Spinach Pasta Salad
A unique salad, packed with iron! Your kids will eat spinach, as long as you don't tell them it's spinach. Popeye would have loved this!
Spinach and Tortellini Salad
Enjoy this as an entree or a side salad on a warm summer evening. Try it with garlic breadsticks.
Spinach Basil Pasta Salad
This is a delicious salad! Use this as an alternative to the traditional pasta or potato salads at your BBQ!
Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
Rae's Italian BS Pasta Salad
This pasta salad comes together easily and is great for summer get-togethers. My family requests this all the time. I like to play with different veggies to add in variety. So play around with your favorites.
Ramen Spinach Pasta Salad Supreme
A delicious blend of flavors will keep this super salad on the top of your list! Quick, too!
Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
Israeli Couscous Salad
A fresh and light salad of Israeli couscous, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, spinach, and herbs drizzled with a tangy citrus dressing. Serve by itself or alongside your favorite protein.
Chicken Florentine Salad with Orzo Pasta
This hearty salad is a delicious meal that will fill any tummy! Serve as a main course and everyone will be pleased! Has pleased my friends and family time and time again!