Flaky puff pastry is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and all-fruit raspberry spread in this delectable treat. I concocted this on a whim one afternoon, and after one bite, I knew it was one for the books! Simple, elegant, and delicious.
These flaky Danish pastries are a time-consuming project, but they're a perfect way to show people how much you love them! I like serving them at special brunches. The puff pastry dough and almond filling can be made ahead of time, and the pastries can be frozen before baking.
If you have made a traditional Danish pastry, then you know how labor-intensive the dough can be to make. This recipe offers a comparatively quick, flaky, buttery, almond paste-filled Danish. The taste is phenomenal.
This marzipan tubular bread is an ABSOLUTE must for the Christmas season, and a traditional dinner would not be complete without this Christmas Kringle for dessert. It may seem complicated at first glance, but if you follow the recipe step by step, it is actually quite easy and you will amaze your family with this beautiful dessert. This is an extremely rich and decadent treat so guests only need a little. Often a coin is hidden in the kringle and it is thought that the finder will be guaranteed good luck for the upcoming year. As such, it is considered bad luck not to indulge at Christmas!
Fresh blueberries are rolled into prepared croissants and baked to perfection for a light, delicious pastry. Serve warm with a tall glass of milk!! The turnovers make a lovely, light end to a meal or a great, quick brunch addition. Add a drizzle of icing for more of a dessert feel.
This is an easy cheater puff pastry recipe from my mother-in-law. She would always make lemon crescents with these, but you can use it for sweet or savory appetizers, turnovers, strudel, or any recipe requiring puff pastry. This comes together for me very quickly and easily, perfect for someone intimidated by pastry recipes!
A vatrushka is a Russian open-faced pie or tart. Made with various doughs and pastries and dozens of fillings, vatrushki are a traditional tea-time treat. The most popular type is a yeast bun topped with sweet cottage cheese filling. This is a summer version, filled with fragrant fresh raspberries. The dough rises three times, a lengthy but time-proven method for a unique smoothness.