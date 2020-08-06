California Walnut Board

Toasted Walnuts

Toasted walnuts make a great snack; here how to toast walnuts to a perfect, fragrant nuttiness. Scale the recipe for the amount of walnuts you'll need.
Blueberry Lemon Walnut Bread

The tartness of lemons complements the sweet subtle taste of walnuts in this quick bread recipe. The addition of blueberries offers a colorful antioxidant boost.
Brandied Candied Walnuts

These sweet candied walnuts with a hint of orange zest are wonderful as a snack or appetizer. Try them as a sophisticated addition to desserts and salads.
Crunchy Walnut Crusted Salmon Filets

A crunchy walnut crust rounds out the delightful flavors of lemon and dill for a simply elegant salmon meal you can whip up anytime.
Rosemary and Sea Salt Walnuts

This simple toasted walnut snack recipe is great for entertaining or an on-the-go snack you can enjoy anytime.
A+ Green Bean and Walnut Casserole

Here's a winning recipe for an old time favorite including a crunchy walnut topping. Lower in calories, total fat, saturated fat, and reduced sodium all without compromising flavor!
Roasted Vegetables with Walnuts, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

This colorful veggie dish with red and orange bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sugar snap peas and squash is tossed with balsamic vinegar and chopped walnuts and topped with fresh basil.
Spinach Lasagna with Walnut Pesto

A simple lasagna recipe that pairs the rich taste of spinach with a delicious walnut pesto.
Maple Walnut Brittle

This homemade brittle is full of toasted walnuts and sweetened with maple syrup. Perfect for holiday gift giving or entertaining.
Walnut Banana Bread

Enjoy classic walnut banana bread featuring Omega-3 rich ingredients like flax seed, canola oil, and walnuts!
Mac and Cheese Makeover

Mollie Katzen's Mac & Cheese with walnuts is the real MacCoy! Enjoy all the flavor of Mac & Cheese without the guilt!
A Smarter Tuna Salad

This modern take on a classic favorite includes crunchy walnuts and has 47% less calories than traditional tuna salad. The light mayonnaise simply complements the tender tuna and crunchy celery and apples making this tuna salad light, fresh and flavorful!
Zesty Walnut Hummus
An ultra nutritious dip that is easy to prepare and makes a great snack or appetizer.
