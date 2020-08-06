The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
Give your family's everyday pork loin recipe a major flavor boost with a simple homemade Adobo rub. Just mix GOYA® Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper with chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a few tablespoons of olive oil. Rub over the pork, roast until golden brown, and prepare for the compliments to roll in!
A filling beef meal, Ropa Vieja is a main course of shredded and braised beef with plenty of healthy, tasty vegetables like onions, peppers and olives. Our GOYA® Ropa Vieja recipe is sure to satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Lots of rice adds a fluffy texture to a full plate, too. Serve Ropa Vieja with GOYA® Frozen Ripe Plantains for a classic Latin pairing.
This simple arroz con pollo recipe is a cinch to prepare with a few GOYA® pantry staples. GOYA® Adobo lends irresistible flavor to the chicken; GOYA® Extra Virgin Olive Oil makes the veggies even tastier and GOYA® Yellow Rice takes away any guess work. One bite and you'll taste an authentic, homemade meal that's easier than ever to make!
Tacos al Pastor are a favorite in Mexico and Mexican restaurants throughout the world for good reason: The mixture of smoky, spicy chiles, sweet pineapples and fresh onions and cilantro is taco perfection. Traditionally, Tacos al Pastor are made by marinating pork in chile sauce, layering the meat on a vertical rotisserie, adorning with a pineapple and roasting slowly for hours--a process that's almost impossible to replicate at home. So we've taken the delicious, authentic flavors that make these tacos so special, and adapted the recipe for your home kitchen, so you can enjoy it whenever a craving strikes!
If you like coconut and eggnog, you'll love Puerto Rican Coquito! Coquito is a thick and creamy coconut drink that mixes silky GOYA® Coconut Milk with sweet Coco GOYA® Cream of Coconut, cinnamon and rum. This rich, authentic coquito recipe is commonly made during Christmas where it is served cold and meant to be shared with family and friends.
Black Beans and Rice is the perfect family side dish. It's fast and affordable, and everyone loves the taste. A black bean and rice dish is more than satisfying, too--it's packed with protein for a healthy meal. Our recipe for rice and beans can't be easier. You make it with GOYA® Canned Beans, so you won't mind when your family requests it again and again.
Tex-Mex perfection for everyone! Fajitas are fun for everyone. Enjoy this Tex-Mex recipe at home--throw a fajita party where your friends and family build their own fajitas and make memories that last. Our fajitas recipe relies on GOYA® Mojo Criollo as a flavorful marinade that delivers juicy, tender meat, and GOYA® Flour Tortillas for a pocket everyone can pick up.
Almost any recipe that calls for salt and pepper will taste even better when seasoned with GOYA® Adobo, instead. Here, we simply shake on our special seasoning--the perfect blend of salt, pepper, garlic, oregano and other Latin spices--to make a great piece of meat taste spectacular.
A versatile side or main course, black bean soup is a classic dish from Cuba that is enjoyed throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Black bean soup recipes allow for great versatility as a soup that stands alone or poured over rice for an elegant and unexpectedly flavorful main course. Our GOYA® Cuban Black Bean Soup packs a delicious, seasoned bite that won't overwhelm the satisfying texture of our naturally low-fat beans.
The Classic Caribbean and Spanish Meal--Arroz con Pollo--is a popular staple in the Caribbean kitchen. Our chicken and rice is extra special with the addition of Sazon GOYA® with Azafran, which adds color and flavor derived from our unique saffron spice blend. Make Arroz con Pollo tonight--everyone loves an easy rice and chicken dish.
The star of this turkey chili recipe is plump, tender GOYA® Low Sodium Red Kidney Beans. Mix with quick-cooking ground turkey, tomato sauce, and smoky, GOYA® Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a mouthwatering pot of healthy, nourishing chili that tastes like it's been simmering for hours. Top with cheese, avocado, and cilantro for heaven in a bowl.
A crispy dish with a citrus kick--carnitas aren't just for enjoying in Mexican restaurants. The secret to authentic carnitas cooks up at home in three easy steps that combine the savory juiciness of pork shoulder with delicious spices.
Enjoy a healthful, vegetarian meal packed with protein and flavor! In this hearty recipe, GOYA® Low Sodium Black Beans are cooked with onions, a medley of spices, rich tomato sauce, bell peppers and a hint of smoky chipotle. Once ready, the chili is mixed with GOYA® Organic Quinoa and corn, and garnished with fresh cilantro sprigs for an extra touch of flavor. This chili is good, and good for you, too!
Classic, medium strength chili the whole family will enjoy. The slow-simmer method takes a little longer, but the results are worth the wait. We used pinto beans, but you can substitute red kidney or black beans.
For homemade hummus that is creamy, flavorful and quick to make, start with a can of GOYA® Low Sodium Chick Peas! Our premium, nutty-tasting chickpeas cook up perfectly tender in the can and are lower in sodium than the original. Simply blend the chickpeas with olive oil, lemon juice and a handful of other pantry ingredients, then spread on a party platter and top with a quick olive salsa for a crowd-pleasing dip with the silkiest texture and true Mediterranean pizzazz.
A burger with a fiery twist! The classic cheeseburger gets a tasty update with the addition of GOYA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce. These chipotle chiles are jalapeno peppers that have been dried, smoked, and then packed in a flavorful sauce made of tomatoes and other spices. Here, we add these special peppers twice--first to the mayonnaise, which gets spread on the buns, and then mixed into the meat before its grilled. And don't skip the red onions and tomatoes: they add a sweet, crisp bite.
An addictive black bean corn salsa--Here's the black bean salsa you've been looking for. You know how to make salsa the traditional way--now, try our black bean corn salsa for a fun surprise at parties or at home. Spice things up even more with GOYA® Pickled Jalapenos and GOYA® Chili Powder. This zesty black bean salsa recipe is perfect as a dip, served with tortilla chips, or used to top nachos and tacos.
Spanish Garlic Shrimp on Skewers is an ideal recipe for a summertime fiesta--a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Our tantalizing shrimp and garlic recipe sandwiches scrumptious seafood with red bell peppers for a party delight. Grill up this Spanish Garlic Shrimp as an appetizer or main course and watch the neighbors flock to your backyard.
For a healthy and tasty take on the cheesy Mexican snack, fill your quesadillas with nutritious GOYA® Low Sodium Black Beans! GOYA® Beans are high in fiber, very low in fat and boast more fiber than most whole grain foods. Simply mix the beans with GOYA® Pico de Gallo, freshly chopped herbs and a handful of cheese, fill the quesadilla, and cook. The results: the same gooey taste we crave, plus more!
A grilled chicken summer favorite! Here, savory GOYA® Mojo Criollo and sweet GOYA® Pineapple Nectar create a marinade for chicken that couldn't be tastier to eat--or easier to make! Simply marinate the chicken, thread on skewers with vegetables, and then grill. Try it tonight, and you'll see why these Tropical Chicken Skewers have become our signature grilled chicken dish this summer!
Traditional shrimp ceviche is made by 'cooking' raw shrimp in the acid of citrus juice, like lime or grapefruit. In this coastal take on the classic recipe, the shrimp are instead gently cooked in boiling water and cooled before bathing in a creamy marinade of coconut milk. The result: a recipe so easy and refreshing that it will transport you to a breezy beach-side café after one silky bite.
This Coconut Flan recipe features the fruit twice-first, with splashes of GOYA® Coconut Milk and, again, with smooth GOYA® Cream of Coconut. Our Coconut Flan is so cool and silky, you'll think you're in the tropics.
This protein-rich side dish is loaded with flavor and quick to prepare! Nutritious GOYA® Organic Quinoa is simmered beautifully with recaíto and orange juice. Then, plump and nutty GOYA® Chick Peas are stirred in, along with fresh mint, parsley and hazelnuts. Enjoy this delicious medley of fresh spring tastes!
Crisp tortilla chips are topped with black beans, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno pepper slices, and shredded cheese, then broiled until cheese is bubbly. Serve with pico de gallo and gaucamole for a quick and tasty snack.