Cucumber Pasta Salad Recipes

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

15
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

108
This is a good salad for a hot day.
By Allrecipes Member

Kim's Summer Cucumber Pasta Salad

34
This recipe for summery cucumber pasta salad with vinegar and sugar was given to me by my sister, Kim. It is my husband's favorite side of the summer! Enjoy!
By mmihlbachler

Avocado Cucumber Pasta Salad

6
This is the best pasta salad I have had. A friend at work gave me the recipe and I always get compliments whenever I make it.
By Stephanie

Couscous and Cucumber Salad

136
Encourage guests to squeeze the juice from the lemon wedges on to the salad.
By KRISTAB

Thai Cucumber Salad with Udon Noodles

3
Sweet with a touch of heat and very light. With minimum cooking, this is perfect for a summer night. Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds, and lime wedges, if desired.
By NumNum

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

347
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Patchwork Quilt Pasta Salad

10
This is one of the best tasting pasta salads I have ever had. My family and in-laws love it and I can never make enough. You can change or substitute the ingredients in the salad if you'd like to. This salad is best when prepared a day ahead.
By Allrecipes Member

Light Spaghetti Salad

21
I had this at a family reunion. Several years later I was wanting this and played around until I came up with this recipe. I am always asked to bring it to potlucks at work.
By TXLADY3K

Fresh Vegetable Salad

2
Best with 'fresh from your garden' vegetables. A crisp, refreshing and simple side dish for those blistering hot summers!
By Gabby

No Mayo Easy Pasta Salad

30
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
By mhassler

Pasta Salad in a Jar

2
Whether you're packing a picnic or just an office lunch, this Mason jar meal not only helps with portability but also portion control. Starring Three Bridges® Organic Spinach and Cheese Tortellini, colorful veggies, and greens, the final product is definitely Instagram-worthy. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week. When it's time to eat, just shake well and serve!
By m_foodie
Rainbow Pasta Salad II

170
This is a really quick and easy pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
By JENNIEANNE

Easy Italian Pasta Salad

10
This salad is easy to make and everyone loves it!
By slopez5084

Garden Pasta Salad

501
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Ever Pasta Salad

147
Yummy penne pasta recipe with cucumbers, tomatoes and seasonings. So easy it's worth a try.
By ILOVETOCOOK

Spaghetti Salad III

98
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
By Allrecipes Member

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad

3
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!

Marinated Macaroni Salad

7
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
By KillerKitty

Best Macaroni Salad

79
Very easy and delicious! I am constantly asked to bring this salad to parties and picnics. The cheese and ham are key additions to an old favorite.
By JEANDERSON72

Spicy English Seven-Layer Salad

31
This seven-layer salad takes some inspiration from the salads they sell at Boots (pasta shells and julienned carrots) and some inspiration from my grandmother (curry powder and brown sugar). This makes a really refreshing, flavorful salad that I simply love and that my friends request at barbeques!
By Miss Sriri

Mostaccioli Salad

12
This salad needs to marinate for at least one day before serving. Gets raves, is great for carry-ins and picnics, and goes with everything.
By JAN

Gazpacho Pasta Salad

62
Lime-tomato dressing with a jalapeno kick makes for a great summer salad. Add 1 cup of cooked chicken or shrimp to make a main dish.
By JEFFANDREW

Linguine Pasta Salad

1
Great variation of a regular summer pasta salad!
By TRELLA72

Orzo with Feta, Cucumber and Tomato

7
Beat the summer heat with this Greek special. Makes a large batch and is good for parties, picnic or keep it all to yourself. Will stay in the fridge for 4 days or so. This is real nice for summer get-togethers and parties and you can make it well in advance.
By Michaelc

Summertime Orzo Salad

1
Spiced up orzo salad with fresh veggies. It goes great with grilled meats and vegetables. Take it out of the fridge and add a splash of olive oil 30 minutes before serving.
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Picnic Pasta

A picnic pasta salad with the fresh flavors of veggies and herbs.
By Stacy

Summertime Tuna Pasta Salad

26
It's fresh, light, tasty and healthy. (Variation: If you are not a big tuna fan like me, try one 7.5 ounce can of salmon, drained and flaked.)
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Tennille's Italian Pasta Salad

6
This recipe is a zesty pasta salad which can be altered by adding your favorite vegetables - a great recipe for any occasion!
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Greek Tortellini Salad

1
Cold Greek tortellini salad with peppers and cucumbers.
By Cindy Wilkinson Abel

Cucumber Pasta Salad

8
This is a refreshing salad with cucumbers, onion, celery and corkscrew or wagon wheel pasta. Use the dressing as a dip, too!
By Allrecipes Member

Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad

15
This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.
By COLLEENMARIE13

Low-Fat Cucumber Pepper Pasta Salad

2
Cucumbers meet pasta with a punch! Just remember you literally can't mess this up. Good luck!
By Erecka
