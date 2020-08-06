Raw Food Diet Recipes

It may seem odd to have a banana and avocado in the same recipe, but the banana completely hides any taste of the avocado. The avocado is there simply for texture and nutritional value. Even my kids love this recipe! You can use any unsweetened milk in this recipe - almond, soy, rice, or coconut - and for a little crunch, use raw cocoa nibs instead of the cocoa powder.
Yowzers! Sweet and hot salsa with tangy mangoes and habaneros. Great with pork, chicken or fish or just with chips. You can omit the habaneros and add red bell peppers for a non-spicy version, but then again, why would you want to? Remember, ALWAYS wear gloves when working with habaneros!
Cherry tomatoes are easily dried in a food dehydrator. When I make soup or stew I throw in a handful, and they taste like they were just picked. You could also rehydrate them in warm water for some other use.
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
This is an adaptation to an all-natural bar that is very popular, naturally yummie, and very versatile. It tastes like you are eating a candy bar but there is NO Sugar Added -- it's nature's candy!! You don't need sugar because it's already sweet! Quick and easy, great for snacking, a grab and go bar!! Kid-friendly too!! Raw and no baking, no cooking required!!
The raw adventure continues this morning with my satisfying Mango Monster Smoothie. Why is it a monster smoothie you ask? It's green, that's why...and green makes me think of monsters. This smoothie is so yummy and you can feel great drinking it because of how good it is for you!
Paleo raw carrot cake is a spin on a traditional favorite! Made with a carrot, date and walnut base, this delicious cake is topped with a silky cashew maple coconut icing that's surprisingly healthy and good for you. This is what carrot cake dreams are made of! Keep carrot cake bites in a container in the freezer.