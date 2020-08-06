Stuffed Zucchini Recipes

This recipe is a great way to use up that giant zucchini lurking in your garden. Early-season squash are best, as the skin is tender and the flesh is delicate. Older zucchini still taste great, you just may not be able to eat the skin.
I always smile when I hear chefs say you should never cover-up or overpower the natural flavors of the main ingredient. Sometimes you should, and this Merguez sausage and goat cheese stuffed summer squash recipe is a perfect example.
This is a fairly simple to make dish that satisfies the low-carb lifestyle. When I'm feeling the need for a taco, this dish will suffice! It was so tasty that even my 5-year-old approved it! We will definitely be making this again. Guacamole and salsa also make great toppings for these.
After searching the internet for for a stuffed zucchini recipe made in a slow cooker, I wasn't too successful, so I decided to try my hand at it. My husband and I loved this recipe and I hope you do too! I served it with herbed pasta and apple sauce. Enjoy!
This is one of my favorite quick and cheap recipes for vegetarian zucchini boats that originally came from another recipe I found. I have made it several times as both a main course and a side dish, and liked it so much I thought I'd share it on AR. Thanks to the original blogger for sharing!
These vegan bruschetta-stuffed zucchini boats are not only low-carb, they are delicious! So easy to make, these can be an appetizer, main dish, side dish, or an afternoon snack! They can be served as an entire half or you can cut into 2-inch bites to serve as appetizers. I like to make them with pasta as a low-carb replacement for garlic bread. They will keep in the fridge for 1 to 2 days. Make sure to store in an airtight container.