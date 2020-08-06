Hunt's® Easy Tomato Bruschetta
Classic bruschetta made with simple ingredients of petite diced tomatoes, basil, and garlic.
Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin pairs great with Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes and an array of spices to create a great dish that can be served in several ways.
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
A wonderful way to change up ordinary breakfast burrito by taking it to a new level.
Spicy Creole Chili
Andouille sausage and ground chicken simmered together with Cajun spices, green bell pepper, and zesty tomatoes for a twist on a spicy chili.
Mexican Shakshuka
This Mexican-inspired shakshuka is a tomato-y one-skillet poached eggs dish that's full of all the flavors you expect from Mexican recipes. Diced tomatoes, onions, and smoked peppers, plus cumin, chili powders and Spanish paprika. And together, they make this one hearty meal to feed a crowd from one skillet. Serve with warmed corn or flour tortillas and butter-fried hominy.
Turkey Tikka Masala
A classic Indian tikka masala with warm spices, tomatoes and yogurt made easily with shredded leftover turkey.
Moroccan Turkey Tagine Stew
A classic Moroccan tagine stew with warm spices, vegetables and dried fruit adds leftover turkey for a twist on a traditional dish.
Mexican Paella with Cauliflower Rice
A deliciously tempting, grain-free paella made Mexican style with flavorful chorizo. This recipe has a wonderful earthy background flavor and a deep color. It makes a beautiful presentation for dinner.
Spicy Tomato, Seafood, and Chorizo Stew
This spicy stew features Hunt's® petite diced tomatoes, seafood, and chorizo in one satisfying, Mexican-inspired bowl!
Chorizo-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Baked spaghetti squash is topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, corn, black beans and a heart-healthy version of chorizo made with lean ground turkey instead of pork.
Vegetarian Farro Skillet
Zucchini combined with black beans, fire roasted tomatoes and pearled farro for an easy skillet meal.
Mexican Beef and Vegetable Stew
Tender chunks of beef and zesty diced tomatoes take this beef stew on a trip south of the border. A pressure cooker produces a 'simmered all day' taste in less than an hour.
