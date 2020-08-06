Farfalle Pasta Salad Recipes

Despite their spiffy bow ties, these bow tie pasta salad recipes are informal enough for any occasion. Farfalle pasta holds its shape and dressing, and is a great choice for pasta salad.

Farfalle with Asparagus and Smoked Salmon

39
This is a light summer pasta salad that utilizes only a few ingredients, but is very tasty. I eat it year 'round because it's low fat and super tasty!
By Myra

Greek-alicious Pasta Salad

43
I was craving carbs and a Greek salad one day and that led to this wonderful creation. Greek dressing is so underrated, but in this recipe it is the star! This is a nice, light salad that showcases chick peas, radishes, cucumbers and feta cheese.
By ADZELL

BLT Bow Tie Salad

14
A wonderful summer salad I always take to potlucks. The salad is a combination of bow tie pasta, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and bits of lettuce in a delicious ranch dressing. Never any leftovers!
By kmb

Pool Party Pasta Salad

24
This Pasta salad is a nutritious and light summer meal or side dish. My 4 yr old loves the veggies in this. I regularly use up grilled leftovers (chicken and veggies) in this salad.
By Stacey Hiles Thune

Pasta Fredda

27
Cold or warm and simple pasta 'salad'. A recurrent dish in Italy during the warm/hot seasons. Best served with a light, dry white wine. Serve lukewarm or cold. The more it is allowed to sit, the more the flavors attach to the other ingredients.
By Buckwheat Queen

Cold Southwestern Bow Tie Pasta

15
An easy pasta salad bursting with flavor. It is fantastic for your next potluck. But bring a lot, it goes fast!
By veithk

Summer Pasta with Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Bacon

4
One of my favorite ways to use fresh basil and tomatoes! Please don't substitute dried basil, as it will not give the same flavor. Serve at room temperature for a summer pasta or serve warm.
By Karen Allard

Spicy Thai Pasta Salad

1
This robust salad is delicious on its own, but easily can be turned into a main course by adding a protein such as shrimp, chicken, or tofu.
By lutzflcat

Garlic and Green Onion Pasta Salad

8
This pasta salad is great for any summer meal; light and buttery, but with a hint of garlic and green onion. Match it with your favorite steak or chicken for a wonderful, easy side dish.
By Allrecipes Member

Delicious Salmon Pasta Salad

36
This yummy salad features salmon, fresh vegetables, and a delicious dressing! I created this recipe myself! This is very easy. Anybody can make it!
By MirrorMask

Easy Italian Pasta Salad

11
This salad is easy to make and everyone loves it!
By slopez5084

Tuna and Macaroni Salad

21
This tuna and macaroni salad is a family favorite throughout the year. I like to make this the night before, refrigerate, and let the flavors blend together. Serve over lettuce or as a side dish.
By Beth Urban
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.

Cordon Bleu Salad

23
A new family favorite for any occasion. Top with crumbled bacon.
By Lori Kuehl Knight

Awesome Bow Tie Pasta

226
A delicious pasta salad for salad or side dish that's not heavy, but delightful! Substitute halved grape tomatoes for the diced tomato for variety. This is great for if you need a fast pasta dish, but refrigerate 1 to 2 hours for more blended flavors. Optional: Add sliced black olives.
By Allrecipes Member

Pesto Surprise

17
Need a quick salad for a picnic? Or potluck? This is perfect and fast!
By Allrecipes Member

Cranberry and Almond Pasta Salad

12
Sweet and tangy pasta salad filled with dried cranberries and almonds. Turkey can be used in place of the ham. Great served right away or chilled briefly.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Summertime Tuna Pasta Salad

26
It's fresh, light, tasty and healthy. (Variation: If you are not a big tuna fan like me, try one 7.5 ounce can of salmon, drained and flaked.)
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Pantry Pasta Salad

1
This is a quick and delicious recipe from staples in my pantry. It is a hearty pasta salad great as a main dish or side and is perfect for potlucks or anytime you are in a pinch for time. You can't go wrong with this recipe. In season (and on hand) cherry tomatoes would be an excellent addition, as would fresh herbs from your garden. Any cheese would work and diced salami or browned pancetta would be great in here. Be careful not to over-salt your water. The artichokes, olives, dressing, and cheese add lots of salty goodness.
By ATB

Quick Reuben Pasta Salad

4
Corned beef and cabbage is a traditional meal for luck on New Year's Day. This is a modern twist on an old tradition.
By Celeste Mandley

Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad

15
This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.
By COLLEENMARIE13

Fresh Summertime Bow-Tie Ham Salad

4
I made up this recipe while trying to figure out a summer pasta salad to go with our kabobs that we were grilling. I threw in a little of this and a little of that and the family went nuts! To make this healthier, use fat-free mayonnaise and wheat pasta.
By AbbiCarp

Winter Fruit and Pasta Salad

You don't have to give up enjoying fresh fruit during the winter season. Just select a colorful variety of fresh winter fruit, mix it all together with just a bit of crunchy celery, add a bright poppy seed dressing, and start smiling.
By lutzflcat

Bow-Tie Cowboy Pasta Salad

1
Rock any picnic with this cowboy pasta salad, a fun medley of bow-tie pasta, mushrooms, bacon bits, cheese, and veggies in a creamy ranch dressing.
By Stephanie

Summertime Fun Pasta Salad

4
A light pasta salad both adults and kids will love. This is my own creation I am sure many have already tried. You can add or take away from this recipe. I usually serve crowds of 10 to 20 people, but I love to entertain so I also always serve this, spinach dip, potato and green salad, chip with dip and wings... This dish is always a hit!
By ashleyliebenberg

Mediterranean Pasta Salad with Hummus

Hummus makes this pasta salad delicious.
By funnybelle

Pretty Crawfish Pasta

2
This works well for a quick supper or light lunch with the ladies. A blend of pasta, herbed dressing, crawfish and veggies.
By Linda

Lemon Mint Pasta Salad

10
Pasta, green onions and grapes are dressed up with a lemony yogurt sauce to make a great summer salad, perfect for if you have mint growing in your garden.
By mollie

Mushroom Mint Pasta Salad

13
Delicious mushroom pasta with its flavour delicately enhanced and lightened with mint. Eaten as a cold salad with BBQ or as a warm side dish for French or Italian mains. Crack some pepper on top and decorate with unused mint leaves before serving warm.

Spicy Ham and Apple Pasta Salad

2
This is a quick way to use leftover ham.
By Allrecipes Member
