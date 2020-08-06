Pretzel Recipes

You can make homemade pretzels, Bavarian pretzels, and mall-style pretzels with popular pretzel recipes and helpful baking tips.

Staff Picks

Buttery Soft Pretzels

2633
After spending so much money on those Mall bought pretzels, I thought I'd try making some myself. So here's a recipe that has worked for me. These pretzels are a bit sweeter than other types and are buttery. These are great plain with a bit of pretzel salt or coated with cinnamon and sugar. Once finished, dip the hot pretzel in melted butter and coat with your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By CHRISTA ROSE

Soft Homemade Pretzels

38
Fun to make.
By Pam English

Mom's Pretzels

109
These pretzels are good sprinkled with cheese before baking. Homemade pretzels are the best!
By Jamie Willhight

How to Shape Homemade Pretzels

Knots, so easy. I'll show you how to shape pretzels into classic knots as well as braids, loops, and pretzel bites.
By Nichole Aksamit

Soft Pretzels II

33
Salted or seeded, these make a great snack.
By Anne Williamson

Soda Pretzels

70
This recipe for pretzels uses traditional Irish soda bread dough instead of a yeast based dough. It's quick and works great! These pretzels come out great, just like the street vendor type.
By ARVILLALAR

Papa Drexler's Bavarian Pretzels

286
Fun to make, traditional pretzels are great with a nice mug of beer!
By Tim Drexler

Pretzel Bratwurst Bites

2
Put bratwurst slices in the middle of pretzel bites to create a new and delicious snack made easy with pizza dough. Serve with mustard.
By Juliana Hale

Pizza Dough Pretzels

14
When you suddenly get a craving for homemade soft pretzels and you're not at the mall, you won't need to wait for dough to rise if you use store-bought pizza dough! Serve, of course, with mustard.
By Chef John

Soft Pretzel Sticks with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

2
Forget about that pretzel stand at the mall, and start making your own at home. These will be such a hit with your family; next time you'll be making a double batch. Coarse salt is traditional, but try sprinkling on some of the Everything Seasoning that's so popular now for another tasty option.
By lutzflcat
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Bavarian Pretzels
These are magnificent soft pretzels with a gorgeous, beautifully browned, crusty exterior, bejeweled with crystals of salt.
Chef John's Pizza Dough Pretzels
See how to make these short-cut pretzels using refrigerated pizza dough. You'll be eating hot pretzels within the hour!
Mall Pretzels
Soft Pretzel Bites
2
Sourdough Soft Pretzels
7

Soft, buttery hand-rolled and twisted soft pretzels made with the tang of sourdough. For more tried and true recipes, please visit my blog: Jennifer Cooks.

More Pretzel Recipes

Soft Pretzel Bites

2
Perfect bite-sized soft pretzels! Add your favorite toppings: salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried shallots, dried onions, etc... before baking. Serve with cheese sauce or any dipping sauce of your choice.
By Simply Sundays

Sourdough Soft Pretzels

7
Soft, buttery hand-rolled and twisted soft pretzels made with the tang of sourdough. For more tried and true recipes, please visit my blog: Jennifer Cooks.
By JenniferCooks

Large Soft Pretzels (Quick)

41
Delicious soft pretzels in about 20 minutes!
By Cam

Bavarian Pretzels

These are magnificent soft pretzels with a gorgeous, beautifully browned, crusty exterior, bejeweled with crystals of salt.
By Chef John

Mom's Pretzels

109
These pretzels are good sprinkled with cheese before baking. Homemade pretzels are the best!
By Jamie Willhight

Soft Pretzels with Queso Dip

4
Between the twisting and baking, these homemade pretzels are briefly boiled with baking soda for soft, perfectly chewy results. Served with a quick and easy queso dip, they're the ultimate football party finger food.
By Smart Cookie
Soft Pretzels I

99
These pretzels taste just like the ones you get in the mall! Serve with your favorite cheese sauce or mustard. Bet you can't eat just one!
By Colleen

Bread Pretzels

38
This easy to make dough can be shaped into pretzels or long bread sticks.
By Joan

Baked Pretzels

56
Pretzels where the dough is mixed in the bread machine.
By Jeannie Yee

Quick and Easy Pretzel Bites with Nutella® Dipping Sauce

2
Very quick and easy pretzel bites with two dipping sauces. This came together kind of by accident when the kids wanted a snack after school. We have made homemade pretzels before and I have to admit that was a little time consuming. The trick with this shortcut is the baking soda water bath. I love Nutella®. Enjoy!
By tcasa

Gluten-Free Pretzels

1
I've been searching high and low for a gluten-free pretzel recipe for our annual German Oktoberfest Buffet. This is a little crunchier than a regular pretzel but is pretty tasty.
By Elizabeth Bobe

Bunny Pretzels

6
A quick and easy way to make homemade pretzels. They can be brushed with butter or dipped in cinnamon sugar, just like they do at the mall. This is a treat I like to make for our Easter egg hunt.
By SHORECOOK

Golden Soft Pretzels

7
What makes a pretzel a pretzel is the step of boiling them in baking soda water. If you dip them in baking soda water but don't boil them in it, or if you use egg yolk to brush them, they are not going to turn out like pretzels.
By fenchurch1

German New Year Pretzel

4
This is a traditional New Year treat in Germany. It brings luck when it's the first thing you eat in the New Year. Germans typically eat it with butter spread on it. Rather than a salty pretzel, this is a lightly sweet dough. I converted and translated this from metric measurement and German language, and it turned out just wonderfully!
By cgalaise
