Turkey Breast Recipes

A turkey breast is perfect for smaller appetites. And here are over 100 ways to cook it!

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

1669
Quick and easy way to cook turkey in the slow cooker. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
By ms_sally

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

266
This oven-roasted turkey breast is served with a simple pan gravy.
By takestu2tango

Maple Glazed Turkey Roast

97
A great way to make make a flavorful turkey roast for any night of the week. It's also great when you're having just a handful of people for Thanksgiving.
By Michelle Berger

Cranberry Stuffed Turkey Breasts

146
I made these once for a holiday dinner party, and they were such a hit that I started making them for Thanksgiving instead of a whole turkey.
By Esther Nelson

Marinated Turkey Breast

280
This recipe came from my mother. These always turn out juicy and tender no matter how long my husband leaves them on the grill! Easy to prepare, but it's always best when marinated for at least 4 hours.
By Danielle

Breaded Turkey Breasts

87
Quick dinner - ready in less than an hour.
By LINDYSUE

Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Turkey

326
Throw this together before work in your slow cooker, and come home to the smells of Thanksgiving! This could not be any easier. Just whip up a few side dishes and you're set!
By Eating Indy

How to Cook a Turkey Breast 6 Ways

If you're looking to simplify or scale down your traditional Thanksgiving dinner — yet still want to give turkey its annual chance to shine — don't overlook turkey breasts for Thanksgiving or any time you want a delicious, savory meal featuring lean poultry.
By Jackie Freeman

Tender Breaded Turkey Cutlets

255
I came up with this thinking of a different way to serve the turkey breast. The sour cream seals in the moisture and no one would ever guess that it's in there. A great new way to try turkey. This is my husband's new favorite turkey dish.
By Tanya Belt

Sweet and Spicy Turkey Sandwich

45
This sandwich has a good combination of sweet and spicy flavor.
By Snowspiral
Turkey and Stuffing Casserole

66
Two recipe classics are combined into an easy and delicious meal.
By KRISTI EVANS

Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

182
These sandwiches are quick, easy, and always a hit. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties! I have made large quantities and they have always turned out. Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in refrigerator until ready to bake. Try them and enjoy!
By CBLEWETT
Seasoned Turkey Burgers
682
Instant Pot® Turkey Breast
61
Grilled Hot Turkey Sandwiches
61
Hearty Turkey Stew with Vegetables
182

Turkey breast meat and fresh vegetables are cooked up into a hearty stew that may be enjoyed any time of year.

