg-free.
By Barbara Arnold

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars II

Rating: 4.63 stars
196
No-bake peanut butter bars.
By Dawn DeMaster

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
98
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
By Fioa

7 Gluten-Free No-Bake Cookies

Looking for a gluten-free cookie recipe to make on a hot day? You're in luck!
By Corey Williams

Buckeye Cookies III

Rating: 4.7 stars
135
These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
By Sally Forsythe

Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
By Isabel Carlisle Storolis

Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies

Full of fiber, these gluten-free oatmeal cookies are really tasty and make a great lactation cookie for new, nursing moms.
By Edible Times
Peanut Butter Nutella Pie Cookies
Rating: Unrated
8
"These are good, REALLY good. The texture of the cookies is very soft." – lutzflcat
Almond Flour Brownies
Rating: Unrated
79
"Halleluja! Finally a wonderful gluten free one-bowl brownie! Not too sweet, not too bitter—a perfect brownie." – Buckwheat Queen
Peppermint Meringues
Rating: Unrated
693
20 Almond Flour Cookies to Try ASAP
Gluten-Free Vegan Cookies
Amaretti
Rating: Unrated
93

Buckeyes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
802

This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.

More Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.6 stars
53
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Super-Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.13 stars
31
When we need cookies in a snap, this is our best go-to recipe - easy, fast and super delicious!
By Kraft Peanut Butter
Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

These allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookies are made with gluten-free flour and vegan butter and vegan chocolate chips.
By Avery

Gluten-Free Italian Pignoli Cookies

A twist on pignoli, which is a traditional Italian holiday treat, these gluten-free, pine nut-topped cookies made with almond paste are delightfully chewy with crispy bottoms.
By FestivelySouthern

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.34 stars
73
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Chocolate Meringue Cookies

Rating: 4.39 stars
278
This is a meringue cookie with a double chocolate taste. Store these in an air tight container.
By Madonna

Cinnamon Stars

Rating: 3.94 stars
51
A beautiful Christmas cookie!
By Robin J.

Meringue Cookies

Rating: 4.2 stars
164
This recipe can be doubled, but if you do, don't double the chocolate chips. Best if eaten in a few days.
By Pat K.

Easy Three-Ingredient Gluten-Free German Christmas Coconut Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
By vewohl

Vegan Meringues

Rating: 4.37 stars
27
These vegan meringues use the liquid from a tin of chickpeas as the substitute for egg whites - genius! Use these vegan meringues wherever you would use egg white meringue such as summer fruit pavlova and Eton mess.
By ritaturner

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: 4.11 stars
19
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

Rating: 4.14 stars
97
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.
By Kate

Vegan Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

These delicious pistachio cookies are topped with a sweet, rose water-flavored icing-you'd never believe they were vegan and gluten free!
By Happy as a Yam

Rose Pavlova Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
1
Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
By Mydreamfeathers

Forgotten Cookies I

Rating: 4.31 stars
32
These cookies are left overnight in the oven.
By Pat K.

Authentic German Lebkuchen

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This recipe is over 150 years old and has been baked by my family for many generations for Christmas. They are much easier to make than other lebkuchen and ingredients have been updated to what's available now. They are made with almond flour, hence are gluten free and also contain no dairy.
By Ruth

(Gluten Free) Magic Cookie Bars

Rating: 4.45 stars
62
I did a combination of two recipes, peanut butter cookies with three ingredients and magic cookie bars. My brother-in-law loves magic cookie bars but is now gluten-free. I have been trying to come up with desserts for him so he doesn't feel left out. This is an amazing dessert and will stay fresh for days...if they last that long in your house! Perfect for Passover - no flour!
By Jewels

Irish Potato Candy

Rating: 4.37 stars
300
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Black Bean Brownies

Rating: 4.17 stars
896
Black beans replace the flour in this brownie recipe.
By elizabeth
Four-Ingredient Gluten-Free Italian Coconut Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
24
These traditional Italian soft cookies are a hit at any get-together. I've made them gluten free but you can use the same amount of all-purpose wheat flour instead of gluten-free flour. There are many variations of this cookie in Italy. Some people add chocolate chips and some drizzle dark chocolate over them once cooled.
By Buckwheat Queen

Pignoli Cookies II

Rating: 4.27 stars
67
Also called pine nut cookies. I make them and my family eats them so quickly I have to hide a few so I get some.
By Maryellen

Uncle Mac's Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
159
Soft, tasty peanut butter cookies with a touch of jelly on top. No flour needed.
By EHATH

Gluten-Free Snowball Cookies

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
These delicious cookies are both grain-free and gluten-free! To make them paleo, substitute ghee or palm shortening for butter, and replace confectioners' sugar with finely powdered coconut sugar. As-is, they taste exactly like the classic snowbell or Mexican wedding cake cookies.
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 2.79 stars
28
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
By Fioa
