Tortellini Pasta Salad Recipes

Broccoli and Tortellini Salad
Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.
Easy Tortellini Salad
A blend of spinach and three-cheese tortellini and marinated artichoke hearts. A perfect summer side dish or main dish! Try my Lite Italian Salad Dressing recipe with this salad!
Tortellini Salad I
Fresh herbs and lemon juice give this cheese tortellini the refreshing flavor of summer. It is a wonderful dish for picnics. Ideas for variations: garbanzo beans, green peas, grated carrots, and/or broccoli flowerets.
Tortellini Primavera
This is a quick pasta salad that is kicked up a notch by using tortellini instead of regular pasta. It is great for a cook-out or potluck because it doesn't include mayonnaise.
Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad
This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks! Make it -- you won't be disappointed. You may frown at the coleslaw dressing, but trust me, it's amazing in this recipe! This recipe is highly requested when served.
Spinach and Tortellini Salad
Enjoy this as an entree or a side salad on a warm summer evening. Try it with garlic breadsticks.
Tortellini Pesto Salad
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
Tortellini Salad
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
Cheese Tortellini Salad
This quick and easy picnic salad mixes cheese tortellini, pepperoni, provolone cheese, olives, and artichoke hearts with Italian-style salad dressing.
Firecracker Pasta Salad
This colorful Firecracker Pasta Salad is packed with eye-pleasing colors and is perfectly simple to make.
Tortellini Salad with Tomatoes and Peas
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.