Tomato Pasta Salad Recipes

Browse recipes for pasta salads featuring tomatoes: diced tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, even sun-dried. For best flavor, add the tomatoes right before serving.

Community Picks

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Macaroni Salad

102
The delicious flavors of crisp crumbled bacon and tangy fresh tomato that you love in a BLT sandwich dress up a bowl of macaroni salad that's perfect for a light lunch or side dish.
By Grady Sullivan

Antipasto Pasta Salad

1549
A delicious pasta, meat and cheese combination with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.
By Dayna

Greek Pasta Salad I

1055
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Tuscan Pasta Salad

2
A flavorful diversion from the run-of-the-mill Italian pasta salad. I like to serve this with grilled, fried, or barbecued chicken, and a crusty artisan bread. I would double the portions if you want to have leftovers when serving 4 or more; this goes fast in my home! Enjoy!
By A Piatt

Chickpea-on-Chickpea Pasta Salad

Chickpea fusilli is tossed with marinated vegetables and cheese then dressed in a fresh herb pesto to create a hearty pasta salad to serve at your next potluck. The oils and vinegar in the marinated ingredients helps create a savory dressing. This vegetarian meal can also be served in small quantities for a fun appetizer at your next get-together.

Marinated Macaroni Salad

7
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
By KillerKitty

Momma's Pasta and Shrimp Salad

15
My mom threw this together for a family gathering one year at the last minute, and it is now the single most requested dish at every gathering...family or not! Wonderful shrimp and pasta salad that satisfies the carb crave and is healthier than some of the other options we have these days. Great for backyard barbecue with friends or a quiet dinner inside with family. Serve chilled. Add vinegar for an extra tang! Feel free to add olives, peppers, or whatever veggies you love. This recipe is very flexible and forgiving.
By Kristin Waters

Bow-Tie Pasta Salad

46
My aunt and mom created this recipe. It is a family favorite and a great item to bring to picnics and potlucks.
By Alley

Awesome Pasta Salad

694
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Greek Orzo Salad

645
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Pasta Salad

388
Great summer pasta salad.
By Danielle Laroche
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pasta Fredda
26
"I served this at room temperature, as tomatoes and mozzarella should be, and all it needed was my fork and a few shakes of salt and pepper!" – naples34102
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pearl Couscous
36
"Absolute winner!" – Erin
Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad
191
Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Orzo
284
Three Pepper Pasta Salad
58
Macaroni and Cheese Salad
79
Pasta Salad
299

The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.

More Tomato Pasta Salad Recipes

Antipasto Pasta Salad

1535
A delicious pasta, meat and cheese combination with a homemade dressing. It serves a crowd and is great for a picnic.
By Allrecipes Member

Pool Party Pasta Salad

24
This Pasta salad is a nutritious and light summer meal or side dish. My 4 yr old loves the veggies in this. I regularly use up grilled leftovers (chicken and veggies) in this salad.
By Stacey Hiles Thune

Greek-Inspired Gemelli Pasta Salad

1
Olives, feta, spinach, and cherry tomatoes bring Greek-inspired flavor to this easy pasta salad made with corkscrew-shaped gemelli pasta.
By Annie Pfannkoch

Greek Pasta Salad I

1049
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!

BLT Pasta Salad

524
This is an easy but flavorful pasta salad that I'm always asked to bring to potlucks. With chunks of onion, tomato, and bacon, smothered in Ranch dressing, it is full of flavor! This salad tastes best if made several hours ahead of time.
By Kristy Hopkins

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

14
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Rainbow Rotini Salad

51
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad

88
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

No Mayo Easy Pasta Salad

30
A friend of mine showed me how to make this. It's incredibly EASY and you'll have so many people asking for the recipe! This is also a great pasta salad if you're looking for something without mayo. Add or delete vegetables as you desire!
By mhassler

Easy Italian Pasta Salad

10
This salad is easy to make and everyone loves it!
By slopez5084

Macaroni and Cheese Salad

79
The vinegar and cheese help to make this a unique macaroni salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Tuna Macaroni Salad

191
This macaroni salad with tuna is best served on a sunny summer day with a fresh muffin on the side.
By Allrecipes Member

Garden Pasta Salad

501
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
By Allrecipes Member

Spaghetti Salad I

129
Fresh veggies and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime dish for a party or a family picnic! Garnish with tomatoes and parsley and serve with a spaghetti salad smile!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Summer Pasta Salad II

28
This is the pasta salad that my mom makes. It's even better the day after.
By MENTHA

Best Ever Pasta Salad

147
Yummy penne pasta recipe with cucumbers, tomatoes and seasonings. So easy it's worth a try.
By ILOVETOCOOK

Three Pepper Pasta Salad

59
Although there are a lot of ingredients, this recipe is so easy and really delicious! Great to take to a picnic or party.
By LINDA DEMARIA

Spaghetti Salad III

98
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Tortellini Salad

18
A blend of spinach and three-cheese tortellini and marinated artichoke hearts. A perfect summer side dish or main dish! Try my Lite Italian Salad Dressing recipe with this salad!
By Lillian

Orzo and Tomato Salad with Feta Cheese

270
A cold orzo feta tomato salad with orzo, green olives, feta cheese, parsley, dill, tomato, olive oil, and lemon juice. If you don't have fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried. As a personal chef, I can let you know that my clients love this dish.
By COZYCUISINE

Awesome Ham Pasta Salad

295
I never seem to make enough of this salad. When people see the recipe, they look at me as if I am a little odd...but when they eat it they can't seem to stop! This recipe is great for kids and adults alike. The garlic is optional. Also, to lighten up the salad, substitute light mayonnaise, light sour cream, and turkey ham.
By Allrecipes Member

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad

3
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Antipasto Salad

208
This is always a hit for summer picnics.
By It's A New Day

Pasta Salad for a Crowd

This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
By KLATIME
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com