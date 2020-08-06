Rotini Pasta Salad Recipes

Salad dressing really clings to curly rotini, making rotini pasta salads especially tasty.

Rainbow Rotini Salad

51
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

424
This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Easy Cold Pasta Salad

75
Great for brunch, luncheons, or whatever. Easy and quick to make. I find that this salad is always popular at get-togethers and usually disappears rather quickly...

Southwestern Pasta Salad

423
Really popular at potlucks--make a double batch! Very easy and very delicious. Serve on a bed of lettuce for a nice touch.
By Lisa Provost

Asparagus and Artichoke Pasta Salad

18
I threw this simple recipe together one night to use up some leftover chicken and asparagus. All quantities are approximate and can be adjusted according to your taste. Can easily be adjusted to include pasta salad favorites such as diced onions or celery (which, if I had had any, probably would have ended up in the bowl too!) A tasty way to use up your leftovers!
By Laurie

Lemon Basil Pasta Salad

9
Easy cold salad recipe.
By philly6288

Peppercorn Ranch Pasta

23
This pasta salad is easy to make and a delicious meal or side dish for the whole family.
By kuusisto

Zesty Rotini Salad

12
The key word in this recipe is ZESTY! Serves well with any kind of meal, or by itself as a salad for lunch. I add cottage cheese on the side of the dish. Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top is a nice addition, as well. Add zesty Italian salad dressing to taste. For large amounts, don't be surprised if you use an entire large bottle!
By Blondie Bumstead

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Quick Italian Pasta Salad

150
A quick and flavorful pasta salad with salami and bell peppers.
By Trish
More Rotini Pasta Salad Recipes

Shrimp Pasta Salad with Italian Dressing

1
Low-calorie main dish with no added salt. Serve with crackers or whole grain French bread...great for outdoor summer meals. Can also be used as a side dish.
By CallaLily

Italian Pasta Salad I

301
This is an excellent and refreshing pasta salad with a little zing to it. It will also store for up to a week in the refrigerator.
By Allrecipes Member

No Mayo Easy Pasta Salad

30
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
By mhassler

Rainbow Pasta Salad I

185
A terrific Italian-flavored pasta salad with broccoli, pepperoni and cheese.
By CESTIE

Summer Pasta Salad II

28
This is the pasta salad that my mom makes. It's even better the day after.
By MENTHA

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

6
This is a tangy pasta salad that is quick to make and tasty to eat. It's great as a side dish or a light meal. I first made this for my husband and myself because it was too hot in our apartment to cook for any length of time and too hot to want a hot meal!
By notimetocook

Classic Pasta Salad

1
A classic, light pasta salad featuring Italian dressing. I much prefer it to a the heavy mayo-based varieties. Fast, simple, and easy to make in bulk for parties.
By Brian Genest

Marinated Macaroni Salad

7
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
By KillerKitty

Pasta Salad for a Crowd

This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
By KLATIME

Italian Pasta Salad

34
This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!
By Allrecipes Member

Avocado Cucumber Pasta Salad

6
This is the best pasta salad I have had. A friend at work gave me the recipe and I always get compliments whenever I make it.
By Stephanie

Primo Pasta Salad

1
At the last minute, I was told to bring something for a potluck at work. Not having the time to go shopping, I used whatever I had on hand and used a dressing my mother always used on her potato salad. The salad was a hit at work. Takes a little time to make but is well worth the effort.
By Klantz

Zesty Cold Chicken Pasta Salad

8
A quick, easy, tasty, and colorful chicken pasta salad that looks as great as it tastes. Serve at room temperature or cool for at least 1 hour.
By Krysie

Fruity Pasta Salad with Herbs

Loaded with fresh fruit and herbs, this creamy, pleasantly sweet pasta salad will become one of your favorite summer recipes.
By lutzflcat

Billy's Pasta Salad

11
My husband made this for me shortly after we started dating. He makes it so it could fill a 10 gallon bucket, so I cut it quite a bit. It totally won my heart and it's awesome for a romantic picnic.
By REDNECKGRL

Groovy 'Who Brought That' Pasta Salad

3
I'm a middle child, so I have a need to stand out. This pasta salads fills that need, in both presentation and taste. This is the potluck show stopper that will have everyone asking 'Who brought that pasta salad?!'
By lovestohost

Pasta Salad a la Honeybear

59
This is my take on several different pasta salads I have tried. It's my daughter's favorite and I have taken it to several picnics and BBQs and it's always a bit hit. At serving time if pasta seems a little dry, drizzle with some olive oil and mix again.
By Beverly Burton

Pasta Salad with Crab

Summer is the season for salads, and this delicious pasta salad can be served at room temperature, or well chilled. Serve for brunch on a bed of lettuce with some crusty bread and fruit on the side. The recipe also works well for a summer potluck. Store leftovers in the fridge and portion out for an easy lunch on the go.
By Bibi

Ellen's Muffaletta Pasta Salad

10
This salad has everything in the filling of a muffaletta sandwich but in pasta salad form! It is a great salad to take on a picnic and it has a nice variation of tastes on the tongue in each bite! It is one of our summer picnic staples!
By Ellen Bancroft Ziegler

Tuna Souvlaki Pasta Salad

5
A non-traditional dinner-style pasta salad for those favoring a vinaigrette dressing. Keep some minty gum handy for afterwards!
By JARRIE

Vegan Pasta Salad

This is a healthier and easy vegan pasta dish with olives, dill pickles, broccoli, tomatoes, and dill - perfect for parties!
By Charley

Picnic Pasta

A picnic pasta salad with the fresh flavors of veggies and herbs.
By Stacy

Patchwork Quilt Pasta Salad

10
This is one of the best tasting pasta salads I have ever had. My family and in-laws love it and I can never make enough. You can change or substitute the ingredients in the salad if you'd like to. This salad is best when prepared a day ahead.
By Allrecipes Member

Conner's Birthday Pasta Salad

3
I needed a quick and easy side dish to take to our friend's house for their son's birthday. This dish needed to be something that would be able to be outside and be pretty, so this is what I came up with. The variety of ingredients all tied together with the salad dressing was perfect, so much so that I took home an empty bowl!
By Tracey Ferrari Posner
