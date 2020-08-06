Elvis Recipes

This is a combinations of some of my favorite cheesecake recipes. I took this into work and it lasted 30 minutes. The professional baker I work with called this cake 'restaurant quality.' I highly recommend a chocolate ganache to finish it off before serving (8 ounces semisweet chocolate combined with 1/2 cup hot whipping cream) spread over the top! Garnish the side of the cake with toasted coconut if desired.
Tender and delicious pancakes featuring peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate chips! Inspired by the folklore surrounding Elvis and his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Serve with butter and maple syrup and try not to think about the weight you're about to gain! Enjoy!!
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
A crazy combination of banana, peanut butter, bacon, and chocolate...yeah, hence the name. I was inspired to create this concoction by a burger known as the Elvis which came topped with bacon and peanut butter. Refrigerate leftovers.
Spicy, cinnamon flavored hard candy. Wrap pieces of it in decorative bags for perfect stocking stuffers. You can vary the flavor by substituting lemon, orange, anise, or other oils. These flavored oils can be found in candy making supply stores and drugstores.
Elvis was famous for his love of banana and peanut butter sandwiches, and it turns out the combination works amazingly well as a watermelon pizza. Topped with crunchy chopped peanuts, this watermelon pizza dessert or snack has it all going on: refreshing watermelon, creamy protein, sweet bananas, and crunchy nuts.