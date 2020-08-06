Rotini Pasta Salad Recipes

I threw this simple recipe together one night to use up some leftover chicken and asparagus. All quantities are approximate and can be adjusted according to your taste. Can easily be adjusted to include pasta salad favorites such as diced onions or celery (which, if I had had any, probably would have ended up in the bowl too!) A tasty way to use up your leftovers!
The key word in this recipe is ZESTY! Serves well with any kind of meal, or by itself as a salad for lunch. I add cottage cheese on the side of the dish. Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top is a nice addition, as well. Add zesty Italian salad dressing to taste. For large amounts, don't be surprised if you use an entire large bottle!
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
This is a tangy pasta salad that is quick to make and tasty to eat. It's great as a side dish or a light meal. I first made this for my husband and myself because it was too hot in our apartment to cook for any length of time and too hot to want a hot meal!
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!
At the last minute, I was told to bring something for a potluck at work. Not having the time to go shopping, I used whatever I had on hand and used a dressing my mother always used on her potato salad. The salad was a hit at work. Takes a little time to make but is well worth the effort.
I'm a middle child, so I have a need to stand out. This pasta salads fills that need, in both presentation and taste. This is the potluck show stopper that will have everyone asking 'Who brought that pasta salad?!'
This is my take on several different pasta salads I have tried. It's my daughter's favorite and I have taken it to several picnics and BBQs and it's always a bit hit. At serving time if pasta seems a little dry, drizzle with some olive oil and mix again.
Summer is the season for salads, and this delicious pasta salad can be served at room temperature, or well chilled. Serve for brunch on a bed of lettuce with some crusty bread and fruit on the side. The recipe also works well for a summer potluck. Store leftovers in the fridge and portion out for an easy lunch on the go.
This salad has everything in the filling of a muffaletta sandwich but in pasta salad form! It is a great salad to take on a picnic and it has a nice variation of tastes on the tongue in each bite! It is one of our summer picnic staples!
This is one of the best tasting pasta salads I have ever had. My family and in-laws love it and I can never make enough. You can change or substitute the ingredients in the salad if you'd like to. This salad is best when prepared a day ahead.
I needed a quick and easy side dish to take to our friend's house for their son's birthday. This dish needed to be something that would be able to be outside and be pretty, so this is what I came up with. The variety of ingredients all tied together with the salad dressing was perfect, so much so that I took home an empty bowl!