Savoy Cabbage Recipes

Savoy cabbage is distinctive-looking, with pretty ruffled leaves. You can use it in any recipe that calls for green cabbage, or try it in one of these tried-and-true recipes.

Irish Bacon And Cabbage Soup

211
This is a wonderfully simple chunky soup. I use good quality Irish back bacon but if you can't get this, it tastes equally good made with pancetta. The dark green colour of the cabbage alongside the tomatoes gives the soup a beautiful colour.
By Ita

Cabbage, Polish Sausage, and Pierogies

26
This is a meal I threw together one night when one of my lady friends came over -- and being a few days before payday I didn't have money to take her out to eat, so I whipped this up with things I had in the house. Now she wants to come over here for dinner all the time, so I figured it was good enough to post here!
By Abraxis

Ukrainian Meat Filled Cabbage Rolls

69
In Ukrainian kitchens, cabbage leaves are often used as cases for soft fillings. These rolls are a little different, because the leaves are filled with a meat stuffing and not primarily a cereal mixture. This makes them 'holiday' fare. For a different flavor, use tomato juice instead of chicken broth. See the note at the bottom of the recipe for pressure cooking instructions.
By Olga D

Cabbage and Kielbasa

134
This Octoberfest treat is simple to make and so tasty!
By CARAMIA

Cabbage Rolls

174
Savoy cabbage rolls filled with ground beef, pork sausage, and rice.
By William Anatooskin

Sarah's Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

21
An Irish classic. Great for St. Paddy's Day!
By SarahLayne

Savoy Cabbage and Mushrooms

10
A simple recipe for savoy cabbage and mushrooms I often make in the fall, either as a side or as part of a vegetarian meal.
By lilifee

Instant Pot® Basic Cabbage Rolls

22
Cabbage leaves stuffed with meatloaf mix, onion, and rice, cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Bren

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup

14
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
By JOHNTHEBEAR

Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie

9
This is a combination of my favorite corned beef and cabbage recipe, and my favorite shepherd's pie recipe. It involves a few extra steps when compared to your traditional boiled beef dinner, but the payoff at the end is well worth the extra effort. By layering the ingredients in a casserole dish, each serving has the perfect proportions of beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
By Chef John

Hearty Country Ham and Cabbage Soup

This is a quick and easy comfort food, a meal in a bowl, that is ideal for cold winter evenings.
By pjspring

Waldorf Cabbage Salad

20
My dad always made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He called it Waldorf Salad, but it is really a cabbage salad 'Waldorf style'.
By Erik Owens
Thornehedge Peach Slaw
15
"What a knock-out dish. Something totally different that was perfect at the last BBQ I attended." – MINDCRUSHER1376
Easy Savoy Cabbage
8
"Quick and easy with a little butter and cream." – Lena
The World's Best Cabbage Recipes
Savoy Cabbage Salad
Savoy Cabbage Slaw

This chilled savoy cabbage slaw is dressed in a mango-flavored balsamic and mayo dressing and can be made ahead for picnics and barbecues.

Easy Savoy Cabbage

8
I love savoy cabbage and we serve it as a side to almost anything. This is one of my favorite ways to make it, quick and easy with a little butter and cream.
By Lena

Savoy Cabbage Salad

Crunchy and mild savoy cabbage is tossed with a pear, Pecorino Romano, walnuts, and champagne vinegar for a delicate salad.
By Buckwheat Queen

Thornehedge Peach Slaw

15
A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.
By L M KELLY

Savoy Cabbage Slaw

This chilled savoy cabbage slaw is dressed in a mango-flavored balsamic and mayo dressing and can be made ahead for picnics and barbecues.
By PennyT

Creamy Savoy Cabbage with Pears

1
Savoy cabbage is blanched, lightly caramelized, and then cooked in a cream sauce with pears. A delicious side that surely be a hit with your family.
By walburga

Sauteed Savoy Cabbage and Fennel

This side dish is a favorite-my kids love this. The flavors work perfectly together. It's an easy, one-pan dish to cook. Enjoy.
By iMakeItRainInTheKitchen

Mango Slaw with Roasted Garlic Lime Dressing

3
A vibrant take on classic slaw with savoy cabbage, mango, sweet peppers, chilies and cilantro drizzled with a tangy roasted garlic lime dressing with hints of ginger from Elizabeth Stark of Brooklyn Supper.
Savoy Cabbage with Potatoes

Tangy Taleggio and nutty Parmesan cheeses add savory flavor to this filling side dish made with steamed savoy cabbage with potatoes coated in a rich, brown butter sauce.
By akawka

Lime-Cilantro Crunchy Salad

This is a great take-along side dish for a summer picnic. It's deliciously crunchy and it holds up well. You can find a recipe for the lime-cilantro dressing on this site. I used a wonderful recipe submitted by Lin.
By peppini
