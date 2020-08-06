Kwanzaa Recipes

Celebrate Kwanzaa and the Karamu feast with these delicious recipes!

Staff Picks

African Peanut Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
474
This oddly wonderful combination of ingredients make a surprisingly different and delicious soup that everyone will enjoy! Serve with a dollop of sour cream on top and some crusty bread for dipping. YUM!
By PIETOGO
Sponsored By MyPlate

Soul Smothered Chicken

Rating: 4.65 stars
472
You can't just go to any restaurant and get smothered chicken like you would if you went down to the urban neighborhoods in Houston. This meal of browned chicken in a savory chicken gravy sauce is best when served over a bed of white rice.
By Veronica Rockett

Creole Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

Rating: 4.33 stars
96
An easy spicy dish. Adjust the spices to your needs - less Creole Seasoning if you like it mild, add chili powder or cayenne pepper for more kick! This is also good with salsa on top. You can substitute 1/2 pound dried black-eyed peas, cooked for the canned black-eyed peas if you wish.
By Sola

Benne Wafers

Rating: 4.61 stars
56
Since I live in the South people refer to these cookies as Benne Wafers, they are actually Sesame Seed Cookies. Toasting benne (sesame) seeds develops their flavor and also gives these cookies a slightly crunchy texture.
By Holly

African Chicken Stew

Rating: 4.21 stars
498
This delicious stew is inspired by my friend from Sierra Leone, West Africa, who cooks often for her family. Many ingredients can be modified. This is kind of a 'whatever is handy now' recipe. You can use a whole roasting chicken cut into bite-sized pieces, or just breasts and thighs if you prefer. Other suggested additions are turnips, carrots and celery. This looks great served over white rice with a garnish of fresh chopped cilantro, parsley or unsalted peanuts.
By Leah Shaw

Okra, Corn and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
119
Okra and onions are fried with bacon, then simmered with tomato and corn in this delicious side dish that is especially good served alongside cornbread. This recipe is a longtime family favorite.
By TXGIRLSX3

Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
3260
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Roasted Okra

Rating: 4.71 stars
546
As a good Southern gardener, I find myself bringing in okra by the armload nearly every other day. Stewed okra is great, but for a little variety, we like to roast ours from time to time. This is so simple and easy and the okra tends to not be nearly as gummy or slimy when roasted. Chopped tomato makes a great addition when we have some handy.
By ncope

Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.56 stars
1283
This actually uses my breading for Chicken Fried Steak---my husband suggested we try it with chicken breasts, and it was delicious!
By TANAQUIL

Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens

Rating: 4.69 stars
293
This is as Southern as you can get.
By SOUTHERNGIRL3

Nigerian Jollof Rice with Chicken and Fried Plantains

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This traditional Nigerian dish brings out the best possible flavor of rice and chicken. Chicken is first sauteed on the stove top to produce a wonderful aromatic base for the rice. For an extra special and authentic touch, serve jollof rice with fried plantains.
By Daisy

African Sweet Potato and Peanut Soup

Rating: 4.29 stars
225
A delicious soup combining the tastes of sweet potatoes, peanuts, and tomatoes.
By GregMcE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Jollof Rice
Rating: Unrated
65
Popular and spicy West African chicken and rice dish.
Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish
Rating: Unrated
21
"This dish is AMAZING! I will definitely make this again. Doro wat is incredibly fragrant and delicious." -- Buckwheat Superior
Okra and Tomatoes
Rating: Unrated
110
Sweet Potato Pie II
Rating: Unrated
397
Southern Fried Chicken
Rating: Unrated
327
Southern Ham and Brown Beans
Rating: Unrated
256

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
1787

If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.

More Kwanzaa Recipes

Southern Ham and Brown Beans

Rating: 4.58 stars
256
This is the same recipe my mother's side of the family has been making for years, with my own special touch. Serve it with all of the fixin's. It goes great with cornbread, fried potatoes and fried cabbage.
By SABRYSON

Southern Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.52 stars
327
This recipe is originally from Alabama, and has been passed down for generations.
By Cindy Garrick

Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.53 stars
116
This recipe is from my grandmother and great grandmother's family.
By Tanya Lewis

Mayonnaise Biscuits

Rating: 4.42 stars
556
This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
By GEORGIEBRENT

Sweet Potato Pie IX

Rating: 4.68 stars
189
A tasty pie made from sweet potatoes, and always an interesting addition at Thanksgiving or at anytime of year!!
By sniper69

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Rating: 3.99 stars
108
Hot, succulent Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a tropical treat. You'll love the heat and flavor of this fiery marinade.
By Yardie

African-Style Oxtail Stew

Rating: 4.61 stars
64
Oxtail is my favorite meal and I serve this recipe to all my friends and use it for my frozen food business. Everyone loves it. I call it God's food as it is so delicious! This meal is very rich, but oh so good! Oxtail is easily available here in Africa but I have heard it can be obtained in the US.
By Gail

African Curry

Rating: 4.39 stars
355
This is an African (Mozambique) curry that can be done with chicken, shrimp, or crab. Goes well with tomato chutney and onion hot sauce. For shrimp or crab, use 1 pound.
By VALERIEKOOKA

Sausage and Cornbread Dressing

Rating: 4.73 stars
120
Recipe for Kwanzaa.
By Donna

West African Peanut Soup

Rating: 4.34 stars
108
Tomatoes and peanut butter? YES! The first time I tried this at a health food restaurant, I was hooked. About 5 years of tweaking the recipe to my personal taste has created a spicy, sweet favorite amongst my friends and family. Luckily there is always enough for everyone!
By DRUMNWRITE

Ashley's African Peanut Soup

Rating: 4.44 stars
102
I made my own version of this recipe after eating it at a restaurant. The mixture of ingredients seems a little peculiar, but trust me, they work wonderfully together.
By Ashley Olmstead

PJ's Sweet Potato Mash

Rating: 4.21 stars
76
Mashed sweet potato or yams are whipped with a kick of horseradish and honey. These are excellent with pork, beef or poultry.
By PJ's kitchen

Zimbabwean Chicken and Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.63 stars
52
This hearty and delicious soup combines a wonderful variety of vegetables with peanut butter and a few red pepper flakes for unexpected flavors and just the right amount of kick.
By mary

African Turkey Stew

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
A spicy dish that will fill your stomach and touch every taste bud. Made of very simple ingredients and easy to make. It will become a favorite. Serve over hot cooked jasmine rice.
By Fatimah Soumanou

Spicy African Yam Soup

Rating: 4.57 stars
212
An unusual combination of simple ingredients that render a spicy, tasty soup that's ready in less than 45 minutes!
By Colleen Campo

Kentucky Biscuits

Rating: 4.64 stars
1089
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
By COOKIN4MY3BOYS
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com