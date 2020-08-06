Stuffed Zucchini Recipes

Zucchini can be sneaky, growing big before you know it. But you won't mind when you see these delicious recipes for zucchini boats and stuffed zucchini.

Italian Stuffed Zucchini

61
This is an easy, tasty way to use up zucchini. I have listed the ingredients per person so the amount can be adjusted, depending on how much zucchini you have. Can be made lacto-vegetarian or vegan.
By IDAJ

Italian Meatloaf in Zucchini Boats

113
This is an easy Italian meatloaf baked into hollowed-out zucchini halves. Delicious!
By EGallagher55

Easy Stuffed Zucchini

105
Fresh out of the oven...zucchini packed full of meat, sauce and cheese makes a delicious dish!
By cookkassi

Mediterranean Stuffed Zucchini

24
Seasoned ground lamb in tomato sauce fills zucchini halves, along with feta cheese and mozzarella.
By Larry Short

Pepperoni Stuffed Zucchini

74
One of our favorite fall dishes, it is a great combination of sweet and salty flavors -- and very easy to make.
By SINGINGCHEF

Lebanese Stuffed Zucchini (Coosa/Koosa)

8
Zucchini cored and stuffed with meat and rice then cooked in tomato sauce. Holy smokes, this is truly Lebanese comfort food! Serve these with tabbouleh, fatayer and stuffed grape leaves.
By Russ Neimy

Nat's Shrimp and Veggie Stuffed Zucchini

67
A light meal that can be served alone or as a side dish. Great for an overgrown zucchini.
By kelnat

Stuffed Zucchini with Chicken Sausage

201
For a light dinner, try this simple and yummy recipe!
By Christine

Mellas Family Lamb Stuffed Zucchini (Koosa)

13
This recipe is a great way to use up that giant zucchini lurking in your garden. Early-season squash are best, as the skin is tender and the flesh is delicate. Older zucchini still taste great, you just may not be able to eat the skin.
By blancdeblanc

Stuffed Zucchini

779
This delicious stuffed zucchini recipe makes a great side dish or main.
By LTHASKINS

Zucchini Boats on the Grill

247
Delish zucchini stuffed with your favorite ingredients and finished on the hot grill. Great side dish or as a light meal on their own.
By BAJATHECAT

Impossible™ Stuffed Zucchini

Impossible™ burger mixed with fresh Italian flavors and stuffed into hollowed-out zucchini. Serve with rice, roasted potatoes, or my favorite--pasta with garlic, olive oil, and crushed red pepper!
By Kim's Cooking Now
Stuffed Zucchini I
134

In this recipe zucchini are hollowed into 'boats' and stuffed with bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, onion, parsley, egg and Parmesan cheese. A hearty side dish or main meal.

More Zucchini Boat Recipes

Stuffed Zucchini Shells

8
When my garden is overflowing with zucchini and I want something different, this yummy side dish is what I prepare.
By VJUNE

Ricotta Stuffed Zucchini

93
This appetizer is quick to prepare and delicious.
By chunker

Chef John's Stuffed Summer Squash

37
I always smile when I hear chefs say you should never cover-up or overpower the natural flavors of the main ingredient. Sometimes you should, and this Merguez sausage and goat cheese stuffed summer squash recipe is a perfect example.
By Chef John

Stuffed Pattypan Squash

136
No zucchini? No problem! Use any other thin-skinned summer squash.
By Michele O'Brien

Stuffed Zucchini Casserole

140
Ground beef and Italian sausage-stuffed zucchini boats.
By BUCHKO

Fried Stuffed Squash Blossoms

25
If you have a garden and you planted zucchini, you will have an abundance of squash blossoms. These are just amazing, with that tangy goat cheese filling and that batter: so simple, light, and crisp.
By Chef John

Mushroom Stuffed Zucchini

110
A delicious meatless main dish.
By Sheri Miller

Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats

5
An easy, delicious, low-carb dinner. Zucchini boats stuffed with cheesy, creamy chicken and peppers. All the flavor of enchiladas without the tortillas!
By RIVERSOUL82

Tuna-Stuffed Zucchini

27
Easy and fairly quick to make. Tuna and zucchini go great together!
By GlR

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini Boats

21
This is a fairly simple to make dish that satisfies the low-carb lifestyle. When I'm feeling the need for a taco, this dish will suffice! It was so tasty that even my 5-year-old approved it! We will definitely be making this again. Guacamole and salsa also make great toppings for these.
By dzcarrera

Slow Cooker Stuffed Zucchini

9
After searching the internet for for a stuffed zucchini recipe made in a slow cooker, I wasn't too successful, so I decided to try my hand at it. My husband and I loved this recipe and I hope you do too! I served it with herbed pasta and apple sauce. Enjoy!
By mpenn

Zucchini Boats with Chicken

3
Quick and easy stuffed zucchini boats with chicken.
By Paddy 22

Mexican Zucchini Boats

4
Stuff your zucchini with a Mexican-inspired mix of seasoned ground beef, fresh corn, bell pepper, and cheese.
By foxkaren

Vegetarian Zucchini Boats

This is one of my favorite quick and cheap recipes for vegetarian zucchini boats that originally came from another recipe I found. I have made it several times as both a main course and a side dish, and liked it so much I thought I'd share it on AR. Thanks to the original blogger for sharing!
By Webb Sledge

Stuffed Zucchini II

9
Chopped zucchini mixed with bread crumbs and herbs, and topped with a tomato salsa. Very tasty!
By SALLYCOOKS

Middle Eastern Stuffed Zucchini

9
A Middle Eastern recipe for stuffed summer squashes. You can also use long thin eggplants.
By KELLYJEANNE

Egg Stuffed Zucchini

6
This is my husband's all-time favorite recipe! Garnish with parsley sprigs if desired.
By galyha

Stuffed Baked Zucchini

A baked zucchini rind stuffed with a mixture slightly reminiscent of a twice-baked potato or stuffed pepper.
By Rachel Traff

Vegan Zucchini Boats

These vegan bruschetta-stuffed zucchini boats are not only low-carb, they are delicious! So easy to make, these can be an appetizer, main dish, side dish, or an afternoon snack! They can be served as an entire half or you can cut into 2-inch bites to serve as appetizers. I like to make them with pasta as a low-carb replacement for garlic bread. They will keep in the fridge for 1 to 2 days. Make sure to store in an airtight container.
By Plant Based Life

8-Ball Zucchini Stuffed with Cheesy Chicken and Rice

1
A yummy way to use up garden eight-ball zucchini. Spice it up with pepper Jack cheese!
By Amanda
