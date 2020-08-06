Danishes

Make and fill the best rich, buttery Danish with trusted Danish pastry recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Apple Danish

Rating: 4.73 stars
59
Delicious! Always get 'ummm!' responses when I serve this. The Danish has apple filling and is topped with a browned butter glaze.
By kunes5

Raspberry Pain au Chocolat (Raspberry Chocolate Croissants)

Rating: 4.58 stars
96
Flaky puff pastry is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and all-fruit raspberry spread in this delectable treat. I concocted this on a whim one afternoon, and after one bite, I knew it was one for the books! Simple, elegant, and delicious.
By allison125

Almond Bear Claws

Rating: 4.73 stars
40
These flaky Danish pastries are a time-consuming project, but they're a perfect way to show people how much you love them! I like serving them at special brunches. The puff pastry dough and almond filling can be made ahead of time, and the pastries can be frozen before baking.
By FrancesC

Apple Turnovers

Rating: 4.63 stars
829
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
By Maureen O'leary

Danish Pastry

Rating: 4.41 stars
79
Rich buttery flaky dough that turns pastries into a sinful delight. Worth the effort and extra work involved.
By Cindy

Super Easy Hazelnut Pastries

Rating: 4.06 stars
17
These hazelnut pastries are super easy to make and very delicious. These pastries make a wonderful snack for kids!
By MelissaAmador

Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate-Filled Croissant)

Rating: 4.37 stars
19
This light, flaky French-style croissant roll is filled with delicious chocolate. The entire family will love it! Using the bread machine saves a lot of energy.
By KJKENDA

What Is a Kringle and How Do You Make One?

Here's what you need to know about the buttery, flaky Danish treat.
By Corey Williams

Swedish Tea Ring with Pecans

Rating: 4.4 stars
15
These are made like cinnamon rolls; however, you make a circle with the dough log and cut only part way through, turning each piece partially on its side to make a beautiful design.
By LOGINHAZEL

Danish Pastry Apple Bars

Rating: 4.63 stars
125
This recipe is excellent! I also use the crust recipe for round fruit pies.
By Nancy

Easy Cream Cheese Danish

Rating: 4.59 stars
606
This recipe makes the best cream cheese Danish I have ever tasted. It is very simple to make.
By Natalie

Easy Danish Almond Pastries

Rating: 5 stars
1
If you have made a traditional Danish pastry, then you know how labor-intensive the dough can be to make. This recipe offers a comparatively quick, flaky, buttery, almond paste-filled Danish. The taste is phenomenal.
By Lance F
Inspiration and Ideas

Danish Kringle
Rating: Unrated
156
"Oh my! This is awesome. It looks and tastes like it was from a fancy bakery but is quite easy to make at home." – the4taals
Cheese Filling
Rating: Unrated
92
Use this filling in your own sweet roll dough, puff pastry, or crescent roll dough for delicious cheese Danishes.
Blueberry Turnovers
Rating: Unrated
127
Chef John's Best Pastries and Breakfast Treats
Glazed Cheese Danish Squares
Rating: Unrated
5
Gluten Free Danish
Rating: Unrated
60

Baked Apple Roses

Rating: 4.72 stars
154

These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!

More Danishes

Chocolate Babka

Rating: 4.69 stars
67
Of all of the breads I've baked, my friends love this one the most. It's soft and moist, and the chocolate just melts in your mouth when you bite into a slice. I hope you'll like it as much as we do!
By Lilia

Marzipan Christmas Kringle (Juleskringle)

Rating: 4.66 stars
29
This marzipan tubular bread is an ABSOLUTE must for the Christmas season, and a traditional dinner would not be complete without this Christmas Kringle for dessert. It may seem complicated at first glance, but if you follow the recipe step by step, it is actually quite easy and you will amaze your family with this beautiful dessert. This is an extremely rich and decadent treat so guests only need a little. Often a coin is hidden in the kringle and it is thought that the finder will be guaranteed good luck for the upcoming year. As such, it is considered bad luck not to indulge at Christmas!
By WOLSELEY

Blueberry Turnovers

Rating: 4.5 stars
127
Fresh blueberries are rolled into prepared croissants and baked to perfection for a light, delicious pastry. Serve warm with a tall glass of milk!! The turnovers make a lovely, light end to a meal or a great, quick brunch addition. Add a drizzle of icing for more of a dessert feel.
By Charita Braker

Puff Pastry Bear Claws

Rating: 5 stars
3
Puff pastry with an almond filling: simple, yet delicious!
By Da Momb

Swedish Kringles

Rating: 4.39 stars
46
This is a flaky bar-type treat that my mom made many times when I was a kid. It is a tasty almond-flavored treat that is nice at Christmastime!
By Jodie Hay

Apple Cheese Danish

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
This is a great recipe and looks like it came from a professional bakery. It isn't hard--just a little time-consuming.
By Liza

Gluten Free Danish

Rating: 4.4 stars
60
My husband says these are the closest thing to 'real' Danish he has had since going gluten-free five years ago. We like raspberry jam, but you could also try pie filling in the middles.
By Melissa R.

Cottage Cheese Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This is an easy cheater puff pastry recipe from my mother-in-law. She would always make lemon crescents with these, but you can use it for sweet or savory appetizers, turnovers, strudel, or any recipe requiring puff pastry. This comes together for me very quickly and easily, perfect for someone intimidated by pastry recipes!
By WestCoastMom

Cream Cheese Danish Coffeecake

Rating: 5 stars
1
This recipe makes two large Danish. This is an old family recipe, perfect for holiday gatherings! Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.
By FallenAngel2781

Light Danish Dessert

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
A light and easy recipe for a Danish pastry dessert. For a variety, try substituting fruit jam for the pie filling.
By Rick E

Caramel Pecan Kringle

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Winner of the 2009 Marzetti® uDip Sweepstakes Recipe Contest!
By Marzetti
Cheese Filling For Pastries

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This pastry filling combines cream cheese with sour cream, butter, an egg yolk and brandy soaked raisins.
By sal

Raspberry Vatrushka Buns

Rating: 5 stars
3
A vatrushka is a Russian open-faced pie or tart. Made with various doughs and pastries and dozens of fillings, vatrushki are a traditional tea-time treat. The most popular type is a yeast bun topped with sweet cottage cheese filling. This is a summer version, filled with fragrant fresh raspberries. The dough rises three times, a lengthy but time-proven method for a unique smoothness.
By Petrovna

Apple Danish Cheesecake

Rating: 4.3 stars
30
An excellent brunch item!
By Karin Christian

Apple Danish Bars

An addition to any meal, even served for breakfast. These apple Danish bars would be even tastier with a powdered sugar and milk glaze drizzled on top after the Danish has cooled somewhat.
By momof2

Blackberry Pastry Bread

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
This is a wonderful sweet bread that wraps up sweetened blackberries. I have made this recipe for my family for over 15 years. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
By Brandon Willard Gossman
