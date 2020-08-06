Fruit Pasta Salad Recipes

Ambrosia salad, couscous fruit salad, and acini di pepe - find top-rated recipes for fruit pasta salad, rated and reviewed by home cooks like you.

Yankee Salad

40
This is a light and cool summer salad made with pasta and frozen whipped topping.

Frog Eye Salad

265
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Allrecipes Member

Acini di Pepe Salad

127
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
By CORTAB0408

Couscous Fruit Salad

9
This fruity salad is an ideal complement to pork.
By rinabeana

Holiday Ambrosia Salad

17
My Mom would make this every Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it has been a family favorite for three generations. The dressing is gently cooked, and the salad so light you can serve it anytime.
By Dad

Rosa Marina Fruit Salad

27
My boss gave me this recipe and it is fantastic. Don't be afraid of the combination of fruit and pasta! This makes a great side dish for a potluck or picnic.
By Joy

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

345
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Shrimp Pasta Salad With a Creamy Lemon Dressing

29
Very light flavor and low in calories. Originally meant to be a side dish I made some healthy substitutions and added shrimp. I usually serve with asparagus, the entire family loves it.
By Brandi Starr

Lemony Dill Salmon Pasta Salad

3
Most pasta salads have a mayonnaise base, which I thought was too heavy for a salmon pasta salad. I swapped in a vinaigrette of sorts, with just a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese for a touch of indulgence. It's the perfect way to use any leftover salmon.
By thedailygourmet

Filipino Chicken Salad

11
This Pinoy salad can be made a day or two before any event. Fruits like pineapple, apple, and raisins are added for extra flavor.
By lola

Fruity Couscous Salad

63
To boost flavor and nutrition, prepare the whole-grain couscous with orange juice instead of water.
By Ben S.

Lemony Israeli Couscous with Asparagus

1
I came up with this versatile dish during asparagus season. You can eat this as a salad for lunch, or as a great side dish to kabobs or grilled meats. This makes two hearty lunch-sized salads or four side-dish portions.
By Diana Moutsopoulos
Israeli Couscous Salad
3
A fresh and light salad of Israeli couscous, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, spinach, and herbs drizzled with a tangy citrus dressing. Serve by itself or alongside your favorite protein.
Five Food Groups Macaroni Salad
23
This may have some strange ingredients, but it is the only kind of macaroni salad I will eat! It started as a fourth grade experiment on trying to incorporate all five food groups into a simple, tasty recipe.
Curry Pasta Salad
45
Curried Salmon Pasta Salad
26

A delicious salmon pasta salad is tossed with a vibrant dressing in this great dish featuring all the food groups!

