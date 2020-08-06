Seattle Recipes

Try a Seattle dog, Seattle's favorite kale salad, or planked salmon. These recipes will give you an authentic taste of Seattle.

Staff Picks

Authentic Pizza Margherita

38
Inspired by the pizza at Bar Del Corso, this Pizza Margherita features tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil, with just a hint of sea salt.
By Allrecipes

Garlic Salmon

555
A large salmon filet, steamed in foil and cooked either in the oven or barbecue. It's seasoned with minced garlic, fresh baby dill, lemon slices, fresh ground pepper and green onions.
By LILIO

Authentic Pho

171
Authentic pho soup is made with a complex, aromatic beef broth.

Seattle's Favorite Kale Salad

18
This is my interpretation of a wonderful, good-for-you kale salad originally prepared by Seattle's top natural foods grocery chain. The flavorful wild rice, kale, and veggie combination with a lemony dressing can be made year-round and earns raves whenever it's served. It also keeps wonderfully, so make it ahead with no hesitation.
By ScandoGirl

Beast Mode Vodka

14
This exotic vodka drink was fashioned to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks, their team colors, and their awe-inspiring running back. Whether you're watching the game at home or tailgating outside the stadium, this cocktail will help you get into Beast Mode and roar like a real 12th Man! Give it a Beast Mode quake, serve over ice, or shake into your favorite vodka-based cocktail. Garnish with a 12th Man flag!
By MOTTSBELA

Flavored Latte

16
Use this basic recipe to make your favorite flavored latte with a home espresso machine.
By Mackenzie

Savory French Crepes

4
At 611 Supreme in Seattle, authentic French crepes are filled with either savory or sweet fillings. In this recipe, a buckwheat crepe is filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and Gruyere cheese.
By Allrecipes

Gloomy Day Smoothie

234
This smoothie is so bright, cheerful, and delicious, it is like a blast of sunshine on even the most rainy, windy days!
By MOTTSBELA
Grilled Salmon I

5473
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
By tinamenina

Chinese Pork Dumplings

204
Fill store-bought wonton wrappers with a flavorful pork mixture for authentic-tasting dumplings at home.

Surprise Banana Cake

391
This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.
By tomg

Good for You Greek Salad

666
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Candice
Inspiration and Ideas

Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)
11
I grew up in Central Texas, where kolaches and sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them! I couldn't find a decent recipe online. Everything I tried didn't turn out as fluffy, sweet, and heavenly as the kolaches I know and love. I cobbled together this recipe for what I think is the perfect sausage kolache.
Sesame Noodle Salad
259
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.
Salmon with Dill
772
Lemon Garlic Salmon
124

Fresh salmon needs very little preparation. These salmon fillets are cooked in good, sweet butter and minced garlic, and then sprinkled with a little lemon juice. If you'd like a little more kick and a fancy presentation, caramelize onions and serve them atop the cooked salmon.

More Seattle Recipes

Salmon with Brown Sugar and Bourbon Glaze

543
This is a simple and delicious way to serve salmon. It is very pretty and good served with brown rice and fresh asparagus.
By DEBOKC

Seattle Cream Cheese Dogs

153
On the streets of Seattle, after the bars close, and during sporting events, these are a local favorite--warm cream cheese spread on your favorite hotdog!
By Dolan A

Jim's Birthday Pasta Salad

10
Jim turned 40. Barb threw a party. I brought this pasta salad.
By MOTTSBELA

Makhani Chicken (Indian Butter Chicken)

178
This fragrant, spicy Indian butter chicken recipe is from the owner of the India Cuisine restaurant in Seattle, Washington. Serve with hot Indian bread.
By RKOZEL

Garlic Salmon

555
A large salmon filet, steamed in foil and cooked either in the oven or barbecue. It's seasoned with minced garlic, fresh baby dill, lemon slices, fresh ground pepper and green onions.
By LILIO

Anne's Fabulous Grilled Salmon

125
This is a grilled salmon recipe that is used at the Saint Matthew Parish picnic every year in Seattle, Washington. It works well with any cut of salmon for grilling, however we typically use salmon fillets. Use wild sockeye or king salmon.
By Esmee Williams

Ginger Salmon

220
This sweet and tangy topping makes a fabulous tasting piece of salmon taste even better. It is the best I've had!
By SVPORTER

Chicken Enchiladas With Mole Sauce

27
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Jalapeno Poppers of Champions

175
I fashioned this delicious snack especially for Super Bowl XL! My vegetarian and non-vegetarian friends alike will be enjoying these as we root for our beloved Seattle Seahawks. Detroit 'Hawk City!!!
By Ben S.

Art's Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

30
Art Stone from Honest Biscuit in Seattle was inspired by his grandmother's version of this down-home, easy-to-make breakfast staple that's served over fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Sounds kind of funny if you've never tried it before, but one bite and you'll be hooked.
By Leslie Kelly

Savory French Crepes

4
At 611 Supreme in Seattle, authentic French crepes are filled with either savory or sweet fillings. In this recipe, a buckwheat crepe is filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and Gruyere cheese.
By Allrecipes

Seattle Dutch Babies

131
A rich popover pancake served with melted butter, powder sugar, lemon wedges or fresh fruit. A dish that's well known in Seattle, Washington.
By Anneliese

Submarine Flavors

19
This sounds absurdly simple but is wonderful, especially when really great Italian meats and cheeses are used; but it really jazzes up routine lunch meats on a sub, too. I highly recommend the addition of a good dollop of Holland House hot cherry pepper relish. It's heavenly - had it at a sub shop on Boylston Street in Boston in the 70's and dreamed about it for years. Finally discovered it at an Italian grocery in Seattle and was thrilled to discover that same fabulous flavor. Try it, you'll love it!
By ANNE

Scott's Coast-to-Coast Famous Chicken Wings

47
Where I'm from, they're just called 'Wings.' I've made this recipe for as long as I can remember - hopping from my hometown of Buffalo, NY, to Raleigh, NC, now to Seattle, WA. This wing recipe has been sought after by many that have tasted them, and I've never given up the recipe or prep method...until now.
By ieetcows

Joe's Special Scramble

53
A delicious scramble great for any meal of the day! This is a Seattle favorite!
By JULIEP

Emily's Famous Tiramisu

132
If you really want an all-out fancy restaurant style tiramisu with all the fixin's this is the one. People will speak of this for years to come. You can also make it in a bowl like a trifle!
By HBIC
