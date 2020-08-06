Pretzel Recipes

After spending so much money on those Mall bought pretzels, I thought I'd try making some myself. So here's a recipe that has worked for me. These pretzels are a bit sweeter than other types and are buttery. These are great plain with a bit of pretzel salt or coated with cinnamon and sugar. Once finished, dip the hot pretzel in melted butter and coat with your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
Forget about that pretzel stand at the mall, and start making your own at home. These will be such a hit with your family; next time you'll be making a double batch. Coarse salt is traditional, but try sprinkling on some of the Everything Seasoning that's so popular now for another tasty option.
Perfect bite-sized soft pretzels! Add your favorite toppings: salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried shallots, dried onions, etc... before baking. Serve with cheese sauce or any dipping sauce of your choice.
Between the twisting and baking, these homemade pretzels are briefly boiled with baking soda for soft, perfectly chewy results. Served with a quick and easy queso dip, they're the ultimate football party finger food.
Very quick and easy pretzel bites with two dipping sauces. This came together kind of by accident when the kids wanted a snack after school. We have made homemade pretzels before and I have to admit that was a little time consuming. The trick with this shortcut is the baking soda water bath. I love Nutella®. Enjoy!
What makes a pretzel a pretzel is the step of boiling them in baking soda water. If you dip them in baking soda water but don't boil them in it, or if you use egg yolk to brush them, they are not going to turn out like pretzels.
This is a traditional New Year treat in Germany. It brings luck when it's the first thing you eat in the New Year. Germans typically eat it with butter spread on it. Rather than a salty pretzel, this is a lightly sweet dough. I converted and translated this from metric measurement and German language, and it turned out just wonderfully!