Turkey Breast Recipes

This recipe came from my mother. These always turn out juicy and tender no matter how long my husband leaves them on the grill! Easy to prepare, but it's always best when marinated for at least 4 hours.
If you're looking to simplify or scale down your traditional Thanksgiving dinner — yet still want to give turkey its annual chance to shine — don't overlook turkey breasts for Thanksgiving or any time you want a delicious, savory meal featuring lean poultry.
I came up with this thinking of a different way to serve the turkey breast. The sour cream seals in the moisture and no one would ever guess that it's in there. A great new way to try turkey. This is my husband's new favorite turkey dish.
These sandwiches are quick, easy, and always a hit. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties! I have made large quantities and they have always turned out. Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in refrigerator until ready to bake. Try them and enjoy!
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
The Instant Pot® made the moistest turkey breast I have ever made. I usually let this cook in the slow cooker all day, but this turned out so much better. I couldn't believe that I had such a wonderful meal ready in less than an hour total!
If you have a taste for turkey, but don't want the time or the hassle of a full bird, try a split turkey breast, prepared in the air fryer. This recipe gives the flavor of an oven-roasted turkey, but in much less time, and with much less fuss! Use any combination of fresh herbs that you and your family will enjoy!
Shave some precious time by using your Instant Pot® to prepare this succulent turkey breast. It's perfect when you are craving turkey, but you don't want to fire up your big oven. You may serve it for a main dish, or for a hot sandwich--cook's choice! I served it with mashed potatoes and my family loved it.
A fantastic sandwich with sliced turkey, guacamole, toasted whole wheat bread, fresh tomato, lettuce, bean sprouts, yellow mustard and light mayo. For cheese lovers, Colby-Jack makes a great addition as well. No one I know can resist this one!
I'm excited to be sharing just how simple and easy it is to roast and slice your own turkey breast for sandwiches, which might not seem like something worth doing-until you actually do it. And no, enjoying fresh turkey sandwiches once a year after Thanksgiving is not enough.