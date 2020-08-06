Hunt's

Hunt's® Easy Tomato Bruschetta

Rating: 4.73 stars
22
Classic bruschetta made with simple ingredients of petite diced tomatoes, basil, and garlic.
By Hunt's
Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.7 stars
20
Pork tenderloin pairs great with Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes and an array of spices to create a great dish that can be served in several ways.
By Carrie C.
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
A wonderful way to change up ordinary breakfast burrito by taking it to a new level.
By CoOkInGnUt
Spicy Creole Chili

Rating: 4.84 stars
19
Andouille sausage and ground chicken simmered together with Cajun spices, green bell pepper, and zesty tomatoes for a twist on a spicy chili.
By Hunt's
Mexican Shakshuka

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
This Mexican-inspired shakshuka is a tomato-y one-skillet poached eggs dish that's full of all the flavors you expect from Mexican recipes. Diced tomatoes, onions, and smoked peppers, plus cumin, chili powders and Spanish paprika. And together, they make this one hearty meal to feed a crowd from one skillet. Serve with warmed corn or flour tortillas and butter-fried hominy.
By Candice
Turkey Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
A classic Indian tikka masala with warm spices, tomatoes and yogurt made easily with shredded leftover turkey.
By Hunt's
Moroccan Turkey Tagine Stew

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
A classic Moroccan tagine stew with warm spices, vegetables and dried fruit adds leftover turkey for a twist on a traditional dish.
By Hunt's
Mexican Paella with Cauliflower Rice

Rating: 4.81 stars
26
A deliciously tempting, grain-free paella made Mexican style with flavorful chorizo. This recipe has a wonderful earthy background flavor and a deep color. It makes a beautiful presentation for dinner.
By Diana71
Spicy Tomato, Seafood, and Chorizo Stew

Rating: 4.86 stars
21
This spicy stew features Hunt's® petite diced tomatoes, seafood, and chorizo in one satisfying, Mexican-inspired bowl!
By Jennifer Baker
Chorizo-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4.74 stars
47
Baked spaghetti squash is topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, corn, black beans and a heart-healthy version of chorizo made with lean ground turkey instead of pork.
By France C
Vegetarian Farro Skillet

Rating: 4.88 stars
42
Zucchini combined with black beans, fire roasted tomatoes and pearled farro for an easy skillet meal.
By Hunt's
Mexican Beef and Vegetable Stew

Rating: 4.45 stars
29
Tender chunks of beef and zesty diced tomatoes take this beef stew on a trip south of the border. A pressure cooker produces a 'simmered all day' taste in less than an hour.
By Baking Nana
Thai Shrimp Curry with a Kick
Rating: Unrated
36
Shrimp, mushrooms and tomatoes simmered in a coconut-curry broth, with a bit of a 'kick.' I like to serve this with Jasmine rice, but any rice will do!
Coconut Red Lentil Curry
Rating: Unrated
50
Bold and flavorful lentil curry with cauliflower and creamy coconut milk prepared in one skillet. If desired, top with chopped cilantro and serve with yogurt and warm naan bread.
Creamy Chipotle Tomato Bisque
Rating: Unrated
17

Hunt's® Beef and Mushroom Bolognese

Rating: 4.71 stars
7

Beef and mushroom bolognese starts with beef, mushrooms, fennel, and ground red pepper simmered with diced tomatoes before being tossed with pasta. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese if desired.

Lentil and Sweet Potato Chili

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This hearty vegetarian chili features red bell and poblano peppers, sweet potatoes, garbanzo beans, lentils, and lots of herbs and spices. Recipe developed by Chef Billy Parisi for Hunt's®.
By Hunt's
Fire-Roasted Tomato and Pepper Soup

Rating: 5 stars
5
Tomato soup takes a trip south of the border. Fire-roasted tomatoes and roasted peppers capture the fresh taste of summer, all year long.
By Baking Nana
Slow Cooker Korean BBQ Pork Bowl

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
Rice bowls topped with shredded pork get a little kick from Korean chili paste but can still be customized to everyone's individual tastes.
By Hunt's
Chorizo Ragu with Spiralized Mexican Squash

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
A twist on Mexican Spaghetti using spiralized Mexican squash with chorizo, diced tomatoes, and crushed red pepper flakes.
By bd.weld
Carne Asada Breakfast Fries

Rating: 5 stars
6
This versatile dish with chunks of grilled carne asada is served with a spicy diced tomato-onion blend, shredded cheese guacamole, cilantro, shredded cheese, and a fried egg over a base of steak fries.
By bd.weld
Sweet BBQ Pork Chili

Rating: 4.14 stars
7
Black and red beans with tender pieces of pork shoulder simmered in a homemade sweet BBQ sauce with brown sugar, garlic and tomato sauce for a fusion of BBQ pork and chili.
By Hunt's
Black Bean, Corn, Tomato, and Shrimp Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
This colorful, Mexican flavored salad is perfect on its own or served with chips or tortillas. A can of Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes makes it super easy.
By Tammy Lynn
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Meatball Pitas

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Slow cooked meatballs in tomato sauce offer familiar flavors with an exotic touch.
By Hunt's
Hunt's® Bruschetta Chicken Skillet

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Chicken breasts with diced tomatoes, cheese, and basil are cooked in tomato sauce, then topped with croutons just before serving for the flavor of bruschetta.
By Hunt's
Hunt's® Monterrey Chicken and Rice Bake

Rating: 5 stars
5
Here's a one-pot meal that combines a zesty tomato rice and boneless, skinless chicken for an easy Tex-Mex meal your family will love! Plus, it's gluten free!
By Bibi
Hunt's® 'Classic' Skillet Lasagna

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
An easy lasagna recipe made in a skillet with bowtie pasta, Italian sausage, tomatoes and three kinds of cheese.
By Hunt's
Ghost Pepper Bison Chili with Quinoa

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Spicy bison and quinoa chili with the addition of black beans and corn for a hearty recipe to top with avocado, cheese, and sour cream.
By Hunt's
Tilapia with White Beans and Kale Skillet

Rating: 4 stars
3
Tilapia steamed atop a flavorful bed of kale, tomatoes and cannellini beans.
By Hunt's
Zucchini Noodles with Mushroom Marinara

A vegetarian recipe with thin noodles made from zucchini and topped with a mushroom tomato sauce.
By Hunt's
Chorizo Pizza Bites

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Spicy chorizo is paired with cool tomatoes and cotija cheese to create a crowd pleasing appetizer!
By LaDonna Langwell
Hunt's® Classic Beef Lasagna

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Hearty lasagna recipe with a ground beef meat sauce and three cheeses layered with uncooked lasagna noodles to save some work.
By Hunt's
Sriracha Tomato Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, and bell peppers are served over cheesy grits. Recipe developed by Chef Billy Parisi on behalf of Hunt's.
By Hunt's
Hunt's®-man Bread

A hearty and savory loaf of bread for sandwiches, soup, or anytime!
By Derbakermom
