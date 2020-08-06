Broiled Chicken Breasts

Marinated Ranch Broiled Chicken

472
A great dinner for two! Chicken breasts marinated in oil, vinegar and Ranch-style dressing, then broiled to a beguiling finish. This is a wonderful chicken recipe that can be prepared in the morning and cooked when you get home at night. The longer you let it marinate, the better it tastes!
By Suzy Nagy

Broiled Chicken Breasts with Herbs, Carrots, and Red Potatoes

32
A juicy breast of chicken that even the kids will enjoy.
By Shelley

Teriyaki Marinated Chicken

232
I searched for a long time to find a teriyaki marinade with a flavor as good as what you find in some restaurants, with the right amount of sweet and salty. Finally I made up my own recipe where the flavor increases the longer you marinate. Also works well with pork chops or beef steaks.
By katkad

Restaurant-Style Tequila Lime Chicken

270
This spicy, marinated broiled chicken dish is the same as that of a well-known restaurant chain's Tequila Lime Chicken. Enjoy! Serve with rice and pico de gallo salsa, if desired.
By Robbie Rice

Alice Chicken

919
Marinated chicken breasts broiled with bacon and cheese, then served with sauteed mushrooms and honey mustard dressing. Fantastic way to broil chicken that adds that extra something!
By LABORDAY

Chicken Fajita Melts

391
These cheesy chicken sandwich melts have all of the flavor of fajitas without the drippy mess!
By laughingmagpie

Broiled Herb Butter Chicken

261
Chicken breasts broiled with an herb butter seasoned with garlic, parsley, rosemary and thyme. Comes out nice and juicy!
By Heather

Asparagus Chicken

50
Chicken breasts marinated in white wine and herbs, then grilled and served with steamed asparagus and hollandaise sauce. Had it once in a restaurant, tried to recreate it for my wife and this is what I got.
By Teck

A Jerky Chicken

406
A great Jamaican style dish. A spicy blend of herbs, vinegar, and a habanero pepper make this chicken dish unforgettable. Serve with rice, yum!
By RIKKLEA

Lemon-Lime Chicken Broil

47
This is a quick and easy (and very tasty!) prep for chicken breasts. Serve with a green salad and a rice dish.
By Marilyn

Basic Broiled Chicken Breasts

117
This is a simple but delicious way to prepare chicken. Good-quality olive oil and generous amounts of salt and pepper make for a savory chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Easy Chicken Gyro

183
Greek-inspired Mediterranean chicken gyro.
By KarenCanCook
Broiled Paprika and Lemon-Pepper Chicken Breasts
17
"My family went for seconds. It's easy to make and tastes great. I will be making this often." -- June Rohrbaugh
How to Use Your Oven's Broiler
Turns out the broiler can be used to turn many foods into crispy, melty, or caramelized goodness. 
Lebanese Chicken Shawarma
14
Dan's Favorite Chicken Sandwich
113
Philly-Style Chicken Cheese Steak
9
Juicy Chicken
31
Chicken Quesadillas
1167

Tasty chicken quesadillas filled with bell peppers, onions, and cheese.

Lebanese Chicken Shawarma

15
This is a flavorful chicken dish, which I first tasted at a little Lebanese restaurant. While normally shawarma is sliced off a rotisserie, it can be made at home with just a few changes. Be warned, it takes a day of prep time. For lunch, serve as a sandwich in warmed flatbread with cucumber sauce, sliced onion, and seeded tomato. For dinner, serve with rice and lentils (for a treat, look up mujadarrah on this site).

Guacamole Chicken Melt

152
Seasoned chicken breasts are browned in butter and olive oil, topped with homemade guacamole and slices of pepper jack cheese, then broiled.
By Jenn Horton

Easy Garlic Ginger Chicken

125
Light and flavorful!
By Susan McFadden

Yakitori Chicken

44
Chicken is marinated in a soy sauce, sake and ginger sauce, then threaded onto skewers and broiled with leeks for an easy, tasty and fun meal.
By dakota kelly

Chicken Hariyali Tikka

55
Chicken breast meat is rubbed with an intoxicating paste made with cilantro, mint, and other distinctive flavors. Chicken legs may also be used, or a combination of legs and breasts. This recipe is cooked in the oven, but will work well on the grill. Serve hot with onion rings.
By Heeru

Philly-Style Chicken Cheesesteak

9
Chicken breasts, peppers, and onions on hoagie rolls for Philly-style fun!

Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches

26
Fruity chicken on the grill.
By Jenny

Chicken Stuffed Peppers with Enchilada Sauce

50
My wife and I came up with this recipe on a whim. It has since become one of our family's favorite recipes. I feel I must warn you though, once you make this for your family you will likely be making it again and again. Enjoy! Whatever green peppers you decide to use, make sure they are at least 6 inches long and 3 inches wide.
By kevin

Chipotle Chicken

109
Great Mexican dish! Spiciness can be altered by adding or subtracting to amount of chipotle pepper seeds.
By Bethany Gorski

Broiled Paprika and Lemon-Pepper Chicken Breasts

15
The great blend of spices on these broiled chicken breasts has a wonderful flavor and pairs well with many vegetable side dishes.

Chicken Scampi I

167
A wonderful, fresh, light way to serve chicken. Good over rice.
By Jill M.

Asian-Inspired Honey-Vanilla Chicken

35
One day I had an extreme craving for Chinese food, mainly chicken. So... I decided to create my own 'Sesame-Sweet-Spicy-Sour-Styled-Asian-Inspired' chicken, and here it is.
By LaChefMadam

Juicy Chicken

32
This chicken is a variant on the popular Japanese snack yakitori. It makes the juiciest chicken I've ever tasted. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before using so they do not catch on fire.

Tangy Chicken Breasts

124
The chicken is marinated for six hours, and then broiled. Serve with wild rice or noodles.
By J DuChareau

Green Bean Cheddar Chicken

57
This is an easy to prepare, make-ahead-if-you-wish dish. All you need for accompaniment is mashed or baked potatoes, or rice. Great for company!
By Marilyn G.

By Seth Kolloen

Jalapeno-Lime Chicken

19
I serve this flavorful jalapeno and citrus-infused chicken with yellow rice. When seeding the jalapenos, leave in as many seeds as you want - the more seeds, the hotter it will be.
By Suzanne

Balsamic Chicken Salad

7
My family enjoys these flavors in the Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella recipe from this site. I turned it into a salad with great results.
By sugarmagnolia_fl

Quick Meal-Prep Chicken

1
Precooked packaged chicken is expensive and full of additives. Fill your freezer with this all-natural and inexpensive alternative. To use: remove frozen chicken from the bag and microwave for 20 seconds. Add to your favorite meals!
By Cora

Easy Broiled Chicken Breasts

1
This broiled chicken recipe is great when it's too cold to grill outside. A favorite since I was a kid.
By Lane Baysden

Sundried Tomato Basil Pesto Chicken Wrap

15
Apples, gorgonzola cheese and walnuts give this sophisticated wrap a flavor that's simply stunning.
By Allrecipes Member

Tomato Chicken Skewers

2
Cherry tomatoes and cubed chicken are placed on skewers and broiled.
By Babs35

Simple Broiled Chicken Breasts

1
A lemony seasoned butter mixture brushed on both sides of broiled chicken breasts adds quick and easy flavor to this simple main dish.
By Bob

Grilled Spiral Chicken Skewers

2
Easy to make ahead for a quick dinner.
By Cindy Larkins
