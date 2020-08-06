Italian Pasta Salad Recipes

So many tasty Italian pasta salads to choose from. Antipasto and pesto salads, creamy or tangy salads, and many more.

Community Picks

Pasta Salad

297
A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.
By Cyndie

Italian Pasta Salad I

301
This is an excellent and refreshing pasta salad with a little zing to it. It will also store for up to a week in the refrigerator.
By Allrecipes Member

Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

191
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
By thedailygourmet

Pizza Salad II

69
This pasta salad has all the standard ingredients of a deluxe pizza!
By Allrecipes Member

Patty's Pasta Salad

57
I make this salad for almost every large family gathering I attend. It is ALWAYS a great hit and there is seldom any left over. It is a great pasta salad which can easily be made the day before. You can vary the ingredients by using fresh broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, cucumbers, etc.
By Patty H.

Tortellini Pesto Salad

109
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
By Jenny Saunders

Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

425
This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.
By Jeri Mortinson

Vegetarian Italian Pasta Salad with Arugula

5
This Italian pasta salad features all the caprese ingredients and then some - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, plus artichoke hearts and arugula. The arugula adds great color and freshness to the salad. I love to make it for a barbeque or as a cold lunch on a hot day.
By fleischlosglücklich

Orzo and Zucchini Salad

9
This fresh-tasting, make-ahead side dish was created with casual outdoor dining in mind. Best at room temperature.
By CALISPICEGIRL

Zesty Italian Pasta Salad

19
You can add chopped pepperoni, leftover cooked chicken or turkey to this already hearty pasta dish.
By Angel

Antipasto Salad

210
This is always a hit for summer picnics.
By It's A New Day

Tuscan Pasta Salad

3
A flavorful diversion from the run-of-the-mill Italian pasta salad. I like to serve this with grilled, fried, or barbecued chicken, and a crusty artisan bread. I would double the portions if you want to have leftovers when serving 4 or more; this goes fast in my home! Enjoy!
By A. Piatt
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

American-Italian Pasta Salad
213
'Love love love! Did I mention I love this recipe? I make this for almost every family gathering (picnic, BBQ, graduation, 4th of July).' – geraldtaraj
Tortellini Picnic Salad
13
'We really enjoyed this tortellini salad.' – Molly
Quick Italian Pasta Salad
150
Pasta Fredda
26
Tortellini Pesto Salad
109
Spaghetti Salad II
24
Pasta Salad
299

The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.

More Italian Pasta Salad Recipes

Classic Italian Pasta Salad

39
Perfect for a buffet or a barbecue. Customize with your favorite vegetables.
By Wish-Bone
Sponsored By Wish-Bone

Tortellini Salad

183
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
By olivegrower

Easy Italian Pasta Salad

10
This salad is easy to make and everyone loves it!
By slopez5084

Tortellini Pesto Salad

103
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.

Chef John's Antipasto Pasta Salad

21
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
By Chef John

Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

42
This Italian pasta salad is great to make for lunches or as a dinner on a summer night.
By Deanna

Fresh Mozzarella Pasta Salad

88
A take on a traditional Caprese, but modified into a light summer pasta salad that goes great with anything off the grill, or just on its own. When I eat it on its own, I sometimes add about a cup of any chunked, cold sausage (I suggest pepperoni or a lighter summer sausage). Any pasta is fine, but I like the orzo's size.
By Meghan

Antipasto Salad

208
This is always a hit for summer picnics.

Macaroni Salad for a Crowd

55
Basic and super easy macaroni salad that I make for family gatherings. I make mine with dill relish but you could change it if you prefer the sweet. Looks good and tastes even better the next day. The more you make it, the quicker you will get. Can be served right away, or make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge.
By Crissy Soares

Pasta Fredda

27
Cold or warm and simple pasta 'salad'. A recurrent dish in Italy during the warm/hot seasons. Best served with a light, dry white wine. Serve lukewarm or cold. The more it is allowed to sit, the more the flavors attach to the other ingredients.

Italian Pasta Veggie Salad

37
This pasta salad recipe calls for a fat-free Italian dressing, your choice of veggies and some fresh ground pepper. Sound good?!
By Allrecipes Member

Vermicelli Salad

17
A wonderful light salad that's easy to make. I use tomatoes from the farmer's market and it gives the salad that special 'fresh' zing. My family loves it.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Pasta Salad

34
This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!
By Allrecipes Member

Pasta Chickpea Salad

35
This pasta salad recipe with chickpeas was my grandmother's, brought over from Italy many years ago. It was always one of my favorites. Thanks, nonna!
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Spaghetti Salad

25
This is a recipe that I received a few years ago. I added some extra ingredients to it. Everybody asks me to make it for gatherings. Easy and delicious! Enjoy.
By JENNIFER J

Simple Italian Pasta Salad

10
Perfect for barbecues or any get together. Customize with your favorite vegetables and cheeses. Serve chilled or at room temperature. You can use any assortment of diced vegetables. You can substitute mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan cheese.
By cdastolip9

Italian Pasta Salad II

18
This is truly a must have pasta salad especially if you are Italian. I can't keep this in the house, it goes as fast as I make it. Enjoy!
By YORKIDOLL

Orzo Tomato Artichoke Salad

19
Fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, and orzo with an olive oil, balsamic, and basil dressing.
By my2funsons

Chicken Florentine Salad with Orzo Pasta

13
This hearty salad is a delicious meal that will fill any tummy! Serve as a main course and everyone will be pleased! Has pleased my friends and family time and time again!
By EMILIEWASMYEVE

Jim's Birthday Pasta Salad

11
Jim turned 40. Barb threw a party. I brought this pasta salad.
By MOTTSBELA

Pesto Surprise

17
Need a quick salad for a picnic? Or potluck? This is perfect and fast!
By Allrecipes Member

Pasta Salad a la Honeybear

59
This is my take on several different pasta salads I have tried. It's my daughter's favorite and I have taken it to several picnics and BBQs and it's always a bit hit. At serving time if pasta seems a little dry, drizzle with some olive oil and mix again.
By Beverly Burton

Tortellini Salad Italiana

6
With tender tortellini, colorful vegetables and fresh bocconcini, this contemporary Italian classic is a feast for the eyes and the mouth!
By Allrecipes Member

Pantry Pasta Salad

1
This is a quick and delicious recipe from staples in my pantry. It is a hearty pasta salad great as a main dish or side and is perfect for potlucks or anytime you are in a pinch for time. You can't go wrong with this recipe. In season (and on hand) cherry tomatoes would be an excellent addition, as would fresh herbs from your garden. Any cheese would work and diced salami or browned pancetta would be great in here. Be careful not to over-salt your water. The artichokes, olives, dressing, and cheese add lots of salty goodness.
By ATB
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com