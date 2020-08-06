Broiled Chicken Breasts

A great dinner for two! Chicken breasts marinated in oil, vinegar and Ranch-style dressing, then broiled to a beguiling finish. This is a wonderful chicken recipe that can be prepared in the morning and cooked when you get home at night. The longer you let it marinate, the better it tastes!
I searched for a long time to find a teriyaki marinade with a flavor as good as what you find in some restaurants, with the right amount of sweet and salty. Finally I made up my own recipe where the flavor increases the longer you marinate. Also works well with pork chops or beef steaks.
Chicken breasts marinated in white wine and herbs, then grilled and served with steamed asparagus and hollandaise sauce. Had it once in a restaurant, tried to recreate it for my wife and this is what I got.
This is a simple but delicious way to prepare chicken. Good-quality olive oil and generous amounts of salt and pepper make for a savory chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
This is a flavorful chicken dish, which I first tasted at a little Lebanese restaurant. While normally shawarma is sliced off a rotisserie, it can be made at home with just a few changes. Be warned, it takes a day of prep time. For lunch, serve as a sandwich in warmed flatbread with cucumber sauce, sliced onion, and seeded tomato. For dinner, serve with rice and lentils (for a treat, look up mujadarrah on this site).
Chicken breast meat is rubbed with an intoxicating paste made with cilantro, mint, and other distinctive flavors. Chicken legs may also be used, or a combination of legs and breasts. This recipe is cooked in the oven, but will work well on the grill. Serve hot with onion rings.
My wife and I came up with this recipe on a whim. It has since become one of our family's favorite recipes. I feel I must warn you though, once you make this for your family you will likely be making it again and again. Enjoy! Whatever green peppers you decide to use, make sure they are at least 6 inches long and 3 inches wide.
This chicken is a variant on the popular Japanese snack yakitori. It makes the juiciest chicken I've ever tasted. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before using so they do not catch on fire.
The broiler is usually the most underused function of people's stoves (well, that and the "self-clean" button). The high-temperature heating element applies direct heat to anything you're making. Chicken cooks in minutes; steaks, too. Even fruit and vegetables can be tender, caramelized, and full of flavor in no time. Here, we collected 16 recipes that capture how great broiling is for dinners, desserts, and more.
Precooked packaged chicken is expensive and full of additives. Fill your freezer with this all-natural and inexpensive alternative. To use: remove frozen chicken from the bag and microwave for 20 seconds. Add to your favorite meals!