Fruit Pasta Salad Recipes

Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
Most pasta salads have a mayonnaise base, which I thought was too heavy for a salmon pasta salad. I swapped in a vinaigrette of sorts, with just a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese for a touch of indulgence. It's the perfect way to use any leftover salmon.
I came up with this versatile dish during asparagus season. You can eat this as a salad for lunch, or as a great side dish to kabobs or grilled meats. This makes two hearty lunch-sized salads or four side-dish portions.
This may have some strange ingredients, but it is the only kind of macaroni salad I will eat! It started as a fourth grade experiment on trying to incorporate all five food groups into a simple, tasty recipe.
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
Most pasta salads have a mayonnaise base, which I thought was too heavy for a salmon pasta salad. I swapped in a vinaigrette of sorts, with just a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese for a touch of indulgence. It's the perfect way to use any leftover salmon.
I came up with this versatile dish during asparagus season. You can eat this as a salad for lunch, or as a great side dish to kabobs or grilled meats. This makes two hearty lunch-sized salads or four side-dish portions.
This may have some strange ingredients, but it is the only kind of macaroni salad I will eat! It started as a fourth grade experiment on trying to incorporate all five food groups into a simple, tasty recipe.
This is a refreshingly exotic salad with sultanas, tofu, and nuts. This salad is a very adaptable recipe, so you can add more of anything to suit your tastes. Serve chilled over mixed greens, if desired.
My mom made this shrimp macaroni salad one day for a picnic and it was such a hit, there were no leftovers and we have been making it ever since. I have even omitted the shrimp at times due to allergies of our guests and it is still everyone's favorite.
This delicious macaroni salad is so refreshing. My husband and I came up with it using ingredients we prefer and we make this regularly during the summer to go with lunches or as a meal on a really hot day. Easy recipe to modify according to your own preferences. Get creative and enjoy!
You don't have to give up enjoying fresh fruit during the winter season. Just select a colorful variety of fresh winter fruit, mix it all together with just a bit of crunchy celery, add a bright poppy seed dressing, and start smiling.
This is a recipe that I have been making for years. It was always a favorite of my kids, and now the grandkids love it as well. Goes great at any summer barbecue. I sometimes use mangos instead of the peach. If fresh basil and thyme are available, the recipe is even better.