Tortellini Pasta Salad Recipes

Stuffed tortellini pasta adds an extra dimension to pasta salad. Browse our collection of popular tortellini salad recipes here.

Broccoli and Tortellini Salad

702
Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.
By AFMC

Easy Tortellini Salad

18
A blend of spinach and three-cheese tortellini and marinated artichoke hearts. A perfect summer side dish or main dish! Try my Lite Italian Salad Dressing recipe with this salad!
By Lillian

Tortellini Salad I

127
Fresh herbs and lemon juice give this cheese tortellini the refreshing flavor of summer. It is a wonderful dish for picnics. Ideas for variations: garbanzo beans, green peas, grated carrots, and/or broccoli flowerets.
By OTUSFLA

Tortellini Primavera

24
This is a quick pasta salad that is kicked up a notch by using tortellini instead of regular pasta. It is great for a cook-out or potluck because it doesn't include mayonnaise.
By Happyschmoopies

Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad

261
This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks! Make it -- you won't be disappointed. You may frown at the coleslaw dressing, but trust me, it's amazing in this recipe! This recipe is highly requested when served.
By MostAwesomeChefEver

Spinach and Tortellini Salad

443
Enjoy this as an entree or a side salad on a warm summer evening. Try it with garlic breadsticks.
By lvich

Tortellini Pesto Salad

103
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
By Jenny Saunders

Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad

276
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
By Jamie Hensley

Tortellini Salad

183
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
By olivegrower

Cheese Tortellini Salad

29
This quick and easy picnic salad mixes cheese tortellini, pepperoni, provolone cheese, olives, and artichoke hearts with Italian-style salad dressing.
By DevDrew

Firecracker Pasta Salad

6
This colorful Firecracker Pasta Salad is packed with eye-pleasing colors and is perfectly simple to make.
By Buitoni
Sponsored By Buitoni

Tortellini Salad with Tomatoes and Peas

4
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.
By Toi
Tortellini, Steak, and Caesar
163
A well-balanced meal in a bowl! Goes well with a nice slice of Italian or French bread. This is a FAVE to take to work or school for lunch with both my teenaged daughters and son! I vary how much meat, pasta, and salad I use depending on how many servings I need. If you want to make it in advance or have leftovers, don't add the dressing and croutons beforehand. Mix croutons right before packaging and send dressing on the side. I make this whenever I have leftover steak!
Tortellini Salad Italiana
6
With tender tortellini, colorful vegetables and fresh bocconcini, this contemporary Italian classic is a feast for the eyes and the mouth!
Creamy Tortellini Salad with Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing
1
Cold Greek Tortellini Salad
1

Cold Greek tortellini salad with peppers and cucumbers.

