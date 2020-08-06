Seattle Recipes

This is my interpretation of a wonderful, good-for-you kale salad originally prepared by Seattle's top natural foods grocery chain. The flavorful wild rice, kale, and veggie combination with a lemony dressing can be made year-round and earns raves whenever it's served. It also keeps wonderfully, so make it ahead with no hesitation.
This exotic vodka drink was fashioned to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks, their team colors, and their awe-inspiring running back. Whether you're watching the game at home or tailgating outside the stadium, this cocktail will help you get into Beast Mode and roar like a real 12th Man! Give it a Beast Mode quake, serve over ice, or shake into your favorite vodka-based cocktail. Garnish with a 12th Man flag!
I grew up in Central Texas, where kolaches and sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them! I couldn't find a decent recipe online. Everything I tried didn't turn out as fluffy, sweet, and heavenly as the kolaches I know and love. I cobbled together this recipe for what I think is the perfect sausage kolache.
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.
Fresh salmon needs very little preparation. These salmon fillets are cooked in good, sweet butter and minced garlic, and then sprinkled with a little lemon juice. If you'd like a little more kick and a fancy presentation, caramelize onions and serve them atop the cooked salmon.
This is a grilled salmon recipe that is used at the Saint Matthew Parish picnic every year in Seattle, Washington. It works well with any cut of salmon for grilling, however we typically use salmon fillets. Use wild sockeye or king salmon.
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
Art Stone from Honest Biscuit in Seattle was inspired by his grandmother's version of this down-home, easy-to-make breakfast staple that's served over fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Sounds kind of funny if you've never tried it before, but one bite and you'll be hooked.
This sounds absurdly simple but is wonderful, especially when really great Italian meats and cheeses are used; but it really jazzes up routine lunch meats on a sub, too. I highly recommend the addition of a good dollop of Holland House hot cherry pepper relish. It's heavenly - had it at a sub shop on Boylston Street in Boston in the 70's and dreamed about it for years. Finally discovered it at an Italian grocery in Seattle and was thrilled to discover that same fabulous flavor. Try it, you'll love it!
Where I'm from, they're just called 'Wings.' I've made this recipe for as long as I can remember - hopping from my hometown of Buffalo, NY, to Raleigh, NC, now to Seattle, WA. This wing recipe has been sought after by many that have tasted them, and I've never given up the recipe or prep method...until now.