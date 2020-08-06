Broccoli Pasta Salad Recipes

This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks! Make it -- you won't be disappointed. You may frown at the coleslaw dressing, but trust me, it's amazing in this recipe! This recipe is highly requested when served.
Fresh vegetables and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime or summer dish for a party or a family picnic. I used this recipe to feed over 100 people and it went over fabulously. It also makes a fabulous side dish.
Turmeric has become quite the "buzz" word, in the last couple of years, and I found a turmeric rotini. It has a nice yellow color, and very mild, if any turmeric flavor. You can start fresh with this salad, or use small amounts of leftover vegetables, if you like.
This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
Summer is the season for salads, and this delicious pasta salad can be served at room temperature, or well chilled. Serve for brunch on a bed of lettuce with some crusty bread and fruit on the side. The recipe also works well for a summer potluck. Store leftovers in the fridge and portion out for an easy lunch on the go.
Yummy vegetable pasta salad featuring fresh vegetables and a light dressing. This salad is great served with bar-b-q chicken or burgers and garlic toast. If I'm serving this salad to seniors, I usually par-boil the vegetables in the microwave for 3-4 minutes, just until tender.