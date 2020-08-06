Spinach Pasta Salad

Our popular spinach pasta salad recipes are picnic- and potluck-ready in a snap.

Community Picks

Spinach and Orzo Salad

845
A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Christine R.

Spinach Pasta Salad

331
A unique salad, packed with iron! Your kids will eat spinach, as long as you don't tell them it's spinach. Popeye would have loved this!
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach and Tortellini Salad

443
Enjoy this as an entree or a side salad on a warm summer evening. Try it with garlic breadsticks.
By lvich

Spinach Basil Pasta Salad

222
This is a delicious salad! Use this as an alternative to the traditional pasta or potato salads at your BBQ!
By _jennifer

Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad

276
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
By Jamie Hensley

Florentine Pasta Salad

14
Quick and easy hot teriyaki salad with wilted spinach.
By Sue

Rae's Italian BS Pasta Salad

9
This pasta salad comes together easily and is great for summer get-togethers. My family requests this all the time. I like to play with different veggies to add in variety. So play around with your favorites.
By Rae

Ramen Spinach Pasta Salad Supreme

16
A delicious blend of flavors will keep this super salad on the top of your list! Quick, too!
By MARBALET

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

350
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Spinach and Orzo Salad

844
A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Allrecipes Member

Israeli Couscous Salad

7
A fresh and light salad of Israeli couscous, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, spinach, and herbs drizzled with a tangy citrus dressing. Serve by itself or alongside your favorite protein.
By The Natalie Method

Chicken Florentine Salad with Orzo Pasta

13
This hearty salad is a delicious meal that will fill any tummy! Serve as a main course and everyone will be pleased! Has pleased my friends and family time and time again!
By EMILIEWASMYEVE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Sesame Chicken Pasta Salad
47
This is perfect for any potluck. This salad packs a lot of flavor and is very hearty. You will get rave reviews with this one.
BBQ Pasta Salad
A very easy BBQ pasta salad with fresh spinach, pepperoni, and Cheddar cheese. It has quite some kick, but feel free to reduce the amount of crushed red pepper to taste.
Catelli Bistro Grilled Portobello and Spinach Pasta Salad
3
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com