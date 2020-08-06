Raw Food Diet Recipes

Find raw food recipes - blended soups, ceviche, salmon tartare, overnight oats - for every meal of the day in this collection of 100+ trusted raw food diet recipes.

Alex's Raw Chocolate Pudding

Rating: 4.49 stars
115
It may seem odd to have a banana and avocado in the same recipe, but the banana completely hides any taste of the avocado. The avocado is there simply for texture and nutritional value. Even my kids love this recipe! You can use any unsweetened milk in this recipe - almond, soy, rice, or coconut - and for a little crunch, use raw cocoa nibs instead of the cocoa powder.
By Alex
Fruity Fun Skewers

Rating: 4.83 stars
179
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Avocado Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.76 stars
260
Yowzers! Sweet and hot salsa with tangy mangoes and habaneros. Great with pork, chicken or fish or just with chips. You can omit the habaneros and add red bell peppers for a non-spicy version, but then again, why would you want to? Remember, ALWAYS wear gloves when working with habaneros!
By Six Pack To Go

Raw Brownies

Rating: 4.24 stars
37
These are no-bake brownies that have carob powder instead of cocoa. They're much healthier than regular brownies. Good for hyperactive children and very easy to make.
By Michelle

Cucumber, Tomato, and Red Onion Salad

Rating: 4.46 stars
87
This is a simple and great salad as a cooling accompaniment to curry or any spicy meal.
By tastebudart

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Rating: 4.55 stars
749
This is a delicious homemade salsa.
By bluebayou

Fresh Strawberry Cookies

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
Cookies ripe with strawberry flavor. You'll need a food dehydrator for this recipe.
By MARBALET

Cool and Spicy Melon Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Melon soup is one of our favorite hot weather refreshers. But add some freshly grated ginger and coconut milk and turn melon soup into a fall classic. Top with unsweetened toasted coconut.
By MyMansBelly

Sun-dried Tomatoes II

Rating: 5 stars
9
Cherry tomatoes are easily dried in a food dehydrator. When I make soup or stew I throw in a handful, and they taste like they were just picked. You could also rehydrate them in warm water for some other use.
By JIM LAWLER

Raw Candy

Rating: 4.19 stars
26
Sweet treats with no added sugar! Unfired fare that is all natural and vegan!
By DrFood

Taco Slaw

Rating: 4.49 stars
74
The local taco truck serves their chicken tacos with cabbage, cilantro and lime. This is my attempt to recreate their taco toppings.
By mixingmedias

Raw Chia 'Porridge'

Rating: 4.85 stars
13
Easy, affordable raw breakfast treat. Top with your favorite fresh fruit!
By Raw_Angel
Chef John's Raw Kale Salad
Rating: Unrated
61
In a cooking rut? Add a burst of freshness to inspire you! Try Chef John’s take on a seasonal kale salad.
Raw Pad Thai
Rating: Unrated
52
"Love this dish! It gave me a chance to try out my new Spiralizer. This one is a keeper!" – Jen
Green Gazpacho
Rating: Unrated
53
Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie
Rating: Unrated
112
Salmon Tartare
Rating: Unrated
1
ABC Pudding - Avocado, Banana, Chocolate Delight
Rating: Unrated
75

Fresh Orange Juice

Rating: 4.44 stars
63

In response to a request about how to make fresh squeezed orange juice. It takes a little work, but it tastes much better than orange juice from concentrate.

Blueberry Chia Pudding with Almond Milk

Rating: 5 stars
5
A light vegan dessert or breakfast on the go, this chia pudding is made with almond milk. Serve plain or add a variety of toppings; I like toasted almonds and coconut!
By VAL_51

Orange Vinaigrette Dressing

Rating: 4.46 stars
28
Can be all raw. Great on spinach salad with oranges or other lettuce and fruit salads.
By LaurasFaves

Do-It-Yourself Salmon Poke Bowls

Rating: 4 stars
1
Salmon poke bowls are easy to make in your own home! Buy your favorite toppings and enjoy a totally custom poke bowl for cheaper than buying it at a restaurant.
By A Day In the Kitchen

Raw Vegan Strawberry Pie

Rating: 3.67 stars
9
A super easy, raw, vegan strawberry pie! It's absolutely delicious. Feel free to add blueberries also.
By wendynelson

100% Fruit "Cake"

Rating: 5 stars
10
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
By InTheKitchen

Red Cabbage Salad with Apples

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
This easy red cabbage salad is full of vitamins. The salad should sit for at least 1 hour to develop its full flavor before eating.
By Marianne

Shanibars

Rating: 4.53 stars
57
This is an adaptation to an all-natural bar that is very popular, naturally yummie, and very versatile. It tastes like you are eating a candy bar but there is NO Sugar Added -- it's nature's candy!! You don't need sugar because it's already sweet! Quick and easy, great for snacking, a grab and go bar!! Kid-friendly too!! Raw and no baking, no cooking required!!
By WickedCreations

Chef John's Raw Kale Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
61
If you slice kale thin and toss it with other tasty treats like apple, persimmon, orange, and nuts, the kale mellows out and serves as a perfect foil for other vegetation.
By Chef John

Ahi Shoyu Poke

Rating: 5 stars
4
Make Hawaii-style ahi poke wherever you are. Here's a recipe.
By kaleinani

Pomegranate Salsa

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Tart pomegranate seeds add a delicious crunch to this salsa that also features sweet mandarin oranges, red onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Great served with tortilla chips.
By Average Jane

Raw Food Snacks - Cinnamon Bun Balls

Rating: 3.89 stars
9
These lovely raw food snacks tastes just like cinnamon buns. They are simply delicious. Try them!
By AngelasHeaven.com

Raw-Vegan Mango Coconut Truffles

Rating: 5 stars
4
You need only 3 ingredients for these delicious vegan truffles and they are 100% natural. You can sweeten them with agave syrup if you like but I think they are sweet enough as is.
By Rita

Raw Vegan Gingerbread Balls

These easy raw vegan gingerbread cookie balls, made with almond flour, oats, and dates are also gluten free, and taste just like Christmas.
By Fioa

Quick Kale and Turmeric Smoothie

Rating: 3.88 stars
8
This is a quick meal replacement, detox vitamin-packed drink. You will love it!
By Katrina Waite

Raw Marzipan with Truffle Filling

Delicious raw food snacks with marzipan and truffle. Brush the rolls with melted chocolate and decorate with finely chopped hazelnuts.
By AngelasHeaven.com

Mango Guacamole

Rating: 4.55 stars
44
A delicious guacamole that my mom used to make during the summer days when mangos were all over our hometown. It's sweet, tangy, and, like any good Mexican guacamole, spicy.
By gem

Paleo Chocolate Frosting

Rating: 4.45 stars
51
A great way to add a healthy fat and frosting to a dessert. For a thicker frosting, cool in the refrigerator.
By dustingill247

Curried Carrot Salad

Rating: 4.3 stars
10
Curry and raisins add a spicy and sweet element to this sweet and savory carrot apple salad with a fresh bite from parsley.
By Alli Shircliff

Raw Mango Monster Smoothie

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
The raw adventure continues this morning with my satisfying Mango Monster Smoothie. Why is it a monster smoothie you ask? It's green, that's why...and green makes me think of monsters. This smoothie is so yummy and you can feel great drinking it because of how good it is for you!
By ShayVanros

Green Gazpacho

Rating: 4.83 stars
53
A cold, no-cook soup packed with fresh vegetables!
By MrsFisher0729

Paleo Raw Carrot Cake

Rating: 4 stars
1
Paleo raw carrot cake is a spin on a traditional favorite! Made with a carrot, date and walnut base, this delicious cake is topped with a silky cashew maple coconut icing that's surprisingly healthy and good for you. This is what carrot cake dreams are made of! Keep carrot cake bites in a container in the freezer.
By Megan Olson

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Bowl

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a great, quick breakfast smoothie bowl. I pretty much always have frozen bananas in my freezer, because as soon as they get brown, I'll freeze them for exactly this use.
By körnermamsell

Kale Chips with Honey

Rating: 4.53 stars
15
Slightly sweet but still crispy green goodness. Use raw agave in place of the honey if you wish.
By Theresa Peters

Chocolate, Almond, and Coconut Vegan Fat Bombs

Ready for an energy boost? Try these no-bake keto and vegan Almond Joy®-inspired coconut almond fat bombs, full of flavor but minus the carbs! These fat bombs are best kept in the freezer.
By Fioa
