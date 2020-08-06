Cucumber Pasta Salad Recipes

This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
This is one of the best tasting pasta salads I have ever had. My family and in-laws love it and I can never make enough. You can change or substitute the ingredients in the salad if you'd like to. This salad is best when prepared a day ahead.
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
Whether you're packing a picnic or just an office lunch, this Mason jar meal not only helps with portability but also portion control. Starring Three Bridges® Organic Spinach and Cheese Tortellini, colorful veggies, and greens, the final product is definitely Instagram-worthy. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week. When it's time to eat, just shake well and serve!
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
This seven-layer salad takes some inspiration from the salads they sell at Boots (pasta shells and julienned carrots) and some inspiration from my grandmother (curry powder and brown sugar). This makes a really refreshing, flavorful salad that I simply love and that my friends request at barbeques!
Beat the summer heat with this Greek special. Makes a large batch and is good for parties, picnic or keep it all to yourself. Will stay in the fridge for 4 days or so. This is real nice for summer get-togethers and parties and you can make it well in advance.