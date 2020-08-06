Italian Pasta Salad Recipes

The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
I make this salad for almost every large family gathering I attend. It is ALWAYS a great hit and there is seldom any left over. It is a great pasta salad which can easily be made the day before. You can vary the ingredients by using fresh broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, cucumbers, etc.
This Italian pasta salad features all the caprese ingredients and then some - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, plus artichoke hearts and arugula. The arugula adds great color and freshness to the salad. I love to make it for a barbeque or as a cold lunch on a hot day.
A flavorful diversion from the run-of-the-mill Italian pasta salad. I like to serve this with grilled, fried, or barbecued chicken, and a crusty artisan bread. I would double the portions if you want to have leftovers when serving 4 or more; this goes fast in my home! Enjoy!
The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
A take on a traditional Caprese, but modified into a light summer pasta salad that goes great with anything off the grill, or just on its own. When I eat it on its own, I sometimes add about a cup of any chunked, cold sausage (I suggest pepperoni or a lighter summer sausage). Any pasta is fine, but I like the orzo's size.
Basic and super easy macaroni salad that I make for family gatherings. I make mine with dill relish but you could change it if you prefer the sweet. Looks good and tastes even better the next day. The more you make it, the quicker you will get. Can be served right away, or make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge.
Cold or warm and simple pasta 'salad'. A recurrent dish in Italy during the warm/hot seasons. Best served with a light, dry white wine. Serve lukewarm or cold. The more it is allowed to sit, the more the flavors attach to the other ingredients.
This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!
Perfect for barbecues or any get together. Customize with your favorite vegetables and cheeses. Serve chilled or at room temperature. You can use any assortment of diced vegetables. You can substitute mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan cheese.
This is my take on several different pasta salads I have tried. It's my daughter's favorite and I have taken it to several picnics and BBQs and it's always a bit hit. At serving time if pasta seems a little dry, drizzle with some olive oil and mix again.
This is a quick and delicious recipe from staples in my pantry. It is a hearty pasta salad great as a main dish or side and is perfect for potlucks or anytime you are in a pinch for time. You can't go wrong with this recipe. In season (and on hand) cherry tomatoes would be an excellent addition, as would fresh herbs from your garden. Any cheese would work and diced salami or browned pancetta would be great in here. Be careful not to over-salt your water. The artichokes, olives, dressing, and cheese add lots of salty goodness.