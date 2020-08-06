Elvis Recipes

Elvis' favorite foods are almost as famous as Elvis himself. Find recipes for his favorite sandwich and pancakes, and tribute recipes like Blue Hawaiian Cocktail.

Staff Picks

Authentic Elvis Burgers

4
A friend raved about trying these on holiday and I had to try replicating them at home. Being Australian, I'm not sure how authentic they are, but they're definitely delicious.
By why_in_the_heck

Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake aka "The Elvis"

19
This is a combinations of some of my favorite cheesecake recipes. I took this into work and it lasted 30 minutes. The professional baker I work with called this cake 'restaurant quality.' I highly recommend a chocolate ganache to finish it off before serving (8 ounces semisweet chocolate combined with 1/2 cup hot whipping cream) spread over the top! Garnish the side of the cake with toasted coconut if desired.
By Roland G Mandish

Elvis Presley Cake

119
Are you lonesome tonight? This cake will have you itchin' like a bug on a fuzzy tree. Even your hound dog will like it. Thank you, thank you very much.
By Sandy

Elvis Pancakes

48
Tender and delicious pancakes featuring peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate chips! Inspired by the folklore surrounding Elvis and his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Serve with butter and maple syrup and try not to think about the weight you're about to gain! Enjoy!!
By JTucker

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

51
Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.
By Allrecipes

Clam Bake

33
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
By DENISEK1

Circus Freaks

16
A crazy combination of banana, peanut butter, bacon, and chocolate...yeah, hence the name. I was inspired to create this concoction by a burger known as the Elvis which came topped with bacon and peanut butter. Refrigerate leftovers.
By JS.

Elvis Cookies

64
These peanut butter and banana cookies are fit for the king.
By Spontaneous Chefs

Elvis Sandwich

31
This sandwich may sound unappealing, but it's actually very tasty, especially on cold winter days! Legend has it that this was a favorite of The King.
By Zach

Hard Rock Candy

136
Spicy, cinnamon flavored hard candy. Wrap pieces of it in decorative bags for perfect stocking stuffers. You can vary the flavor by substituting lemon, orange, anise, or other oils. These flavored oils can be found in candy making supply stores and drugstores.
By Pam Lowe

Southern Moon Pies

102
Now you can make this Southern favorite at home. Full of chocolate and marshmallow goodness! Vanilla extract may be substituted with coconut or mint extract.
By Jody Crout

Memphis Rub

135
This zesty rub will bring out the best in ribs and other meats. Try it on chicken!
By ALIKAT695
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Blue Angel
2
A friend of mine made me one of these one day and now this is my favorite summertime or anytime drink. Cool, creamy, and refreshing.
Tennessee Rubdown
31
A rub for all meats, but we use mainly ribs in Tennessee. Brown sugar, ground peppers and spices are blended to bring out the full flavor of whatever you decide to toss on the grill!
Elvis' Grilled Cheese Sandwich
12
Billy's Favorite Smoky Collard Greens
70

Here's a great way to get a smoky flavor in your greens without using ham hocks. This recipe will work with any type of greens, but you may need to adjust the cooking time.

More Elvis Recipes

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

51
Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.
By Allrecipes

Elvis Sandwich

31
This sandwich may sound unappealing, but it's actually very tasty, especially on cold winter days! Legend has it that this was a favorite of The King.
By Zach

Elvis Presley Cake

119
Are you lonesome tonight? This cake will have you itchin' like a bug on a fuzzy tree. Even your hound dog will like it. Thank you, thank you very much.
By Sandy

Hard Rock Candy

136
Spicy, cinnamon flavored hard candy. Wrap pieces of it in decorative bags for perfect stocking stuffers. You can vary the flavor by substituting lemon, orange, anise, or other oils. These flavored oils can be found in candy making supply stores and drugstores.
By Pam Lowe

Southern Moon Pies

102
Now you can make this Southern favorite at home. Full of chocolate and marshmallow goodness! Vanilla extract may be substituted with coconut or mint extract.
By Jody Crout

Memphis Rub

135
This zesty rub will bring out the best in ribs and other meats. Try it on chicken!
By ALIKAT695

Blue Angel

2
A friend of mine made me one of these one day and now this is my favorite summertime or anytime drink. Cool, creamy, and refreshing.
By Rutha Howard

Tennessee Rubdown

31
A rub for all meats, but we use mainly ribs in Tennessee. Brown sugar, ground peppers and spices are blended to bring out the full flavor of whatever you decide to toss on the grill!
By Jack Harris

Elvis Pancakes

48
Tender and delicious pancakes featuring peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate chips! Inspired by the folklore surrounding Elvis and his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Serve with butter and maple syrup and try not to think about the weight you're about to gain! Enjoy!!
By JTucker

Elvis Cookies

64
These peanut butter and banana cookies are fit for the king.
By Spontaneous Chefs

Elvis' Grilled Cheese Sandwich

12
Elvis would have loved this combo!
By Ricky Cooks

Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake aka "The Elvis"

19
This is a combinations of some of my favorite cheesecake recipes. I took this into work and it lasted 30 minutes. The professional baker I work with called this cake 'restaurant quality.' I highly recommend a chocolate ganache to finish it off before serving (8 ounces semisweet chocolate combined with 1/2 cup hot whipping cream) spread over the top! Garnish the side of the cake with toasted coconut if desired.
By Roland G Mandish

Billy's Favorite Smoky Collard Greens

70
Here's a great way to get a smoky flavor in your greens without using ham hocks. This recipe will work with any type of greens, but you may need to adjust the cooking time.
By shaggy

'King Of Rock' Frozen Pudding Pops

31
A frozen dessert fit for a king or your kids, this is a banana and peanut butter frozen pudding pop.
By John

Authentic Elvis Burgers

4
A friend raved about trying these on holiday and I had to try replicating them at home. Being Australian, I'm not sure how authentic they are, but they're definitely delicious.
By why_in_the_heck

No-Cook Elvis Overnight Oatmeal

2
A healthy overnight oats breakfast perfect for the King.
By KGreuling

Elvis Watermelon Pizza

Elvis was famous for his love of banana and peanut butter sandwiches, and it turns out the combination works amazingly well as a watermelon pizza. Topped with crunchy chopped peanuts, this watermelon pizza dessert or snack has it all going on: refreshing watermelon, creamy protein, sweet bananas, and crunchy nuts.
By Katherine Martinelli
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com