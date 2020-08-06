Farfalle Pasta Salad Recipes

I was craving carbs and a Greek salad one day and that led to this wonderful creation. Greek dressing is so underrated, but in this recipe it is the star! This is a nice, light salad that showcases chick peas, radishes, cucumbers and feta cheese.
Cold or warm and simple pasta 'salad'. A recurrent dish in Italy during the warm/hot seasons. Best served with a light, dry white wine. Serve lukewarm or cold. The more it is allowed to sit, the more the flavors attach to the other ingredients.
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
A delicious pasta salad for salad or side dish that's not heavy, but delightful! Substitute halved grape tomatoes for the diced tomato for variety. This is great for if you need a fast pasta dish, but refrigerate 1 to 2 hours for more blended flavors. Optional: Add sliced black olives.
This is a quick and delicious recipe from staples in my pantry. It is a hearty pasta salad great as a main dish or side and is perfect for potlucks or anytime you are in a pinch for time. You can't go wrong with this recipe. In season (and on hand) cherry tomatoes would be an excellent addition, as would fresh herbs from your garden. Any cheese would work and diced salami or browned pancetta would be great in here. Be careful not to over-salt your water. The artichokes, olives, dressing, and cheese add lots of salty goodness.
I made up this recipe while trying to figure out a summer pasta salad to go with our kabobs that we were grilling. I threw in a little of this and a little of that and the family went nuts! To make this healthier, use fat-free mayonnaise and wheat pasta.
You don't have to give up enjoying fresh fruit during the winter season. Just select a colorful variety of fresh winter fruit, mix it all together with just a bit of crunchy celery, add a bright poppy seed dressing, and start smiling.
A light pasta salad both adults and kids will love. This is my own creation I am sure many have already tried. You can add or take away from this recipe. I usually serve crowds of 10 to 20 people, but I love to entertain so I also always serve this, spinach dip, potato and green salad, chip with dip and wings... This dish is always a hit!
Delicious mushroom pasta with its flavour delicately enhanced and lightened with mint. Eaten as a cold salad with BBQ or as a warm side dish for French or Italian mains. Crack some pepper on top and decorate with unused mint leaves before serving warm.