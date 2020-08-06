Broccoli Pasta Salad Recipes

Add a little green to your pasta salad with these broccoli pasta salad recipes, complete with reviews, ratings, and prep hints.

Community Picks

Broccoli Pasta Salad

31
A quick and tasty pasta salad that can be served warm or cold.
By Happy On My Hill

Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad

259
This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks! Make it -- you won't be disappointed. You may frown at the coleslaw dressing, but trust me, it's amazing in this recipe! This recipe is highly requested when served.
By MostAwesomeChefEver

The Best Spaghetti Salad

31
Fresh vegetables and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime or summer dish for a party or a family picnic. I used this recipe to feed over 100 people and it went over fabulously. It also makes a fabulous side dish.
By Natalie

Colorful Pasta Salad

9
This salad is tasty and it takes very little time to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

Rainbow Rotini Salad

50
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Sue H.

Tri-Color Pasta Salad

28
This is a quick and tasty pasta salad that all of my friends beg me to make whenever there is a party! It is always a crowd pleaser!
By MEEHSKABOB

Rainbow Pasta Salad I

190
A terrific Italian-flavored pasta salad with broccoli, pepperoni and cheese.
By CESTIE

Summer Pasta Salad II

28
This is the pasta salad that my mom makes. It's even better the day after.
By MENTHA

Asian Chicken Pasta Salad

22
Wonderful stir-fried veggie, chicken pasta salad that's great served warm or cold.
By SERRYP

Pepperoni Caesar Pasta Salad

24
This salad is easy to make, very flavorful, and is an attractive dish to take to picnics and other summertime gatherings.
By Brent BeSaw

Turmeric Rotini Salad

Turmeric has become quite the "buzz" word, in the last couple of years, and I found a turmeric rotini. It has a nice yellow color, and very mild, if any turmeric flavor. You can start fresh with this salad, or use small amounts of leftover vegetables, if you like.
By Bibi

Jenny's High-Protein Pasta Salad

So easy to make, high protein, and delicious! No mayo added makes it a great side dish for any summer get-together! Add your favorite veggies!
By Jcalscorpio
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad
259
'My favorite broccoli salad. I blanch the broccoli by throwing it into the water with the tortellini for one minute. This salad is a flavor explosion!' – anniegolden
How To Blanch Veggies
Blanching helps broccoli retain bright color and crunch, so it tastes better in salads. And it's shockingly easy to do.
Bow-Tie Pasta Salad
46
Cordon Bleu Salad
24
Pool Party Pasta Salad
24
Rainbow Rotini Salad
51

This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!

More Broccoli Pasta Salad Recipes

Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad

261
This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks! Make it -- you won't be disappointed. You may frown at the coleslaw dressing, but trust me, it's amazing in this recipe! This recipe is highly requested when served.

Antipasto Salad

208
This is always a hit for summer picnics.
By It's A New Day

Pasta Salad for a Crowd

This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
By KLATIME

Pasta Salad with Crab

Summer is the season for salads, and this delicious pasta salad can be served at room temperature, or well chilled. Serve for brunch on a bed of lettuce with some crusty bread and fruit on the side. The recipe also works well for a summer potluck. Store leftovers in the fridge and portion out for an easy lunch on the go.
By Bibi

Asian Pasta Salad with Beef, Broccoli and Bean Sprouts

77
A creamy soy-ginger dressing nicely complements this pasta salad with broccoli, red pepper, bean sprouts, and peanuts.
By Allrecipes Member

Pasta Salad I

49
Yummy vegetable pasta salad featuring fresh vegetables and a light dressing. This salad is great served with bar-b-q chicken or burgers and garlic toast. If I'm serving this salad to seniors, I usually par-boil the vegetables in the microwave for 3-4 minutes, just until tender.
By SKEHLER

Steph's Summer Salad

11
A light and flavorful salad that tastes great any time of the year!
By SYRUNGA

Vegan Pasta Salad

This is a healthier and easy vegan pasta dish with olives, dill pickles, broccoli, tomatoes, and dill - perfect for parties!
By Charley

Summertime Tuna Pasta Salad

26
It's fresh, light, tasty and healthy. (Variation: If you are not a big tuna fan like me, try one 7.5 ounce can of salmon, drained and flaked.)
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Peppercorn Ranch Pasta

23
This pasta salad is easy to make and a delicious meal or side dish for the whole family.
By kuusisto

Easy Pasta Salad

19
Artichoke hearts, red bell pepper and broccoli -- elegant and quick to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Tortellini Salad

This is always a hit at cookouts and potlucks. Fast, easy, and delicious!
By Tomas Weaver

Jenny's High-Protein Pasta Salad

So easy to make, high protein, and delicious! No mayo added makes it a great side dish for any summer get-together! Add your favorite veggies!

Orzo and Broccoli Salad (No Mayo)

Instead of mayo, this orzo and broccoli salad is tossed with feta and Parmesan cheeses and a zesty olive oil dressing, making it the perfect accompaniment to any main dish.
By HOWEWASS

Lunchbox Broccoli and Ham Salad

Pack your lunchbox with this quick and satisfying Ready Pasta macaroni salad full of broccoli, ham, cherry tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs.
By Barilla Canada
Sponsored By Barilla Canada

Vegan Veggie Pasta Salad

The salad is tossed in my own homemade Italian dressing, but you can use which ever dressing you desire. Serve chilled.
By Anysa Johnson
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com