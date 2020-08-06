Savoy Cabbage Recipes

This is a wonderfully simple chunky soup. I use good quality Irish back bacon but if you can't get this, it tastes equally good made with pancetta. The dark green colour of the cabbage alongside the tomatoes gives the soup a beautiful colour.
This is a meal I threw together one night when one of my lady friends came over -- and being a few days before payday I didn't have money to take her out to eat, so I whipped this up with things I had in the house. Now she wants to come over here for dinner all the time, so I figured it was good enough to post here!
In Ukrainian kitchens, cabbage leaves are often used as cases for soft fillings. These rolls are a little different, because the leaves are filled with a meat stuffing and not primarily a cereal mixture. This makes them 'holiday' fare. For a different flavor, use tomato juice instead of chicken broth. See the note at the bottom of the recipe for pressure cooking instructions.
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
This is a combination of my favorite corned beef and cabbage recipe, and my favorite shepherd's pie recipe. It involves a few extra steps when compared to your traditional boiled beef dinner, but the payoff at the end is well worth the extra effort. By layering the ingredients in a casserole dish, each serving has the perfect proportions of beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.
A vibrant take on classic slaw with savoy cabbage, mango, sweet peppers, chilies and cilantro drizzled with a tangy roasted garlic lime dressing with hints of ginger from Elizabeth Stark of Brooklyn Supper.
This is a great take-along side dish for a summer picnic. It's deliciously crunchy and it holds up well. You can find a recipe for the lime-cilantro dressing on this site. I used a wonderful recipe submitted by Lin.